Chris Jericho took to social media to throw some cold water on a report about how much money he made in NJPW. Jericho worked several matches with NJPW between 2018 and 2020, and he posted to Twitter to deny a report that he made $100,000 for each match he worked there. The report came in reference to Sasha Banks appearing at Wrestle Kingdom 17, where she is reportedly set to make more than Jericho did during his time with NJPW.

20 HOURS AGO