ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deerfield, IL

Glenview, December 13 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 4 days ago

The Deerfield High School basketball team will have a game with Glenbrook South High School on December 12, 2022, 22:00:00.

Deerfield High School
Glenbrook South High School
December 12, 2022
22:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Experts: Site of bulldozed equestrian center could be prime burial site for heiress Helen Brach

MORTON GROVE, Ill. (CBS) -- Chicago candy heiress Helen Voorhees Brach disappeared 45 years ago – and she remains the wealthiest woman in Illinois ever to have disappeared.Some who have followed the Brach case say there is new ground to cover. A northwest suburban equestrian center that insiders say could have been a prime burial spot for her murderers was bulldozed this week.As CBS 2's Chris Tye reported Thursday, critics say searching at the old Glen Grove Equestrian Center site is an expensive needle-in-a-haystack effort. Others say it is worth exploring to solve one of Chicago's most mysterious disappearances.In 1977,...
CHICAGO, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Northwestern unveils modern heart clinic at Palos Hospital

For a little while, Suite 1520 on the first floor of Palos Hospital was “unutilized,” according to Jeff Good, the hospital’s president. “It had been a women’s health clinic and they moved most of those services to the Orland Park campus,” Good said. “It was actually a very beautiful space, but it sat empty for about a year and a half.”
PALOS HEIGHTS, IL
fox32chicago.com

Crystal Lake man charged with fatal stabbing in Logan Square

CHICAGO - A man from Crystal Lake has been charged with fatally stabbing a 26-year-old man in Logan Square earlier this year. Police say Efrain Lopez, 48, was arrested on Dec. 15 after he was identified as the offender who stabbed a man in the 3300 block of West North Avenue on the night of Sept. 23.
CRYSTAL LAKE, IL
theshadowleague.com

Who Was Najeeb Echols? | Former Chicago Basketball Legend Passes Away At 39

A Chicago basketball legend has passed away, and the Windy City hoops culture is taking the loss hard. 39-year-old Najeeb Echols died Wednesday in Kansas after suffering a heart attack. The Chicago Sun-Times reported on Echols’ passing, quoting Jason Straight, a longtime friend of Echols, as saying, “I’m just distraught,...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Shots fired at Buffalo Wild Wings in Chicago Ridge

CHICAGO — Police responded to a call of shots fired outside a Buffalo Wild Wings in Chicago Ridge Thursday night. Police confirmed that multiple shots were fired by an individual around 8:20 p.m. and the firearm used in the incident had been recovered. A group of individuals who were involved were questioned by police. The […]
CHICAGO RIDGE, IL
WGN News

Father of accused Highland Park parade shooter charged

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. — The father of the man accused in the Highland Park Fourth of July parade shooter has now also been charged. Charges were filed Thursday and announced Friday Robert Crimo Jr. has been charged with seven counts of felony reckless conduct the Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office announced Friday. Prosecutors and Highland […]
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
WGN News

8 cars stolen from Arlington Heights collision shop

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill., — Police in Arlington Heights are looking for a group of thieves who robbed at least two body shops last week. Arlington Heights Collision was broken into by a group of thieves who stole five vehicles the same night vehicles were also stolen from another body shop less than a mile away. […]
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL
wlip.com

Lake County Student Taken From Class After Alleged “Verbal Threat”

(Gurnee, IL) A Gurnee school student has been removed from class after an alleged threat. Gurnee Police say a school resource officer was made aware of the verbal threat by the River Trail School student. An investigation then led to that suspect student being removed from class the same day, pending further investigation. It’s unclear exactly what the alleged threat entailed, but police say no weapons were found at the school, or the suspect’s home. They also say that the child has no access to weapons, and that despite rumors, no evidence of a list of targeted students was found. Nothing further was released by police or Gurnee District 56.
GURNEE, IL
nadignewspapers.com

Chicago police superintendent orders Vera Lounge in Portage Park closed following last weekend’s mass shooting; citation previously issued for no public place of amusement license at establishment

By the order of Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown, the Vera Lounge at 3235 N. Central Ave. has been closed following last weekend’s deadly shootings that occurred near the Portage Park bar. This type of closure is not unusual anytime a violent crime is linked to an establishment, and...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Round Lake Beach man 'unbelievably fortunate' to be alive after DUI crash: officials

ROUND LAKE, Ill. - A Round Lake Beach man was under the influence of alcohol and speeding when he crashed into a tree Thursday morning in Round Lake, officials said. Jesus M. Lopez Ortiz, 25, was driving westbound on Route 134 at a high rate of speed around 1:20 a.m. when he lost control of his car and crashed into a tree near Harrison Avenue, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.
ROUND LAKE, IL
Highschool Basketball Pro

Highschool Basketball Pro

Mountain View, CA
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
484K+
Views
ABOUT

High school basketball game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy