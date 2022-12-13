Inflatable Christmas decoration stolen from 75-year-old Conroe grandmother, says it has sentimental value

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In 2010, a 16-year-old girl told her mom she was going to pick up her paycheck after school. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajSpring, TX
Two teens shot, one dies at hospital after attempting a robbery at a gas station in Harris Countyhoustonstringer_comHarris County, TX
Man shot in possible retaliation shooting at Humble area apartment complexhoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
Parents Charged After Son's Body Found In Washing MachineStill UnsolvedSpring, TX
Atascocita home completely destroyed after catching on fire twice in two days in northeast Harris Countyhoustonstringer_comAtascocita, TX
Related
KHOU
'They should be ashamed': Woman targeted by thieves while visiting mother's grave
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A Houston woman said she was the victim of thieves while she was laying flowers at her mother's grave. Vannette Rummel, 77, was paying a visit to her mother "Nannie's" grave last week at Earthman Resthaven Cemetery in Spring. It's a tradition she does every year right before Christmas.
fox26houston.com
12 Days of Christmas Day 7: The Hernandez-Arzate Family
FOX 26 is back for another year of providing holiday cheer to local Houston families with the help of Baker Ripley, Exclusive Furniture, Chick-Fil-A, and Walmart! For Day 6, we're giving holiday cheer to the Hernandez-Arzate family.
houstoncitybook.com
Grand Stairway over Memorial Drive Is One Family's Amazing Holiday Gift to Houston
ONE FAMILY HAS made a unique gift to the city this holiday season — a fabulous new feature of Memorial Park sure to thrill children and challenge fitness-minded adults for years to come. The new “scramble,” created with a $3.5 million gift from Emily Clay and family, will open...
FBI Houston asks public for help finding missing Spring girl last seen nearly three years ago
SPRING, Texas — FBI Houston is asking for the public's help in finding a missing Spring teen who went missing nearly three years ago. Kristen Galvan was just 15 years old when she went missing from her home in Spring, Texas back in January 2020. Her mom said that...
fox26houston.com
12 Days of Christmas Day 6: The Phoenix Family
FOX 26 is back for another year of providing holiday cheer to local Houston families with the help of Baker Ripley, Exclusive Furniture, Chick-Fil-A, and Walmart! For Day 6, we're giving holiday cheer to the Phoenix family.
Dasher's drive-thru light show dazzling visitors at a new location
Joy Ride! Bright lights bring big smiles at Dasher's Drive-thru experience
fox26houston.com
She's Happy Hair hosts 10th Annual toy & bike giveaway
He's been busy as all get out this holiday season, but Chocolate Santa has carved out time for The Isiah Factor: Uncensored. He and Warren Broadnax stop by with information about a special holiday giveaway coming to Houston.
papercitymag.com
Historic Houston Home Hosts a Super Stylish Holiday Schmooze — This Legacy Endures
Dr. Robert Hilliard Jr., Chree Boydstun, Mary Patton, Milton Townsend at Legacy Community Health's Holiday Schmooze at Townsend's Montrose home. (Photo by Killy Chavez) Since its founding by acclaimed caterer Jackson Hicks a few decades ago, Legacy Community Health’s Holiday Schmooze has been one of the season’s most anticipated charitable fundraisers. Each year a Houston home of grandeur is opened for the supportive throng that on occasion numbered more than 300. This year’s event was held in the historic home that the late caterer extraordinaire had shared with his partner Milton Townsend.
fox26houston.com
Porch pirates strike in reverse, returning packages they stole from a family
HUMBLE, Texas - Porch pirates that struck last week actually returned to the same house this week, but it isn’t what you think. You won’t believe what they did and said to the homeowner there where it happened in Northeast Houston. "I was shocked," said homeowner Bryant Clark.
fox26houston.com
Hundreds of HISD students gifted new bikes ahead of Christmas
More than 500-second graders at 10 Houston ISD schools were gifted brand new bicycles thanks to Oxy Energy and Wish For Wheels. FOX 26's Damali Keith got a chance to speak with the second graders about their brand-new wheels.
kwhi.com
MISSING ELDERLY WOMAN FOUND SAFE IN KATY
Fayette County Sheriff Keith Korenek reports that an elderly woman from La Grange that was reported missing last (Wednesday) night has been found safe. 97-year-old Grace Johnson left her residence off of FM 2145 in a 2019 Jeep SUV. Korenek said that she was located in her vehicle in a...
Man arrested after throwing puppy over second-story balcony, Houston SPCA says
The husky puppy, named Victoria, is now recovering in a foster home after suffering an irreparable broken leg, the organization said on Thursday.
fox26houston.com
Houston ISD kids surprised with new bikes, nearly 600 given out
HOUSTON - It’s a special day here in Houston as Christmas comes early for hundreds of kids. They’re all receiving one of the best gifts a child can get. What? Well, we asked a number of anxiously awaiting Christmas kiddos what they hope Santa will bring, and they answered.
fox26houston.com
Houston woman marks friend's birthday on street she died, hopes no one else dies there
HOUSTON - A stretch of Westheimer Road that’s deemed dangerous by local Houston leaders after a number of fatal accidents is once again being highlighted. One woman whose best friend died after being hit by a suspected drunk driver on Westheimer Road at Greenridge wants changes made so this doesn’t happen to anyone else. "It’s horrible that this happened to my friend, but she’s not the only one," explains Dawn Gonzalez who says she shouldn’t have to celebrate her best friend Ann Barret’s birthday in this way.
This store sells Christmas decor 365 days a year!
'Tis the season all year long at Christmas Rocks, the perfect place to find holiday decor no matter what month!
fox26houston.com
Couple shot trying to buy Jordan’s in northeast Harris County
HOUSTON - What began as a seemingly simple transaction of shoes, at a park in northeast Harris County, resulted in two people being shot. It happened around 9:45 p.m. when deputies with the Harris Co. Sheriff’s Office were called to a park in the 13200 block of Garrett St. near Sheldon Lake.
1 killed, 3 injured during shooting outside club in Houston's Third Ward, police say
Investigators said they were able to interview some witnesses but that a lot of people left the scene without speaking to police.
fox26houston.com
Mom battling stage 4 cancer pleading with community to help find her missing son with learning disabilities
HOUSTON - With cold, rainy weather moving in Tuesday night, one Houston mother is pleading with the community to help find her 17-year-old son, who has multiple learning disabilities. Micah Byrum, 17, stepped outside his River Oaks apartment Saturday night for fresh air, and hasn’t been seen since. "I...
Store manager robbed at Houston business after making trip to bank, HPD says
Surveillance video caught the moment the suspects run up to the victim and throw him to the ground before running off with a money bag, police said.
Man says metal crashing through windshield on Eastex was 'terrifying' but grateful for outcome
Drivers on Houston roads faced near misses this week. But one driver says he's glad he didn't mess up the trajectory of the object that went through his windshield.
Comments / 0