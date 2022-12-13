ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

KULR8

Carroll College's Blair Stapleton makes All-West Region soccer team

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Carroll College's Blair Stapleton was one of three Cascade Collegiate Conference soccer players to make the United Soccer Coaches All-West Region women's team. Stapleton, a senior forward from Billings, was the CCC's women's player of the year in 2022. She led the conference in nearly all...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Proud mom of MSU Bobcats cheers on her sons

A Billings mom said it's fun to watch her twin sons Caden and Taco Dowler play football. They've played from the time they were young, up through today, where they are part of the Montana State University Bobcats team.
BOZEMAN, MT
KULR8

Veterans Park opens its seasonal rink for ice skating

BILLINGS, Mont. - In the Magic City, Parks and Recreation have opened their seasonal ice rink at Veterans Park. Mike Pigg, the Superintendent of Parks, said that setting this ice rink is one of his staff’s favorite seasonal activities. “Every year, we try and provide a skate rink and...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Multiple shots fired in alley in 200 block of Broadwater in Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. - Multiple shots were fired in the alley in the 200 block of Broadwater in Billings early Thursday around 1:40 a.m. The Billings Police Department said on Twitter there were no known witnesses of the shooting; however, a security video recording two people exchanging gunfire. BPD said neither...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Tips to prep your pipes for winter

Billings, MT- If you plan on traveling or being away from home during the holidays, you can winterize your pipes to ensure you don't come back to a damaged home. It can be as simple as turning off the main water valve and disconnecting any exterior hoses. Andy Pirami owns...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Gas station in Billings robbed at gunpoint Friday night

BILLINGS, Mont. - A gas station on Broadwater Ave. was robbed Friday night. Billings police report that around 9:12 pm, a suspect pointed a handgun at an employee and demanded money before leaving on foot. It was not disclosed how much was taken. The suspect was wearing a bandanna at...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Two women sentenced to prison for armed robbery of Billings casino

BILLINGS — Two women who admitted to stealing liquor at gunpoint from a Billings casino, firing a warning shot while fleeing and discarding two loaded firearms on elementary school property were sentenced this week to prison terms, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said. Makyla Shayd Fetter, 28, of Harlem, was...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Yellowstone County DUI Task Force holds ceremony for families of deceased victims

BILLINGS, Mont. - As the end of the year approaches, the Yellowstone County DUI Task Force hosted an event on Thursday honoring victims of DUI accidents, and recognizing members for their efforts to prevent more of them. The Angel Tree has been a tradition for Yellowstone County for over 20...
KULR8

Billings VA encourages veterans to ask about benefits

BILLINGS, Mont. - A new law is expanding health care and benefits offered by Veterans Affairs. According to the U.S Department of Veteran Affairs, the PACT Act is designed to provide care for veterans suffering from exposure to burn pits, Agent Orange, and other hazardous materials. "It's a great program...
BILLINGS, MT

