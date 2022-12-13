Patriots Rookie RB Kevin Harris Scores First Career TD, But New England Trails Cardinals, 13-7: WATCH

New England's sixth-round rookie put the team on top with a 14-yard scoring run in the second quarter against the Cardinals.

The New England Patriots and the Arizona Cardinals are locked in a tight, but injury-riddled battle at State Farm Stadium in Week 14.

Yet to reach halftime, Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (knee), rookie cornerback Jack Jones (knee) and DeVante Parker (head) have already exited the game .

Arizona also suffered its own devastating injury, as starting quarterback Kyler Murray left after just three plays from scrimmage with a knee injury. Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury confirmed during the ESPN broadcast that Murray will miss the rest of the game as he continues to undergo evaluation.

However, in true Patriots fashion, sixth-round rookie running back Kevin Harris became the team's next man up on Monday night.

Subbing for the injured Stevenson, Harris took the ball on 1st and 10 from the Cardinals 14-yard line. The rookie powered his way to the endzone, capping an eight-play, 75-yard drive, giving the Pats a 7-3 lead.

Harris was selected by the Patriots in the sixth round with the 183rd overall selection out of South Carolina. Despite a quiet training camp, Harris showed some promise during New England’s final preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders, carrying the ball four times for 54 yards. He was released during final roster cuts and spent the first five weeks of the season on the Patriots’ practice squad.

Measuring in at 5-10, 221 pounds, Harris is the type of straightforward power runner that can somewhat mimic Damien Harris’ style. The Pats rookie is a reliable back with the talent to quickly develop into a solid rotational option in the Patriots backfield.

Arizona cut the Pats lead to one, after traveling 56 yards on six plays. Cardinals' kicker Matt Prater connected on a 32-yard field goal, his second of the game. The Pats hold a 7-6 lead with just over nine minutes left in the second quarter.

Running back James Conner scored on a 10-yard run to give the Cardinals a 13-7 lead late in the first half.

On the ensuing drive, Stevenson emerged from the locker room and returned to the game. Unfortunately, both Jack Jones and DeVante Parker have been ruled out for the remainder of the game.

