Former Red Sox catcher Christian Vázquez agrees to three-year, $30 million deal with Twins, per report

The daughter of Haitian immigrants, Claudine Gay is appointed the first black president of Harvard UniversityAnita DurairajCambridge, MA
Boston Red Sox Make Trade For Much Needed PitchingOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Harvard University announces Claudine Gay as 1st Black president, 2nd womanB.R. ShenoyCambridge, MA
Tufts announces construction of new residence hallThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Residents will decide how Somerville spends $1 million of its budget next yearThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
New York Mets Aggressively Trying To Trade Former All-Star
The New York Mets have been big spenders ever since billionaire hedge fund manager Steve Cohen took over as the owner of the team, but it seems as though they are currently trying to trade away one contract.
Padres Star Expected To Leave Team
The New York Post’s Jon Heyman has reported that star San Diego Padres infielder Manny Machado is expected to opt out of his current Padres contract following the 2023 season.
Yardbarker
Yankees looking to resurrect career of struggling first baseman on MiLB deal
The Yankees may have their primary focus on the top remaining free-agent players on the market, but signing low-key options to minor-league deals is always a solid strategy that can pan out at an extremely cheap price point. General manager Brian Cashman has brought in several players who have struggled...
Yardbarker
The Yankees May Reunite With An Old Friend This Offseason
The New York Yankees appear to be engaged in talks with free agent left-hander Carlos Rodon, the top starting pitcher on the market. But the market for starting pitchers is quite competitive, and Rodon has plenty of other suitors. However, the Yankees do appear to have a backup plan in...
Padres could lose star player in free agency
The San Diego Padres have been spending like mad this offseason. Perhaps they’ve been so aggressive with their spending because they know they could be losing one of their star players before long. The Padres signed Manny Machado to a 10-year, $300 million contract prior to the 2019 season....
Yardbarker
Yankees Mock Trade: Landing Twins star defensive outfielder
The New York Yankees are taking their sweet time finding a solution for the vacant left field spot, and while Andrew Benintendi remains the top option on the market, he may want to avoid the bright lights of The Big Apple. After seeing the massive deals Brandon Nimmo and Aaron...
Report: Red Sox have serious interest in star free agent
The Boston Red Sox lost Xander Bogaerts when they were outbid by the San Diego Padres, but they may be willing to spend big to replace the star shortstop. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported on Thursday that the Red Sox are “seriously considering” signing free-agent shortstop Dansby Swanson. The Atlanta Braves, Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers are also in the mix.
Yardbarker
Atlanta Braves acquire utility infielder in trade from Boston Red Sox
Park will turn 27 next season and has spent most of his career within the Yankees organization but spent the 2021 campaign with the Pirates. He was a part of the trade that sent Clay Holmes to New York. Park appeared in 68 games at the major league level but...
Yankees being hampered by 2 contracts
The New York Yankees have seen their payroll grow this offseason thanks to the contracts given to Aaron Judge and Carlos Rodon. The team could have done even more damage, but they are being hampered by two contracts. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported in an article posted on...
Stealing Yankees All-Star Free Agent Reliever Could Give Red Sox Best Bullpen In Baseball
Should the Red Sox make this move?
Yardbarker
The Red Sox Are Reportedly Focusing On A Homegrown Star
When the Boston Red Sox won the 2018 World Series, they had three up-and-coming stars: Mookie Betts, Xander Bogaerts, and Rafael Devers. The first one wanted to be extended, and when it became evident the Red Sox weren’t going to pay him, they traded him to the Los Angeles Dodgers in early 2020.
Celtics Reportedly Aren't Considering Swinging Trade for Center Despite Chatter
The Boston Celtics are the best team in basketball at the moment. Boston has had no hangover so far during the campaign after making it all the way to the NBA Finals last season and currently holds the league's best record at 22-7 after taking down the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night in ...
Yardbarker
Braves trade pieces left following Sean Murphy deal
The Braves already had a weak farm system prior to the Sean Murphy trade, but the deal sent a handful of prospects to Oakland and Milwaukee — William Contreras, Justin Yeager, Kyle Muller, Freddy Tarnok, and Royber Salinas. Contreras’ departure hurts the most out of the bunch, while Salinas and Muller’s respective potential was intriguing. Murphy’s production should pay dividends. Unfortunately, the roster still has holes, chiefly shortstop and left field. With the free agent market thinning as we get deeper into the offseason, teams will be turning to the trade market to tweak rosters. And the Braves still have pieces left that should intrigue other clubs.
Yardbarker
MLB Analyst Shares Michael Conforto Update
Michael Conforto was a key free agent who was left out on the market last offseason after undergoing shoulder surgery. The veteran outfielder has spent his entire career with the New York Mets, having been drafted by the team in the first round in 2014. The slugger made his MLB...
Yardbarker
Yankees miss out on top left field free agent
The Yankees made a significant splash with starting pitcher Carlos Rodon, signing him to a six-year, $162 million deal. However, they are still looking to plug the vacant left field spot. The Yankees currently have Aaron Hicks and Oswaldo Cabrera, who could play the position if need be, but they would prefer a more consistent offensive threat. That player won’t be Andrew Benintendi.
NBC Sports
What Giants' new additions mean for DeSclafani, La Stella
The four days in San Diego could have gone down as some of the best in Giants history. As Giants officials checked into the Manchester Grand Hyatt, home of the MLB Winter Meetings, there was hope that Barry Bonds would get into the Hall of Fame on Sunday and Duane Kuiper would on Wednesday. The Giants went to San Diego last week as one of two frontrunners for Aaron Judge, as well, and there was optimism he would choose to come home, just as Bonds once did.
Yardbarker
MLB Insider Links The Cubs To 2 Small-Market Teams
Small-market teams in the MLB have to navigate their roster moves with caution to improve their franchise. However, for the Chicago Cubs, they aren’t in a small market, as they have an enormous fan base. But now an ESPN insider for MLB is comparing the Cubs to two small-market...
