ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conroe, TX

Inflatable Christmas decoration stolen from 75-year-old Conroe grandmother, says it has sentimental value

By Randy Wallace
fox26houston.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox26houston.com

12 Days of Christmas Day 7: The Hernandez-Arzate Family

FOX 26 is back for another year of providing holiday cheer to local Houston families with the help of Baker Ripley, Exclusive Furniture, Chick-Fil-A, and Walmart! For Day 6, we're giving holiday cheer to the Hernandez-Arzate family.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

12 Days of Christmas Day 6: The Phoenix Family

FOX 26 is back for another year of providing holiday cheer to local Houston families with the help of Baker Ripley, Exclusive Furniture, Chick-Fil-A, and Walmart! For Day 6, we're giving holiday cheer to the Phoenix family.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

She's Happy Hair hosts 10th Annual toy & bike giveaway

He's been busy as all get out this holiday season, but Chocolate Santa has carved out time for The Isiah Factor: Uncensored. He and Warren Broadnax stop by with information about a special holiday giveaway coming to Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
papercitymag.com

Historic Houston Home Hosts a Super Stylish Holiday Schmooze — This Legacy Endures

Dr. Robert Hilliard Jr., Chree Boydstun, Mary Patton, Milton Townsend at Legacy Community Health's Holiday Schmooze at Townsend's Montrose home. (Photo by Killy Chavez) Since its founding by acclaimed caterer Jackson Hicks a few decades ago, Legacy Community Health’s Holiday Schmooze has been one of the season’s most anticipated charitable fundraisers. Each year a Houston home of grandeur is opened for the supportive throng that on occasion numbered more than 300. This year’s event was held in the historic home that the late caterer extraordinaire had shared with his partner Milton Townsend.
HOUSTON, TX
kwhi.com

MISSING ELDERLY WOMAN FOUND SAFE IN KATY

Fayette County Sheriff Keith Korenek reports that an elderly woman from La Grange that was reported missing last (Wednesday) night has been found safe. 97-year-old Grace Johnson left her residence off of FM 2145 in a 2019 Jeep SUV. Korenek said that she was located in her vehicle in a...
KATY, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston ISD kids surprised with new bikes, nearly 600 given out

HOUSTON - It’s a special day here in Houston as Christmas comes early for hundreds of kids. They’re all receiving one of the best gifts a child can get. What? Well, we asked a number of anxiously awaiting Christmas kiddos what they hope Santa will bring, and they answered.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston woman marks friend's birthday on street she died, hopes no one else dies there

HOUSTON - A stretch of Westheimer Road that’s deemed dangerous by local Houston leaders after a number of fatal accidents is once again being highlighted. One woman whose best friend died after being hit by a suspected drunk driver on Westheimer Road at Greenridge wants changes made so this doesn’t happen to anyone else. "It’s horrible that this happened to my friend, but she’s not the only one," explains Dawn Gonzalez who says she shouldn’t have to celebrate her best friend Ann Barret’s birthday in this way.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Couple shot trying to buy Jordan’s in northeast Harris County

HOUSTON - What began as a seemingly simple transaction of shoes, at a park in northeast Harris County, resulted in two people being shot. It happened around 9:45 p.m. when deputies with the Harris Co. Sheriff’s Office were called to a park in the 13200 block of Garrett St. near Sheldon Lake.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy