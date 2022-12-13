Read full article on original website
Pittsburgh 82, North Florida 56
NORTH FLORIDA (3-7) Hendricksen 2-6 6-6 12, Parker 2-6 1-2 5, Berry 0-2 0-0 0, Hicklen 5-11 2-3 15, Placer 5-11 1-2 12, James 2-4 0-0 4, Aybar 3-9 0-2 6, Lanier 0-0 0-0 0, Coleman 0-0 0-0 0, Flakus 0-1 0-0 0, Hrdlicka 0-1 0-0 0, Nze 0-0 0-0 0, Rasmussen 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 20-53 10-15 56.
No. 8 Kansas 84, No. 14 Indiana 62
INDIANA (8-3) Jackson-Davis 4-8 5-6 13, Kopp 2-7 0-0 6, Thompson 3-6 4-6 11, Hood-Schifino 2-11 5-6 11, Johnson 0-2 0-0 0, Galloway 2-2 0-0 4, Bates 2-8 0-0 5, Geronimo 2-3 0-0 4, Reneau 2-4 2-2 6, Gunn 1-2 0-0 2, Banks 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-53 16-20 62.
Orlando 117, Boston 109
ORLANDO (117) Banchero 5-13 7-8 20, Bol 1-5 2-4 4, M.Wagner 9-12 6-6 25, F.Wagner 6-19 6-6 19, Fultz 5-10 2-2 12, Schofield 1-2 0-0 3, Ross 3-8 0-0 7, Bamba 3-7 1-2 8, Anthony 7-13 0-0 14, K.Harris 2-2 0-0 5. Totals 42-91 24-28 117.
Cleveland 118, Indiana 112
INDIANA (112) Hield 5-9 0-0 14, Smith 4-6 1-1 9, Turner 5-9 0-0 12, Haliburton 5-13 7-7 17, Nembhard 2-5 1-1 5, Jackson 5-8 0-0 10, Mathurin 7-16 6-8 22, Nesmith 6-8 0-0 14, Brissett 1-2 2-2 5, McConnell 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 42-80 17-19 112.
Dallas 130, Portland 110
PORTLAND (110) Grant 2-9 2-2 7, Hart 3-3 0-1 6, Nurkic 6-8 3-5 16, Lillard 6-14 9-10 24, Simons 3-10 0-0 7, Brown III 1-4 0-0 2, J.Walker 0-3 0-0 0, Watford 5-8 4-5 16, Eubanks 2-2 0-0 4, Winslow 2-5 0-0 5, Johnson 5-11 1-2 13, Sharpe 4-12 0-0 10. Totals 39-89 19-25 110.
Atlanta 125, Charlotte 106
ATLANTA (125) Bogdanovic 9-14 3-5 28, Hunter 3-8 5-6 11, Okongwu 2-2 3-4 7, Forrest 3-4 0-0 6, Young 8-18 13-14 31, Griffin 5-8 0-0 13, Johnson 2-5 0-0 4, Kaminsky 4-5 2-2 12, Culver 0-2 0-0 0, A.Holiday 4-7 2-3 11, Krejci 0-1 0-0 0, T.Martin 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 41-75 28-34 125.
L.A. Lakers 126, Denver 108
DENVER (108) Brown 4-7 1-2 11, Gordon 7-13 2-4 17, Jokic 8-15 8-9 25, Caldwell-Pope 3-5 2-2 9, Murray 8-16 5-7 23, Cancar 1-1 0-0 3, Green 3-8 1-1 8, Nnaji 0-1 0-0 0, Jordan 2-2 0-0 4, Braun 0-2 0-0 0, Hyland 2-9 1-1 5, Reed 0-1 1-2 1, Smith 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 39-81 21-28 108.
Oral Roberts 80, Missouri St. 77
MISSOURI ST. (4-7) Benson 1-1 0-2 2, Mason 2-5 0-0 5, K.Moore 2-7 0-0 5, C.Moore 3-6 0-0 8, Clay 1-1 0-0 2, Mogbo 6-7 2-3 14, Graham 3-4 0-0 9, Ridgnal 3-8 4-4 13, Mayo 4-8 0-0 9, Ayres 3-5 3-3 10. Totals 28-52 9-12 77.
South Harrison blows out Petersburg behind 32 from Boulden
LOST CREEK, W.Va. (WV News) — South Harrison boys basketball’s biggest mistake against Petersburg on Friday may have happened before the game began. An illegal dunk during pregame warmups by the Hawks granted the visiting Vikings two free throws and possession to start the game. Petersburg scored the first two points of the contest as a result, but that would be its only lead of the night as South Harrison looked dominant the rest of the way in an 89-42 home win.
