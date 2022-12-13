ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Acadiana 28, Opelousas 26

Alexandria 56, Oak Hill 51

Anacoco 63, Pleasant Hill 39

Arcadia 38, Ruston 36

Bastrop 64, Rayville 28

Bogalusa 53, Loranger 51

Bolton 50, Ferriday 29

Carver 54, Cohen 2

Chapelle 47, Cabrini 25

Claiborne Christian 51, Beekman 29

Covenant Christian Academy 50, Centerville 17

East Iberville 39, Capitol 25

Ehret 52, S. B. Wright 14

Gibsland-Coleman 71, Ringgold 16

Grand Lake 65, Iowa 43

Hanson Memorial 48, Delcambre 37

Hathaway 76, St. Thomas More 39

Hicks 76, Fairview 60

Holy Savior Menard 73, Pineville 26

Istrouma 41, Thrive 26

Lafayette Christian Academy 61, Lafayette 40

Midland 46, Iota 38

Montgomery 65, Pitkin 63

New Iberia 50, Beau Chene 29

Northshore 53, Hammond 43

Parkview Baptist 45, Doyle 44

Plain Dealing 39, Green Oaks 12

Richwood 45, Delhi 43

Riverdale 56, West St. John 21

Scotlandville 54, University (Lab) 39

Springfield 58, Independence 31

St. John 39, Berwick 5

Sterlington 54, Cedar Creek 48

Teurlings Catholic 56, Virgil Browne Glencoe Charter 4

Union Parish 56, West Ouachita 36

Walker 68, Dominican 35

Welsh 61, Pickering 27

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

B.T. Washington vs. Shreveport Northwood, ccd.

Morgan City vs. Hahnville, ccd.

New Iberia Catholic vs. Cecilia, ccd.

Port Allen vs. St. James, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

