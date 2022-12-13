ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Heat Hang On For An 87-82 Victory Against The Indiana Pacers

By Shandel Richardson
 4 days ago
In a game that resembled the 1990s NBA, the Miami Heat pulled out a victory Monday against the Indiana.

With both teams struggling offensively, the Heat held on for an 87-82 victory.

Heat center Bam Adebayo led the way with 22 points and 17 rebounds while forward Jimmy Butler finished with 20 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

The game allowed the Heat to bounce back from a bad loss Saturday to the San Antonio Spurs, who entered as the worst team in the Western Conference.

Monday was the first in a four-game road trip for the Heat. They still have games against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets and Spurs before returning home.

At 13-15, the Heat are still off the pace of last year's finish as the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference standings. There remains plenty of time for them regroup.

