ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Police: Rockford man charged after stealing wine from Target

By Jack Baudoin
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07CnlN_0jgPqKXp00

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Police Department said that William Carr, 47, was charged on Saturday after attempting to steal bottles of wine.

It happened around 9:55 a.m. after the “Presents with PB & PA Unit 6” at the Target on E. State Street, according to the department. Carr was seen stealing bottles of wine before attempting to exit the store.

Rockford Police officers were still on hand and were asked by the Target Asset Protection Supervisor to assist. Carr reportedly attempted to flee from officers, but was detained after a short struggle.

Carr was charged with Retail Theft, Resisting Arrest and Outstanding Illinois Department of Corrections Warrant.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Alleged Hit and Run in Downtown Rockford

Sources are reporting an alleged hit and run in downtown Rockford last night. It happened in the 500 block of E State st. Property damages to another vehicle. Alleged suspect vehicle is a White Chevy Malibu. Sources said the plate was similar to: CZ58597. If you have any info. call...
WGN News

8 cars stolen from Arlington Heights collision shop

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill., — Police in Arlington Heights are looking for a group of thieves who robbed at least two body shops last week. Arlington Heights Collision was broken into by a group of thieves who stole five vehicles the same night vehicles were also stolen from another body shop less than a mile away. […]
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Belvidere Police investigating package thefts

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — More and more packages are being stolen from outside homes as more and more people are ordering online. Belvidere Police posted pictures of a woman that they said took a package from a home on Monday. Surveillance video showed her at a house on Buchanan Street, close to Douglas. Police believe […]
BELVIDERE, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Police: DeKalb man arrested for theft, tased in courthouse

DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — A DeKalb man was tased in the courthouse lobby while being arrested for retail theft. Sheriff’s deputies arrested John Neil, 34, in the courthouse lobby around 9:10 a.m. Wednesday on a felony retail theft warrant, according to the department. Neil reportedly resisted efforts to have handcuffs placed on him, grabbing ahold […]
DEKALB, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Adult Female Shot Tonight In Rockford

At approximately 9:00 this evening emergency personnel were called to the 3000 block of Ellen Avenue in Rockford for reports of a shooting victim. Initial reports are the shooting was a drive by type shooting with the victim being a adult female shot in the arm. She was transported by...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Baltimore man arrested in Rockford on drug charges

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Winnebago County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 28-year-old Casey Pulley on Tuesday after investigators say he sold fentanyl-laced cocaine. Pulley was taken into custody in the 6300 block of Riverside Boulevard. Deputies say they found more than 8 pounds of the drug in his car. Pulley faces...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Police: Man arrested for over 8 pounds of fentanyl-laced cocaine in Machesney Park

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — A Maryland man was arrested in Machesney Park on Tuesday following a narcotics deal. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department Narcotics Unit was conducting an investigation in the Machesney Park area, according to the department. They witnessed a suspected narcotics transaction in the 6300 block of Riverside Boulevard. Casey Pulley, 28 […]
MACHESNEY PARK, IL
nrgmediadixon.com

Driver Facing DUI and Several Other Charges Following Two Car Crash

Dec. 7 At 7:30 p.m., Oregon Police responded to the intersection of 4th and Jefferson Streets for a traffic crash that had just occurred involving a vehicle driven by 28-year-old Trei T. Sanders of Mt. Morris, and a car driven by 62-year-old Kristi J. Powell of Oregon. Sanders was charged...
OREGON, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Vehicle Hits A Pole On The West Side

Sources are reporting an automobile accident in Winnebago County. Initial reports are saying that it happened at approx. 2:10 am. Initial reports are saying a vehicle may have hit a pole. Pole is reported to be snapped at the base. Unknown on injuries. If you have any information, photos, video:
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Police: Freeport teens arrested after armed robbery

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Two teens were arrested in Freeport after robbing a 16-year-old boy at gunpoint Tuesday. Officers responded to the 500 block of W. Avon Street around 5:15 p.m. for reports of an armed robbery, according to the Freeport Police Department. They learned during their investigation that the victim had been approached by […]
FREEPORT, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : The Grinch has struck multiple times in Winnebago County.

Many sources are reporting multiple criminal damage/theft reports in Winnebago County. The Grinch has struck multiple times in Winnebago County. Christmas lights and displays that have either been destroyed or stolen. Most of the reports are saying that the suspects are believed to be teenagers. Many of the victims feel...
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

FBI offering $10K reward to identify suspect in string of Culver’s robberies

MILWAUKEE — The FBI Milwaukee Division offered a $10,000 reward Wednesday to identify a man accused of robbing multiple Culver’s locations across southern Wisconsin. He is described as a white man, 6’5″ tall, weighing about 300 pounds, with brown hair and a brown goatee. FBI officials said he remains at large and should be considered armed and dangerous. Officials said...
JANESVILLE, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

33K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy