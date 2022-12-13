ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union Parish, LA

Union Parish Sheriff’s Office seeking assistance locating man wanted for numerous criminal charges

By Aysha Decuir
 4 days ago
UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 37-year-old Cornelius Jermaine Nelson. Nelson is described as a Black male with a dreadlock hairstyle, standing at six feet and four inches and weighing 170 pounds.

Nelson is often around the Bernice, Spearsville, and Taylortown areas. He is wanted by police for the following:

  • Two Counts of Aggravated Assault with a Motor Vehicle upon a Police Officer
  • Aggravated Flight from an Officer
  • Two Counts of Attempted Injuring or Killing of a Police K-9
  • Felony Criminal Damage to Property
  • Hit and Run
  • Flight from an Officer
  • Misdemeanor traffic charges
  • Outstanding warrant for Failure to Appear for previous traffic charges

If you have any information in regards to the whereabouts of Cornelius Jermaine Nelson, you are urged to contact the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 368-3124 .

Comments / 3

MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

