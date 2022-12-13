Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Christmas Weekend Weather Forecast for Southern California and Arizona ReleasedSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
Etta Smith Claims a Psychic Vision Showed Her the Location of a Murder Victim's BodyNikBurbank, CA
Five Best Burger Places In Los AngelesWrld_FaymuzLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles area apartments with expected rents as low as $1,116 per monthBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
7 Spots to See Holiday Lights in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Related
Producers, Backstage News, More From WWE Raw December 5 and Smackdown December 9
WWE Raw producers for December 5. - Usos vs. Matt Riddle & Keivn Owens: Jason Jordan. - Women's Contender Tournament: Asuka vs. Bayley vs. Rhea Ripley: Petey Williams. - US Title: Mustafa Ali vs. Austin Theory: Adam Pearce. - OC vs. Alpha Academy & Baron Corbin: Abyss. - Akira Tozawa...
Apollo Crews: Returning To NXT Has Been A Blessing, Hopefully I'll Return To Raw or SmackDown
Apollo Crews shares his thoughts on his return to NXT and potentially returning to the main roster. Crews made his NXT debut in May 2015, and he was quickly called up to the main roster in April 2016. His first few years on the main roster were inconsistent, but he won the WWE United States Championship in 2020. Crews later got repackaged and went on to beat Big E for the WWE Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 37. But this run also cooled off, and Crews spent several months of 2022 competing on WWE Main Event without being used much otherwise.
Details Behind NXT Call-Up Pitches, Main Event, Process Of Call-Ups
There have been pitches for numerous talent to be called up to the WWE main roster, Fightful Select has been told that there have been pitches for several NXT talent. Since the return to live crowds last year, NXT talent has regularly worked dark matches or on Main Event to help evaluate them. One NXT source indicated to us that WWE higher ups feel it gives them a more accurate reflection of how a talent would immediately connect with a main roster audience, since they're largely working in front of the same few hundred people on weekly NXT TV.
Austin Theory Apologetic Backstage After WWE Raw Botch On December 5
A rough situation played out on last week's episode of WWE Raw when a spot with Austin Theory and Mustafa Ali went awry. Regarding the top rope frankensteiner botch, we're told that it happened because Theory didn't hold on to Ali. The idea was for Theory to block the move and lift Ali up into a powerbomb. From there Ali was supposed to counter that move back into the rana. It was Ali that called for the ref to check on Theory and Ali called the audible for the satellite DDT. Theory was also very apologetic backstage for the slip up. But there was no heat between the two.
NXT Live From Fort Pierce, FL Results (12/16): Six-Man Tag Headlines
NXT held a live event on December 16 from the Havert L. Fenn Center in Fort Pierce, Florida. Full results (courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam) are below. NXT Live Event From Fort Pierce, FL Results (12/16) - Odyssey Jones def. Xyon Quinn. - Lyra Valkyria def. Lash Legend. - Toxic Attraction...
WOW Women Of Wrestling Season 4, Episode 13 Results (12/10): New WOW Tag Champions Crowned
WOW Women of Wrestling premiered season four, episode thirteen of its show on December 10. The show aired throughout the weekend in syndication on CBS-affiliated networks. Full results (courtesy of Cagematch) are below. Fans can watch the full episode in the video above. WOW Women Of Wrestling Season 4, Episode...
Wrestling World Remembers Jon Huber (Brodie Lee/Luke Harper) On His Birthday | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Friday, December 16, 2022. - The wrestling world is looking back and remembering Jon Huber (a.k.a Brodie Lee/Luke Harper) on his birthday:. - WWE has officially released Bray Wyatt's entrance music on all platforms:. - Check out Satnam Singh's recent interview with The...
AEW Releases New Shirt That Makes MJF So Mad He Can't 'This' Straight
Wake up babe, a new AEW meme shirt just dropped. On Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, MJF retained his AEW World Championship (The Big Burberry Belt) over Ricky Starks. As he was making his way up the ramp, MJF was confronted by Bryan Danielson. The theme song and sight of Danielson caused MJF to take off in another direction.
John Cena Announcement | WWE Smackdown & AEW Rampage Post Show 12/16/2022 | Show Review & Results
Kate (@MissKatefabe) and Robert DeFelice (@dudefelice) discuss tonight's episodes of WWE Smackdown and AEW Rampage, including:. - Top contender gauntlet: Xia Li, Tegan Nox, Emma, Raquel Rodriguez, Liv Morgan, Shayna Baszler, Sonya Deville. - Bray Wyatt promo. - Angel Garza vs. Rey Mysterio. - Karrion Kross & Scarlett backstage. -...
Athena To Defend ROH Women's Championship Against Miyu Yamashita At 1/21 Prestige Wrestling Event
Athena is set for her first scheduled ROH Women's Championship defense. Prestige Wrestling announced Athena will defend the ROH Women's Championship against Miyu Yamashita at their January 21 event. The event will air on IWTV. This is Athena's first announced ROH Women's Title defense since she won the title from...
David McLane Says WOW Is Not Ready To Tour, But It Is A Goal For The Company
David McLane discusses the future of WOW. WOW Women of Wrestling returned to television in September with new episodes airing in syndication on CBS-affiliated networks. David McLane, who was also behind Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling, founded WOW in 2000. Matches and segments are taped in bulk in Los Angeles. Speaking...
Willow Nightingale Signed AEW Contract Morning Of 10/21 AEW Rampage, Before Announcement
On the October 21 episode of AEW Rampage, Willow Nightingale scored a victory over Leila Grey. After her win, Tony Schiavone announced that Willow Nightingale had officially signed with All Elite Wrestling and the "Willow is All Elite" graphic was shown on the screen. Nightingale made her AEW debut in...
WWE SmackDown Records Slight Decrease In Preliminary Viewership On 12/16/22
The preliminary numbers are in for the December 16 episode of WWE SmackDown. As first reported by Spoiler TV on Saturday, December 17, 2022, Friday's WWE SmackDown on December 16 drew 2,056,000 viewers in preliminary viewership. This number is down from the 2,098,000 viewers that last week's episode drew. Friday's...
AEW Control Center, Guevara Wishes Ricky Starks Luck, More | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Wednesday, December 14, 2022. - The latest edition of AEW Control Center can be seen linked above. The new episode dives deep into tonight's AEW Dynamite card. - In a new Twitter post, Sammy Guevara wished Ricky Starks luck ahead of his AEW...
Hooded Xia Li Helps Damage CTRL Retain Women's Tag Titles On 12/16 WWE SmackDown
Damage CTRL gets help to retain their tag team gold on December 16. Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai and IYO SKY were able to defeat Tegan Nox and Liv Morgan to retain the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions on December 16. While they typically get help from Bayley, the leader of...
Danny Limelight Takes Blame For AEW Departure, Says He Was 'Wildin' Out'
Danny Limelight was heavily featured on AEW Dark and AEW Dark: Elevation during the pandemic, even competing in the first-ever AEW Dark: Elevation match against Jungle Boy. Limelight wrestled the likes of Jon Moxley, Konosuke Takeshita, Dante Martin, Eddie Kingston, Kenny Omega, and more on AEW Dark and AEW Dark: Elevation. He was also part of a feature interview with Paul Wight discussing his military background and journey to wrestling.
WWE Fans Can Apply To Team With Stars On Wheel Of Fortune, New Look At Batista Film | Fight Size
Here is your Fight Size update for Thursday, December 15, 2022. - Fans can apply for a chance to be featured on Wheel Of Fortune with their favorite WWE stars. WWE Universe: Apply for your chance to team with a WWE Superstar on 'Wheel of Fortune'!. Ever wanted to hang...
Major Players Attack Motor City Machine Guns, Tommy Dreamer Confronts Bully Ray | IMPACT Fight Size
Here is your Fight Size update following IMPACT Wrestling on Thursday, December 15, 2022. - After capturing the IMPACT tag titles for a third time tonight, Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin were jumped by Matt Cardona and Brian Myers. - Feeling betrayed, a very emotional Tommy Dreamer got face-to-face with...
Mandy Rose Releases Statement On WWE Release
Mandy Rose comments on her exit from WWE. On December 14, Mandy Rose was released from WWE due to content that was posted on her FanTime page. The night before, Rose dropped the NXT Women's Championship to Roxanne Perez after a 413 day reign with the title. In a new...
Report: Anthony Greene To Debut In IMPACT Wrestling
Anthony Greene is reportedly coming to IMPACT Wrestling. Mike Johnson at PWInsider reports that Anthony Greene is set to debut for IMPACT Wrestling in the near future. He reportedly worked the recent set of tapings in Florida on December 10. It is unknown when he will debut for the promotion...
Fightful
14K+
Followers
34K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.https://www.fightful.com/
Comments / 0