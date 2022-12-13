ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easton, PA

Thompson scores 13, Columbia downs Lafayette 57-45

 4 days ago

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Blair Thompson scored 13 points as Columbia beat Lafayette 57-45 on Monday night.

Thompson had seven rebounds for the Lions (5-9). Avery Brown was 3 of 14 shooting, including 1 for 3 from distance, and went 4 for 4 from the line to add 11 points. Zavian McLean shot 3 for 8, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with seven points.

CJ Fulton led the way for the Leopards (1-11) with 13 points, six rebounds and five steals. Ryan Zambie added 10 points for Lafayette. In addition, Leo O’Boyle finished with seven points. The loss was the Leopards’ seventh in a row.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

