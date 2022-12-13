ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Comments / 0

Related
swimswam.com

Jacob Brayshaw Breaks 3 Canadian Records at Ken Demchuk International Invitational

“It was a crazy morning,” said the 20-year-old from Vernon, B.C., who swims for the KISU Swim Club. “I don’t know what I ate for breakfast.”. Jacob Brayshaw served notice he will be a swimmer to watch leading into the Paris 2024 Paralympics with three Canadian record-breaking swims during Friday’s opening night of competition at the Ken Demchuk International Invitational meet in Vancouver.
swimswam.com

Asian Records Fall as Takeda Crushes 7:33.78 800 FR, Zibei Adds 25.8 50 BR at SC Worlds

SCM (25m) A pair of Asian records were taken down during the fifth finals session at the 2022 Short Course World Championships in Melbourne, Australia. Shogo Takeda missed the men’s 800 free bronze medal by less than a second with a 7:33.78, but the 27-year-old distance specialist smashed the previous continental record held by Park Tae-hwan (7:37.01) by more than three seconds. Tae-hwan’s mark had stood untouched for six years since the 2016 Short Course Worlds, where he set the record en route to another Asian standard in the 1500 free (14:15.51).
swimswam.com

2022 Short Course World Championships: Day Five Marks A Series of ‘Firsts’

SCM (25m) With the Paris 2024 Olympic Games fewer than 2 years to go, several swimmers made their marks in the short course arena on day five of the 2022 Short Course World Championships. This penultimate day of action brought a host of ‘firsts’ as we near the conclusion of the competition in Melbourne, Australia.
swimswam.com

Gregorio Paltrinieri Swims 7:29.99 800 Free To Break Championship Record

SCM (25m) GOLD: Gregorio Paltrinieri (Italy) – 7:29.99 (Championship Record) In the first-ever men’s 800 free race at the 2022 Short Course World Championships, Italian swimmer Gregorio Paltrinieri won in a time of 7:29.99 to break the championship record. The previous championship record is listed as a 7:30.31 from the 2018 Short Course World Championships, which the time that Paltrinieri took his 1500 free out in at that meet. However, Paltrinieri’s name is not attached to the old championship record time, as “BEST TIME” is listed next to championship record on results pages.
swimswam.com

Laon Kim Breaks 2 Canadian Age Records to Open 2022 Ontario Junior International (OJI)

14-year old British Columbian Laon Kim (above) broke two more Canadian Age Records on day 1 of the 2022 Ontario Junior International. Archive photo via Swimming Canada/Scott Grant. 2022 Ontario Junior International (OJI) December 16-18, 2022. Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Short Course Meters (25 meters), Prelims/Finals.
swimswam.com

Michael Andrew Splits 20.3, Holds Off Kyle Chalmers for Silver in Team USA Anchor Debut

SCM (25m) Michael Andrew had what may have been his best day of racing in Melbourne yet, starting in the 4×50 medley relay. Swimming anchor for Team USA for the first time in his career, Andrew not only split a blistering 20.3 but held off a red-hot Kyle Chalmers to touch for silver, actually out splitting Chalmers’ 20.4. Andrew was back in the 50 breast, semi-final, swimming 25.81 to tie for 5th place, qualifying for the final tomorrow.
swimswam.com

U.S. Men Break 4×50 Medley Relay American Record – 1:30.37

SCM (25m) The United States’ 4×50 medley relay quartet of Ryan Murphy, Nic Fink, Shaine Casas, and Michael Andrew combined for a final time of 1:30.37, marking a new American Record. The previous record of 1:30.90 was done in at the 2018 Short Course World Championships by Murphy, Andrew, Caeleb Dressel, and Ryan Held.
swimswam.com

Jordan Crooks Wins First World Championships Medal For Cayman Islands With 50 Free Gold

SCM (25m) The Cayman Islands, a tiny Caribbean nation boasting a population of just around 66,000 people, had never won a World Championships medal in swimming prior to today. In fact, their success across all sports has been very limited, given the fact that they’ve never once had an Olympic medalist in their 46-year history of competing at the games.
swimswam.com

Emma McKeon Swims 23.04 50 Free For New Oceanic Record, #3 Performer All-Time

SCM (25m) World Record: 22.93 – Ranomi Kromowidjojo (NED), 2017. World Junior Record: 23.69 – Anastasiya Shkurdai (BLR), 2020. Championship Record: 23.08 – Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 2021 checked. 2021 Champion: 23.08 – Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) RESULTS:. GOLD: Emma McKeon (Australia) – 23.04 (Championship Record) SILVER:...
swimswam.com

Mollie O’Callaghan Breaks Oceanic Record With 25.49 50 Back, #2 Performer All-Time

SCM (25m) While leading off Australia’s 4×50 medley relay that broke the world record at the 2022 Short Course World Championships, Mollie O’Callaghan swam a 25.49 50 back to beat out her own Oceanic record time of 25.61 from the individual 50 back finals. She also overtakes Claire Curzan to become the second-fastest performer of all-time in the event.
swimswam.com

Ilya Kharun Puts 100 Fly WJR On Watch with 49.66 Canadian Record in Prelims

SCM (25m) 17 year-old Ilya Kharun has been making the most of his first meet representing Canada on the world stage. Heading into today, he already broke the World Junior Record and the Canadian Record in the 50 fly twice, and he looks to be on track to do that again at double the distance.
swimswam.com

France Breaks USA’s Mixed 4×50 Free Relay World Record with 1:27.33

SCM (25m) France’s mixed 4×50 free relay team set a new world record by more than half a second on Friday night, combining for a time of 1:27.33 to take down the United States’ previous mark of 1:27.89 from 2018. MIXED 4×50 FREESTYLE RELAY – FINALS...
swimswam.com

2022 Short Course World Champs: Day 5 Finals Live Recap

SCM (25m) The fifth finals session of the 2022 SC World Champs in Melbourne will feature finals of the 4×50 medley relays, 400 IM, 800 free, and 50 free. There will also be semifinals of the 100 fly and 50 breast. Jordan Crooks could make history tonight in the...
swimswam.com

Italian Men Smash 4×50 Medley Relay World Record With A 1:29.72

SCM (25m) The Italian men took their second world record of the 2022 Short Course World Championships when they won the 4×50 medley relay in a time of 1:29.72, beating out the country’s old mark of 1:30.14 from the 2021 European Championships to become the first-ever team under the 1:30 barrier.
swimswam.com

Australian Women Break 4×50 Medley Relay World Record By 0.03 Seconds — 1:42.38

SCM (25m) On Saturday, the Australian quartet of Mollie O’Callaghan, Chelsea Hodges, Emma McKeon, and Madi Wilson broke the women’s 4×50 medley relay world record in a time of 1:42.35, taking 0.03 seconds off the United States’ old world record from the 2018 Short Course World Championships.

Comments / 0

Community Policy