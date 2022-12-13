ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
WVNews

Pittsburgh 82, North Florida 56

NORTH FLORIDA (3-7) Hendricksen 2-6 6-6 12, Parker 2-6 1-2 5, Berry 0-2 0-0 0, Hicklen 5-11 2-3 15, Placer 5-11 1-2 12, James 2-4 0-0 4, Aybar 3-9 0-2 6, Lanier 0-0 0-0 0, Coleman 0-0 0-0 0, Flakus 0-1 0-0 0, Hrdlicka 0-1 0-0 0, Nze 0-0 0-0 0, Rasmussen 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 20-53 10-15 56.
FLORIDA STATE
WVNews

No. 8 Kansas 84, No. 14 Indiana 62

INDIANA (8-3) Jackson-Davis 4-8 5-6 13, Kopp 2-7 0-0 6, Thompson 3-6 4-6 11, Hood-Schifino 2-11 5-6 11, Johnson 0-2 0-0 0, Galloway 2-2 0-0 4, Bates 2-8 0-0 5, Geronimo 2-3 0-0 4, Reneau 2-4 2-2 6, Gunn 1-2 0-0 2, Banks 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-53 16-20 62.
LAWRENCE, KS
WVNews

Orlando 117, Boston 109

ORLANDO (117) Banchero 5-13 7-8 20, Bol 1-5 2-4 4, M.Wagner 9-12 6-6 25, F.Wagner 6-19 6-6 19, Fultz 5-10 2-2 12, Schofield 1-2 0-0 3, Ross 3-8 0-0 7, Bamba 3-7 1-2 8, Anthony 7-13 0-0 14, K.Harris 2-2 0-0 5. Totals 42-91 24-28 117.
WVNews

Cleveland 118, Indiana 112

INDIANA (112) Hield 5-9 0-0 14, Smith 4-6 1-1 9, Turner 5-9 0-0 12, Haliburton 5-13 7-7 17, Nembhard 2-5 1-1 5, Jackson 5-8 0-0 10, Mathurin 7-16 6-8 22, Nesmith 6-8 0-0 14, Brissett 1-2 2-2 5, McConnell 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 42-80 17-19 112.
INDIANA STATE
WVNews

Dallas 130, Portland 110

PORTLAND (110) Grant 2-9 2-2 7, Hart 3-3 0-1 6, Nurkic 6-8 3-5 16, Lillard 6-14 9-10 24, Simons 3-10 0-0 7, Brown III 1-4 0-0 2, J.Walker 0-3 0-0 0, Watford 5-8 4-5 16, Eubanks 2-2 0-0 4, Winslow 2-5 0-0 5, Johnson 5-11 1-2 13, Sharpe 4-12 0-0 10. Totals 39-89 19-25 110.
WVNews

Atlanta 125, Charlotte 106

ATLANTA (125) Bogdanovic 9-14 3-5 28, Hunter 3-8 5-6 11, Okongwu 2-2 3-4 7, Forrest 3-4 0-0 6, Young 8-18 13-14 31, Griffin 5-8 0-0 13, Johnson 2-5 0-0 4, Kaminsky 4-5 2-2 12, Culver 0-2 0-0 0, A.Holiday 4-7 2-3 11, Krejci 0-1 0-0 0, T.Martin 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 41-75 28-34 125.
WVNews

L.A. Lakers 126, Denver 108

DENVER (108) Brown 4-7 1-2 11, Gordon 7-13 2-4 17, Jokic 8-15 8-9 25, Caldwell-Pope 3-5 2-2 9, Murray 8-16 5-7 23, Cancar 1-1 0-0 3, Green 3-8 1-1 8, Nnaji 0-1 0-0 0, Jordan 2-2 0-0 4, Braun 0-2 0-0 0, Hyland 2-9 1-1 5, Reed 0-1 1-2 1, Smith 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 39-81 21-28 108.
WVNews

Oral Roberts 80, Missouri St. 77

MISSOURI ST. (4-7) Benson 1-1 0-2 2, Mason 2-5 0-0 5, K.Moore 2-7 0-0 5, C.Moore 3-6 0-0 8, Clay 1-1 0-0 2, Mogbo 6-7 2-3 14, Graham 3-4 0-0 9, Ridgnal 3-8 4-4 13, Mayo 4-8 0-0 9, Ayres 3-5 3-3 10. Totals 28-52 9-12 77.
MISSOURI STATE
WVNews

South Harrison blows out Petersburg behind 32 from Boulden

LOST CREEK, W.Va. (WV News) — South Harrison boys basketball’s biggest mistake against Petersburg on Friday may have happened before the game began. An illegal dunk during pregame warmups by the Hawks granted the visiting Vikings two free throws and possession to start the game. Petersburg scored the first two points of the contest as a result, but that would be its only lead of the night as South Harrison looked dominant the rest of the way in an 89-42 home win.
PETERSBURG, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy