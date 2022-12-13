Holyoke tenants pushing for better living conditions, housing affordability

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Parents of toddler who shot to fame with her adorable reaction at Christmas dance recital We were overjoyed she found usShameel ShamsChicopee, MA
Woman in Massachusetts accused of assaulting officers with a swarm of angry beesMuhammad Junaid MustafaLongmeadow, MA
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
4 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
A funny story when woman finds Shrek's face in her curry ordered at a curry house in EnfieldMuhammad Junaid MustafaEnfield, CT
Related
spectrumnews1.com
New report shows Worcester renters dealing with increasing costs
WORCESTER, Mass. - A new report from the Worcester Regional Research Bureau shows the city's renter population is struggling and has become increasingly burdened by costs since 2010. The report looks at data from the Census Bureau's American Community Survey to compare numbers from 2010 to 2020. While homeowners have...
Way Finders gifted $2M for City of Home initiative
Way Finders has been gifted $2 million from the MassMutual Foundation to help fund its City of Homes (COH) initiative.
Condominium sells for $432,018 in Northampton
Phoebe Helander acquired the property at 19 Clark Avenue, Northampton, from Lawrence E Est David on Nov. 16, 2022, for $432,018 which represents a price per square foot of $371. The property features three bedrooms, one bathroom, and an attached garage. Additional units have recently changed hands close by:. In...
Detached house sells in Palmer for $444,000
Jason Bessette and Donna Callahan acquired the property at 2250 Baptist Hill Road, Palmer, from Jacqueline B Scyocurka on Nov. 16, 2022, for $444,000 which works out to $214 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms and sits on a 33,667 square-foot lot. Additional houses have...
thereminder.com
Springfield City Council approves 2023 tax rates and tax levy relief
SPRINGFIELD – Following two meetings, the City Council approved $6.5 million in relief for the fiscal year 2023 (FY23) tax levy and set an FY23 tax rate of $17.05 per $1,000 of value of residential properties and $36.40 for commercial, industrial and personal (CIP) properties. Both the tax relief and tax rate were initially proposed by Mayor Domenic Sarno, although some members of the council expressed desire to provide additional financial relief for the community.
Holyoke known as Paper City prepares to celebrate 150 years
The planning has already started to celebrate Holyoke's upcoming sesquicentennial in April 2023.
westernmassnews.com
Increase in EBT skimmers being reported locally
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is getting answers after several viewers contacted us regarding money stolen from their electronic benefits transfer, or EBT cards. Western Mass News spoke with some of the folks who say they are now out hundreds of dollars worth of food assistance funds. It’s Christmas...
natureworldnews.com
Worcester Residents Unable To Convince City To Take Formal Action To Mitigate Effect of Public Trees on Solar Panels
The Worcester City Committee has turned down a second request to City Hall to implement a plan to balance the needs of homes and businesses with rooftop solar panels with the planting of trees on public routes. Cutting down trees for Solar Panels?. Nowadays, there is a significant increase in...
thereminder.com
Lederman, Edwards will continue as Springfield City Council leaders
SPRINGFIELD – City Council President Jesse Lederman and City Council Vice President Melvin Edwards will remain in their council leadership positions in 2023. Lederman announced that both he and Edwards have secured commitments from their colleagues prior to the council’s informal voting caucus on Dec. 19. Lederman and...
Big Box Department Store Returns to Massachusetts, A Hoax?
Not trying to crush anyone's hopes and dreams by all means when it comes to nostalgia in Massachusetts. Especially the Berkshires and we only report the facts here. This article is a follow up to last one about the possibility of Ames Department Stores making a return in 2023 according to amesstores.com. Check out the previous article by clicking here.
Non-profit provides lunch available weekdays for Holyoke seniors at Taino Restaurant
A non-profit organization is offering lunch to seniors at a local Holyoke restaurant.
westernmassnews.com
Propane tank found in Springfield fire, officials plead for safety
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield fire investigators now pleading with the community to be safe when heating their homes this Christmas. Alternative heating sources can be dangerous fire officials warn, after making a discovery this week. They say a fire Tuesday night could’ve turned deadly... for both firefighters, and neighbors....
spectrumnews1.com
Old Auburn school building reopens as senior housing development
AUBURN, Mass. - A former elementary school building in Auburn is now a mixed-income senior housing development. The Julia Bancroft Apartments held a grand opening Friday. The building is a 60-unit, mixed-income development for seniors ages 62 and older. It will offer 45 units for residents at or below 60% of the area median income, with the remaining 15 units being market-rate.
westernmassnews.com
Former marijuana company employees raise concerns about HEKA growing practices
WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Two former employees of a local marijuana company reached out to our newsroom, concerned that their growing process may not be safe for the public’s consumption. Those two former employees also told us that they were fired from their jobs this week without reason. Now,...
westernmassnews.com
Officials emphasize the importance of carbon monoxide detectors after responding to Springfield scene
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A house in Springfield evacuated due to high levels of carbon monoxide. Fire officials said a CO detector could have saved the lives of the people inside and say it’s a vital piece of equipment for all homes. Western Mass News caught up with Springfield Fire...
thisweekinworcester.com
Historic Longfellow Manor Apartments on Main Street for Sale for $8 Million
WORCESTER - The Longfellow Manor apartment complex on Main Street in Worcester's Main South neighborhood is for sale for $8 million. The property was listed for sale on Dec. 7. The four-story, 47-unit multi-family property is located at 1002-1008 Main St. near Clark University and is listed with the Massachusetts...
iBerkshires.com
North Adams Moving Police Station to Berkshire Plaza
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The Police Department will be moving into the old Juvenile Court almost two years after touting it as a potential station replacement. Mayor Jennifer Macksey informed the City Council on Tuesday night that she had signed an agreement with Scarafoni & Associates, owner of the Berkshire Plaza, to relocate the police force temporarily to the building off Main Street.
thereminder.com
Mall owner again asks to build apartments on Whitney Avenue
WEST SPRINGFIELD – The Pyramid Company is looking for the second round in their effort to have a zone change implemented for a parcel near the Holyoke line. The Planning Board will conduct a public hearing on Jan. 4, 2023, at 6 p.m. in the second floor auditorium at Town Hall, 26 Central St. The hearing is to consider a petition for a zoning map amendment to redesignate a 17.66-acre parcel on the northeast corner of Whitney Avenue and Highland Avenue from Residence A-2 to Residence C.
Letter from City Councilor Sean Curran asks Gov.-elect Healey to move a state agency to Springfield
SPRINGFIELD — Springfield City Councilor Sean F. Curran has a message for Gov.-elect Maura Healey’s transition team: It should consider relocating one of the state’s executive offices to downtown Springfield. In a letter sent last week to a member of Healey’s transition team, Curran said it would...
thereminder.com
Craft 32 changes hands, but several licensing issues remain
EAST LONGMEADOW – The East Longmeadow Town Council Licensing Committee discussed potential licensing issues regarding the restaurant Craft 32, 53 North Main St., when they met on Dec. 8. Town Clerk Jeanne Quaglietti, who is also the clerk of the council, said the business has been sold to John...
Comments / 2