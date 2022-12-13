Read full article on original website
Collegiate Baton Rouge names Copeland head boys basketball coach after leaving VarnadoBaton Rouge, LA
USW Union Local 620 holds toy drive for Toys for TotsTina HowellGonzales, LA
4 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Gino's Italian RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Colleges are making millions of dollars by promoting sports gambling to their studentsWayness TammBaton Rouge, LA
LSU will play without its top edge rusher in the Citrus Bowl
LSU starting defensive end BJ Ojulari will not play in the Citrus Bowl, according to LSU coach Brian Kelly. The junior declared for the NFL Draft in a Twitter post on Sundaym, Dec. 11., saying, "You embraced this Georgia boy like I was one of your own, and for that I am forever grateful. This will forever be my home. Forever LSU! With that being said, I will be declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft."
Here's how many players Brian Kelly expects LSU football to sign in 2023 class
In May, the NCAA DI Council issued a two-year blanket waiver that allows FBS schools to sign more than 25 players to scholarships in a signing period. While schools still have to stay within the overall scholarship limit of 85, this provides flexibility going into the early signing period Dec. 21 through Dec. 23. That includes both freshmen and transfer portal scholarship signees.
LSU women's basketball team starts slow before rolling past Lamar
LSU forward Angel Reese had not even gotten warmed up before she got frustrated. It wasn’t a concern because it didn’t last long. Reese blew an easy layup on her first shot but hit 13 of the next 14 to score a career-high 32 points in LSU’s 88-42 victory against Lamar on Wednesday in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
LSU becoming heavy favorite in Citrus Bowl after Purdue opt-outs; see latest point spread
Purdue is losing key players left and right while LSU appears to be close to full strength. Could it add up to a mismatch in the Citrus Bowl on Jan. 2 in Orlando? Oddsmakers are certainly reacting to the news, dramatically shifting odds in the Tigers' favor after news dropped Thursday morning that the Boilermakers would be without both starting quarterback Aidan O'Connell and top wide receiver Charlie Jones.
Balanced Bears bounce Huntington in tourney matchup of top 10 Division I select teams
Based on the LHSAA’s power Division I select ratings released Thursday, it should have been a close one. And it was in the first quarter. Catholic High took control in the second quarter and outscored Huntington of Shreveport by 24 points over the final three quarters to run away with a 68-38 victory at Madison Prep’s Rumble on the River tournament Friday night.
Two years after precedent-setting season, veteran Class 5A baseball coach resigns
Randy Sandifer said he planned to coach another three to four years. Last month, the Walker High School baseball coach realized things had changed. “Thanksgiving came and went. I did not go to the field all that week,” Sandifer said. “And I realized I did not miss it. Normally, I am one of those guys who goes to the field just about every day.
Kialen Phillips leads Breaux Bridge to tourney win over Northside
Kialen Phillips was a scoring machine in Breaux Bridge's first-round game against Northside at the Southside tournament on Thursday in Youngsville. The 6-foot-3 senior scored a career-high 42 points, with 17 coming in the fourth quarter as the Tigers prevailed 69-67. It was the fourth straight win for the Tigers...
Here's what you need to know about the Donaldsonville basketball teams
Here's what you need to know about the Donaldsonville Tigers boys and girls basketball teams. Head Coach: Lionel Gilbert (8th year) Last Season: 30-5, Lost in 3A Semi-finals to Madison Prep. Top players graduated: Troy Cole (Blackburn College), Lawrence Forcell, Malik Robertson. Top Returning Players: Robert Kent (senior), Rayien Oatis...
Expected and surprise results at Livingston Parish basketball tournament
There were expected results and surprises at the 2022 Livingston Parish basketball tournament. Played at Doyle, the girls championship game was a rematch of the 2021 final featuring Walker and Albany. The Wildcats won going away last year, but the Hornets turned the tables this time. The game was close...
A Flock of Seagulls and Wayne Toups? It's a mixed bag of music this weekend
2 DOMESTIC 1 IMPORT: Galvez Seafood, Prairieville, 5:30 p.m. CHRIS OCMAND: Istrouma Brewing, St. Gabriel, 5:30 p.m. BILL ROMANO: Caliente Mexican Craving, Central, 6 p.m. JOSHUA MAGEE: Le Chien Brewing Company, Denham Springs, 6 p.m. ORIGINAL MUSIC GATHERING: La Divina Italian Café, 6 p.m. RUSTY YATES DUO: Sullivan's Steakhouse,...
New Iberia couple escapes mobile home overturned by tornado, felt wind 'trying to pick it up'
Latrella McCoy was lying in her stepchildren’s bedroom when suddenly her world turned upside down Wednesday. McCoy’s mobile home on Bradley Lane in New Iberia was one of several residences in the Southport Subdivision destroyed by a tornado Wednesday. The mobile home was flipped on its side, leaving McCoy battered and trapped under a pile of furniture.
Was it a difficult year for restaurants in 2022? At least 30 in Lafayette Parish closed their doors
Some restaurants had a rough year in 2022. While there’s no scientific data available, the number of eateries that closed in 2022 compiled by the The Acadiana Advocate was more than the previous two years combined. We identified over 30 restaurants, coffee shops and other eateries in Lafayette Parish...
Edwards: Federal aid for New Iberia tornado recovery not likely
The financial burden of recovering from a tornado that injured 13 people Wednesday in New Iberia most likely will be borne by the state and local governments, Gov. John Bel Edwards told officials Thursday on a visit to the area that included an aerial inspection. The tornado that touched down...
Capitol High, back in local control, to have charter school-like structure to improve facility
Two months ago, state leaders agreed to end 14 years of state control of Capitol High School and return the place to local control. Now, the East Baton Rouge Parish school system is handing over some of that hard-won control to a yet-to-be-created nonprofit organization closely tied to the school system.
This Lafayette pizza place closed just over year after it opened
Crust Pizza closed its Lafayette location on Thursday about 14 months after it first opened. The franchisee cited underperforming results of the restaurant, which opened in the former Chopsticks space at 4243 Ambassasdor Caffery Parkway, Suite 101, and offered Chicago-style thin crust pizza along with other items. The eatery was...
Victim in I-110 slaying was killed by shooter in passing car, Baton Rouge police say
A man found shot dead in a car beside Interstate 110 early Friday morning was shot multiple times by attackers in another vehicle as he was driving, Baton Rouge police detectives believe. The victim was identified Saturday morning as Lenard Moore, 44. Moore was driving northbound on I-110 near the...
Donaldsonville Elks hosting inaugural Freedom Ball
The inaugural Elks Freedom Ball, set for Jan. 14, will honor veterans, organizers announced. Royalty for the ball will be King Jolly Goodfellow XC Oscar Evans and Queen Taylor Noel Walker. Tamiko Francis Garrison is ball captain. Tickets for the formal event are $400 for a table of 10 and...
Bundle up, Baton Rouge! Multiple freezes expected now through Christmas
Bundle up, Baton Rouge. A modest cold snap is coming to the capital city this weekend, and chillier weather will soon follow, with freezing temperatures expected to blow in before next weekend and last through Christmas, forecasters say. There's a 70% chance the freezing cold weather will begin the morning...
1 found shot dead beside I-110 near Harding Boulevard, Baton Rouge police say
A person was found dead with gunshot wounds in a car beside Interstate 110 early Friday morning, Baton Rouge police say. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at around 3:35 a.m. Friday on I-110 south near Harding Boulevard, Baton Rouge Police Department spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely, Jr. said. He said officers found the victim dead at the scene inside the vehicle.
A charcuterie board, red beans with pork chops and drunken noodles: Best things we ate this week
The Little Italy board at BLDG 5 is an impressive commitment to deliciousness. With a pile of shaved, roasted chicken breast, loads of mushrooms, bread, meatballs in sauce and various other charcuterie, this board is a hit and enough to make a meal for four grownups. We are fans and will be heading back for the Little Italy board soon — but next time, we will bring more people.
