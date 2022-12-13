Union Parish Sheriff’s Office seeking assistance locating man wanted for numerous criminal charges

UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 37-year-old Cornelius Jermaine Nelson. Nelson is described as a Black male with a dreadlock hairstyle, standing at six feet and four inches and weighing 170 pounds.

Nelson is often around the Bernice, Spearsville, and Taylortown areas. He is wanted by police for the following:

Two Counts of Aggravated Assault with a Motor Vehicle upon a Police Officer

Aggravated Flight from an Officer

Two Counts of Attempted Injuring or Killing of a Police K-9

Felony Criminal Damage to Property

Hit and Run

Flight from an Officer

Misdemeanor traffic charges

Outstanding warrant for Failure to Appear for previous traffic charges

If you have any information in regards to the whereabouts of Cornelius Jermaine Nelson, you are urged to contact the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 368-3124 .