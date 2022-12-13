SCM (25m) A pair of Asian records were taken down during the fifth finals session at the 2022 Short Course World Championships in Melbourne, Australia. Shogo Takeda missed the men’s 800 free bronze medal by less than a second with a 7:33.78, but the 27-year-old distance specialist smashed the previous continental record held by Park Tae-hwan (7:37.01) by more than three seconds. Tae-hwan’s mark had stood untouched for six years since the 2016 Short Course Worlds, where he set the record en route to another Asian standard in the 1500 free (14:15.51).

