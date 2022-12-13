ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apollo Crews: Returning To NXT Has Been A Blessing, Hopefully I'll Return To Raw or SmackDown

Apollo Crews shares his thoughts on his return to NXT and potentially returning to the main roster. Crews made his NXT debut in May 2015, and he was quickly called up to the main roster in April 2016. His first few years on the main roster were inconsistent, but he won the WWE United States Championship in 2020. Crews later got repackaged and went on to beat Big E for the WWE Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 37. But this run also cooled off, and Crews spent several months of 2022 competing on WWE Main Event without being used much otherwise.
Details Behind NXT Call-Up Pitches, Main Event, Process Of Call-Ups

There have been pitches for numerous talent to be called up to the WWE main roster, Fightful Select has been told that there have been pitches for several NXT talent. Since the return to live crowds last year, NXT talent has regularly worked dark matches or on Main Event to help evaluate them. One NXT source indicated to us that WWE higher ups feel it gives them a more accurate reflection of how a talent would immediately connect with a main roster audience, since they're largely working in front of the same few hundred people on weekly NXT TV.
Austin Theory Apologetic Backstage After WWE Raw Botch On December 5

A rough situation played out on last week's episode of WWE Raw when a spot with Austin Theory and Mustafa Ali went awry. Regarding the top rope frankensteiner botch, we're told that it happened because Theory didn't hold on to Ali. The idea was for Theory to block the move and lift Ali up into a powerbomb. From there Ali was supposed to counter that move back into the rana. It was Ali that called for the ref to check on Theory and Ali called the audible for the satellite DDT. Theory was also very apologetic backstage for the slip up. But there was no heat between the two.
AEW Releases New Shirt That Makes MJF So Mad He Can't 'This' Straight

Wake up babe, a new AEW meme shirt just dropped. On Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, MJF retained his AEW World Championship (The Big Burberry Belt) over Ricky Starks. As he was making his way up the ramp, MJF was confronted by Bryan Danielson. The theme song and sight of Danielson caused MJF to take off in another direction.
David McLane Says WOW Is Not Ready To Tour, But It Is A Goal For The Company

David McLane discusses the future of WOW. WOW Women of Wrestling returned to television in September with new episodes airing in syndication on CBS-affiliated networks. David McLane, who was also behind Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling, founded WOW in 2000. Matches and segments are taped in bulk in Los Angeles. Speaking...
WWE SmackDown Records Slight Decrease In Preliminary Viewership On 12/16/22

The preliminary numbers are in for the December 16 episode of WWE SmackDown. As first reported by Spoiler TV on Saturday, December 17, 2022, Friday's WWE SmackDown on December 16 drew 2,056,000 viewers in preliminary viewership. This number is down from the 2,098,000 viewers that last week's episode drew. Friday's...
Danny Limelight Takes Blame For AEW Departure, Says He Was 'Wildin' Out'

Danny Limelight was heavily featured on AEW Dark and AEW Dark: Elevation during the pandemic, even competing in the first-ever AEW Dark: Elevation match against Jungle Boy. Limelight wrestled the likes of Jon Moxley, Konosuke Takeshita, Dante Martin, Eddie Kingston, Kenny Omega, and more on AEW Dark and AEW Dark: Elevation. He was also part of a feature interview with Paul Wight discussing his military background and journey to wrestling.
Mandy Rose Releases Statement On WWE Release

Mandy Rose comments on her exit from WWE. On December 14, Mandy Rose was released from WWE due to content that was posted on her FanTime page. The night before, Rose dropped the NXT Women's Championship to Roxanne Perez after a 413 day reign with the title. In a new...
Report: Anthony Greene To Debut In IMPACT Wrestling

Anthony Greene is reportedly coming to IMPACT Wrestling. Mike Johnson at PWInsider reports that Anthony Greene is set to debut for IMPACT Wrestling in the near future. He reportedly worked the recent set of tapings in Florida on December 10. It is unknown when he will debut for the promotion...
