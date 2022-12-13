Read full article on original website
KULR8
Dyauni Boyce, Chloe Williams lead Montana State Billings women's basketball to win
LAS VEGAS — Dyauni Boyce and Chloe Williams each pumped in 17 points to lead Montana State Billings past Texas A&M University-Kingsville 68-57 at the Holiday Hoops Classic here Friday. With the win, the Yellowjackets improved to 11-1. Texas A&M-Kingsville fell to 5-4. Cariann Kunkel chipped in 12 points...
KULR8
Carroll College's Blair Stapleton makes All-West Region soccer team
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Carroll College's Blair Stapleton was one of three Cascade Collegiate Conference soccer players to make the United Soccer Coaches All-West Region women's team. Stapleton, a senior forward from Billings, was the CCC's women's player of the year in 2022. She led the conference in nearly all...
KULR8
'We love playing in Billings.' Fergus flies past Billings Central 78-49
BILLINGS- Not long ago, if Fergus basketball beat Billings Central in the Magic City, it was a historic occasion. Things come and go, and on Friday night, it was Fergus who looked like Goliath as they beat Billings Central 78-49 for their third straight win in the Nelles Center. "It...
KULR8
Proud mom of MSU Bobcats cheers on her sons
A Billings mom said it's fun to watch her twin sons Caden and Taco Dowler play football. They've played from the time they were young, up through today, where they are part of the Montana State University Bobcats team.
KULR8
KULR8
Veterans Park opens its seasonal rink for ice skating
BILLINGS, Mont. - In the Magic City, Parks and Recreation have opened their seasonal ice rink at Veterans Park. Mike Pigg, the Superintendent of Parks, said that setting this ice rink is one of his staff’s favorite seasonal activities. “Every year, we try and provide a skate rink and...
KULR8
Montana Department of Transportation announce new proposal for interstate 90 near Lodge Grass
Comments may be submitted online (CLICK HERE) or in writing to Montana Department of Transportation, Billings office, PO Box 20437, Billings, MT 59104-0437. Please note that comments are for project UPN 10067000. The public is encouraged to contact Billings District Preconstruction Engineer (Acting) Kurtis Schnieber at 406-657-0269 or Projects Engineer...
KULR8
St. Johns United introduces interactive devices for residents to test drive
BILLINGS, Mont. - In a world rapidly advancing with new technology, St. John's United hopes to give residents a place that empowers them to learn and explore the world around them, with assistive technology. St. John's United opened their assistive device library, which gives older adults at St. Johns and...
KULR8
Multiple shots fired in alley in 200 block of Broadwater in Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - Multiple shots were fired in the alley in the 200 block of Broadwater in Billings early Thursday around 1:40 a.m. The Billings Police Department said on Twitter there were no known witnesses of the shooting; however, a security video recording two people exchanging gunfire. BPD said neither...
KULR8
Tips to prep your pipes for winter
Billings, MT- If you plan on traveling or being away from home during the holidays, you can winterize your pipes to ensure you don't come back to a damaged home. It can be as simple as turning off the main water valve and disconnecting any exterior hoses. Andy Pirami owns...
KULR8
Gas station in Billings robbed at gunpoint Friday night
BILLINGS, Mont. - A gas station on Broadwater Ave. was robbed Friday night. Billings police report that around 9:12 pm, a suspect pointed a handgun at an employee and demanded money before leaving on foot. It was not disclosed how much was taken. The suspect was wearing a bandanna at...
KULR8
Two women sentenced to prison for armed robbery of Billings casino
BILLINGS — Two women who admitted to stealing liquor at gunpoint from a Billings casino, firing a warning shot while fleeing and discarding two loaded firearms on elementary school property were sentenced this week to prison terms, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said. Makyla Shayd Fetter, 28, of Harlem, was...
KULR8
Yellowstone County DUI Task Force holds ceremony for families of deceased victims
BILLINGS, Mont. - As the end of the year approaches, the Yellowstone County DUI Task Force hosted an event on Thursday honoring victims of DUI accidents, and recognizing members for their efforts to prevent more of them. The Angel Tree has been a tradition for Yellowstone County for over 20...
KULR8
Yellowstone County employees express frustration in mediation hearings
BILLINGS, Mont. - Members of the Montana Federation of Public Employees (MFPE) staged a sit-in on Wednesday at the courthouse to demonstrate frustration in negotiating for higher wages. "This has been going on for months," said Katie Cosby, the Chapter President of MFPE. "We keep having to deal with this...
KULR8
Billings VA encourages veterans to ask about benefits
BILLINGS, Mont. - A new law is expanding health care and benefits offered by Veterans Affairs. According to the U.S Department of Veteran Affairs, the PACT Act is designed to provide care for veterans suffering from exposure to burn pits, Agent Orange, and other hazardous materials. "It's a great program...
