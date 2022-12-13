ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holyoke, MA

Holyoke tenants pushing for better living conditions, housing affordability

By Lexi Oliver, Samantha O'Connor, Photojournalist: Josh Daley
westernmassnews.com
 4 days ago
spectrumnews1.com

New report shows Worcester renters dealing with increasing costs

WORCESTER, Mass. - A new report from the Worcester Regional Research Bureau shows the city's renter population is struggling and has become increasingly burdened by costs since 2010. The report looks at data from the Census Bureau's American Community Survey to compare numbers from 2010 to 2020. While homeowners have...
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Condominium sells for $432,018 in Northampton

Phoebe Helander acquired the property at 19 Clark Avenue, Northampton, from Lawrence E Est David on Nov. 16, 2022, for $432,018 which represents a price per square foot of $371. The property features three bedrooms, one bathroom, and an attached garage. Additional units have recently changed hands close by:. In...
NORTHAMPTON, MA
MassLive.com

Detached house sells in Palmer for $444,000

Jason Bessette and Donna Callahan acquired the property at 2250 Baptist Hill Road, Palmer, from Jacqueline B Scyocurka on Nov. 16, 2022, for $444,000 which works out to $214 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms and sits on a 33,667 square-foot lot. Additional houses have...
PALMER, MA
thereminder.com

Springfield City Council approves 2023 tax rates and tax levy relief

SPRINGFIELD – Following two meetings, the City Council approved $6.5 million in relief for the fiscal year 2023 (FY23) tax levy and set an FY23 tax rate of $17.05 per $1,000 of value of residential properties and $36.40 for commercial, industrial and personal (CIP) properties. Both the tax relief and tax rate were initially proposed by Mayor Domenic Sarno, although some members of the council expressed desire to provide additional financial relief for the community.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Increase in EBT skimmers being reported locally

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is getting answers after several viewers contacted us regarding money stolen from their electronic benefits transfer, or EBT cards. Western Mass News spoke with some of the folks who say they are now out hundreds of dollars worth of food assistance funds. It’s Christmas...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
thereminder.com

Lederman, Edwards will continue as Springfield City Council leaders

SPRINGFIELD – City Council President Jesse Lederman and City Council Vice President Melvin Edwards will remain in their council leadership positions in 2023. Lederman announced that both he and Edwards have secured commitments from their colleagues prior to the council’s informal voting caucus on Dec. 19. Lederman and...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WSBS

Big Box Department Store Returns to Massachusetts, A Hoax?

Not trying to crush anyone's hopes and dreams by all means when it comes to nostalgia in Massachusetts. Especially the Berkshires and we only report the facts here. This article is a follow up to last one about the possibility of Ames Department Stores making a return in 2023 according to amesstores.com. Check out the previous article by clicking here.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
westernmassnews.com

Propane tank found in Springfield fire, officials plead for safety

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield fire investigators now pleading with the community to be safe when heating their homes this Christmas. Alternative heating sources can be dangerous fire officials warn, after making a discovery this week. They say a fire Tuesday night could’ve turned deadly... for both firefighters, and neighbors....
SPRINGFIELD, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Old Auburn school building reopens as senior housing development

AUBURN, Mass. - A former elementary school building in Auburn is now a mixed-income senior housing development. The Julia Bancroft Apartments held a grand opening Friday. The building is a 60-unit, mixed-income development for seniors ages 62 and older. It will offer 45 units for residents at or below 60% of the area median income, with the remaining 15 units being market-rate.
AUBURN, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

Historic Longfellow Manor Apartments on Main Street for Sale for $8 Million

WORCESTER - The Longfellow Manor apartment complex on Main Street in Worcester's Main South neighborhood is for sale for $8 million. The property was listed for sale on Dec. 7. The four-story, 47-unit multi-family property is located at 1002-1008 Main St. near Clark University and is listed with the Massachusetts...
WORCESTER, MA
iBerkshires.com

North Adams Moving Police Station to Berkshire Plaza

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The Police Department will be moving into the old Juvenile Court almost two years after touting it as a potential station replacement. Mayor Jennifer Macksey informed the City Council on Tuesday night that she had signed an agreement with Scarafoni & Associates, owner of the Berkshire Plaza, to relocate the police force temporarily to the building off Main Street.
NORTH ADAMS, MA
thereminder.com

Mall owner again asks to build apartments on Whitney Avenue

WEST SPRINGFIELD – The Pyramid Company is looking for the second round in their effort to have a zone change implemented for a parcel near the Holyoke line. The Planning Board will conduct a public hearing on Jan. 4, 2023, at 6 p.m. in the second floor auditorium at Town Hall, 26 Central St. The hearing is to consider a petition for a zoning map amendment to redesignate a 17.66-acre parcel on the northeast corner of Whitney Avenue and Highland Avenue from Residence A-2 to Residence C.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
thereminder.com

Craft 32 changes hands, but several licensing issues remain

EAST LONGMEADOW – The East Longmeadow Town Council Licensing Committee discussed potential licensing issues regarding the restaurant Craft 32, 53 North Main St., when they met on Dec. 8. Town Clerk Jeanne Quaglietti, who is also the clerk of the council, said the business has been sold to John...
EAST LONGMEADOW, MA

