411mania.com
Mandy Rose On Her WWE Release: ‘Don’t Worry, The Page Is Still Up!’
In a message posted to the same Fantime page that allegedly got her fired from WWE this week, Mandy Rose issued a statement on her exit from the company. She wrote (via Fightful): “Hey guys, thank you for all the messages. I am overwhelmed with all the love and support from you guys. And don’t worry the page is still up!“
411mania.com
Note On Contradictions With Matt Riddle Suspension Story and WWE’s Wellness Policy
It was previously reported that the reason Matt Riddle was written out of WWE storylines was because he failed his second drug test with WWE. This led to Riddle getting suspended and sent to rehab. However, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, this actually contradicts WWE’s Wellness Policy. The...
411mania.com
Matt Hardy Discusses Storyline With Ethan Page, Says ‘Something Is About to Emerge’
– During a recent edition of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Matt Hardy discussed his current AEW storyline with Ethan Page, and he noted that it “feels like something is about to emerge from within” him. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. Matt Hardy on Ethan Page:...
411mania.com
Today’s NWA USA Livestream: The Champions Series Continues
– Today’s NWA USA is now available, featuring the Champions Series First Round:. * Ashley D’Amboise & Max the Impaler vs. Natalia Markova & Roxy.
411mania.com
Sean Waltman Reacts To Action Andretti’s AEW Dynamite Win Over Chris Jericho
Sean Waltman has perhaps the most famous upset win in wrestling TV history, and he weighed in on Action Andretti’s surprising defeat of Chris Jericho from this week’s AEW Dynamite. As noted last night, Andretti defeated Jericho in an upset on Dynamite, after which Tony Khan announced that he had signed Andretti to the AEW roster. Similarly, Waltman famously beat Scott Hall (then Razor Ramon) as the Kid on the May 17th, 1993 episode of Monday Night Raw, which launched his star run in WWE.
Look: Tiger Woods Had Message For His Ex-Wife Today
On Saturday morning, Tiger and Charlie Woods stepped on the first tee for the first round of the PNC Championship. Just moments after the father-son duo hit their first tee shots, Tiger had a message for Charlie's mother. Woods sent a congratulatory message to his ex-wife, Elin Nordegren after she gave birth earlier this week.
hotnewhiphop.com
Columbus Short Implies tWitch May Have Ended His Life After Savings Loss
TWitch sadly passed away earlier this week after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Shortly after news broke that Stephen “tWitch” Boss had died at age 40 after completing suicide, actor Columbus Short has offered a theory on why the famed dancer and DJ might’ve taken his own life.
411mania.com
Various News: Athena Set to Defend ROH Women’s Title Next Month, Impact Wrestling Video Highlights
– Prestige Wrestling announced that Athena will defend her newly won Ring of Honor (ROH) Women’s Championship against Miyu Yamashita on January 21, 2023 at Prestige’s Vendetta show. The event will be held at The Glass House in Pomona, California. The card will stream live on IWTV. You...
411mania.com
WWE NXT Taping Results For The Next Two Weeks (SPOILERS)
WWE taped two episodes of NXT last night at the Performance Center, which will air on December 20 and 27. Here are results, via Fightful:. * Carmelo Hayes def. Axiom, who hit him with a moonsault after the match. * Grayson Waller told Bron Breakker to meet him in the...
411mania.com
Action Andretti Officially Signed to AEW
– AEW President Tony Khan has announced that Action Andretti officially signed to the roster. Andretti picked up a big upset win over Chris Jericho last night on AEW Dynamite. Tony Khan wrote, “Congratulations! It’s official! @ActionAndretti is ALL ELITE! Thank you to everyone watching #WinterIsComing on @TBSNetwork Wednesday Night...
411mania.com
David McLane Explains Why WOW – Women of Wrestling Isn’t Ready to Tour Yet
– During a recent interview with The Miami Herald’s Jim Varsallone, WOW – Women of Wrestling founder and CEO David McLane discussed the future of the company, why WOW isn’t ready to tour at the moment, and more. Below are some highlights, via Fightful:. David McLane on...
411mania.com
Hall’s Smackdown Review – 12.16.22
We are just over a month away from the Royal Rumble and it’s time for a pretty big title match on the way there. This week will see Gunther defend the Intercontinental Title against World Cup winner Ricochet, which should make for a solid main event. Other than that, Roman Reigns is here so let’s get to it.
411mania.com
Various News: Lineup for Tonight’s House of Glory Revelations, Low Ki Faces KENTA, This Week’s NWA Powerrr
– House of Glory has announced the following lineup for tonight’s Revelations event in Queens, New York:. * HOG Heavyweight Championship: Fatu (C) vs. Nick Aldis. * HOG Tag Team Championship: 2 out of 3 Falls (2nd & 3rd Fall will be NO DQ!) * The Briscoes ( Jay...
411mania.com
Chris Jericho Shoots Down Report Of How Much He Made in NJPW
Chris Jericho took to social media to throw some cold water on a report about how much money he made in NJPW. Jericho worked several matches with NJPW between 2018 and 2020, and he posted to Twitter to deny a report that he made $100,000 for each match he worked there. The report came in reference to Sasha Banks appearing at Wrestle Kingdom 17, where she is reportedly set to make more than Jericho did during his time with NJPW.
411mania.com
NJPW STRONG Episode 91 Available Now
New Japan Pro-Wrestling has made STRONG episode 91 available on their official YouTube channel. The VOD is entitled as:. You can see the complete event broadcast below.
411mania.com
Eric Bischoff On His Conflicts With John Gaburick In TNA, Eventually Leaving Company
On a recent episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff discussed the end of his tenure in TNA. Bischoff talked about John Gabriuck coming to TNA and his refusal to report to him leading to his departure from TNA. Below are some highlights. On realizing when john “Big” Gaburick came to...
411mania.com
Nyla Rose on Meeting Vickie Guerrero for the First Time
– During a recent chat on Excuse Me: The Vickie Guerrero Show, former AEW Women’s World Champion Nyla Rose discussed meeting Vickie Guerrero for the first time. Below are some highlights from Nyla Rose (via WrestlingInc.com):. “You were one of the people that was on my checklist of encountering,...
411mania.com
Impact News: NXT Alumnus Debuting Soon, Main Event For Tonight’s Show
A new report notes that a former NXT roster member will be debuting soon for Impact Wrestling. PWInsider reports that Anthony Greene, who worked as August Grey in NXT in 2020 and 2021, worked several matches during last week’s Impact tapings. Greene will not debut tonight but should appear soon.
411mania.com
WWE NXT House Show Results 12.16.22: Six-Man Tag Team Main Event Headlines
– WWE NXT was back for a live house show last night at the Havert L. Fenn Center in Fort Pierce, Florida. Below are some results, per Wrestling Bodyslam :. * Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne) beat Dani Palmer & Kayden Carter. * Dijak beat Hank Walker. *...
411mania.com
WWE SmackDown Drops in Overnight Viewership This Week, Rating Steady
– SpoilerTV has the overnight preliminary TV numbers for last night’s edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX. Last night’s show averaged 2.056 million viewers. That’s based on the show drawing 2.056 million viewers for both hours. John Cena made a surprise appearance on last night’s show. He...
