Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dog flu hits Tulsa: What you need to knowEdy ZooTulsa, OK
Christmas Wonderland in Tulsa Promenade Mall Everything you need to knowFamily Travel GoTulsa, OK
Tulsa Christmas Parade 2022 Everything you need to knowFamily Travel GoTulsa, OK
Route 66 Christmas Chute Everything You Need to KnowFamily Travel GoSapulpa, OK
Related
KOKI FOX 23
TPD: 2 people struck by vehicle downtown, suspect drove away
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating after two people were struck by a car in downtown Tulsa late Friday evening. Two people were hit by the vehicle around 10:00 p.m. Friday, police said. One victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, but the other victim did not need to be taken to the hospital.
KOKI FOX 23
Rhema Christmas Lights adds off duty police officer to facilitate traffic flow after child struck
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A 9-year boy remains in critical condition after being hit by a car while trying to cross the street with his family to see the Rhema Christmas Lights according to Broken Arrow police. The incident happened shortly after 6:30 p.m. on Thursday. Rhema Bible Church...
KOKI FOX 23
Large police presence at south Tulsa home after calls of a shooting
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police Department (TPD) is responding to a call for a shooting near 61st and Memorial. There is a large police presence on scene, but no current information on possible victims or injuries. FOX23 currently has a crew on scene. This is a developing story. ©2022...
KOKI FOX 23
City of Tulsa hosts “Swap Shop” for free use of new, lightly used cleaning products, other chemicals
TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa’s Household Pollutant Collection Facility has opened their “Swap Shop” for residents to shop free of charge for new or lightly used products. Products available include household cleaners, vehicle fluids and lawn treatment items. “The Swap Shop stocks items as...
KOKI FOX 23
Cold weather likely contributed to homeless man’s death, police say
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating after a man was found dead near an underpass in north Tulsa Saturday morning. Police responded to the 5700 block of East Admiral Place around 8 a.m. and found the man. The man was homeless and in his 50′s, police said.
KOKI FOX 23
BAPD investigating after one person was struck by a car near Rhema Bible Church
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Broken Arrow Police are investigating after one person was struck by a vehicle on West Kenosha Street near Rhema Bible Church. The collision happened around 6:30 p.m., according to Broken Arrow Police. “Due to the investigation and the necessary medical personnel, both eastbound lanes of...
KOKI FOX 23
Man arrested after shooting, assaulting man with 1x4 piece of wood
TULSA, Okla. — A 72-year-old man was arrested Friday night after police say he shot a man, then beat him with a 1x4 piece of wood. Tulsa police responded to a shooting at a home near 61st and Memorial on Friday night. When police arrived, they found the victim...
KOKI FOX 23
Man runs off after driving into Tulsa Walgreens
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are looking for a person who rammed his car though the front doors of a Walgreens. Officers responded to the crash near 51st and Sheridan just after midnight Friday. Tulsa police say the suspect took two cases of water before crashing into the store.
KOKI FOX 23
Two men injured in Tulsa stabbing
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating after a fight led to the stabbing of two men. Police responded to an apartment complex on South Quincy Ave and found a man with a stab wound. Police said a second man ended up walking to the hospital with a stab...
KOKI FOX 23
Buy Broken Arrow drawing held Saturday
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Broken Arrow Chamber hosted its annual Buy Broken Arrow campaign drawing Saturday to give away $10,000, $3,000, $2,000, and $1,000. As of noon on Saturday, December 17th, all prizes have been claimed, the chamber announced. $10,000 –Bought from Lowe’s. $3,000 –Bought from...
KOKI FOX 23
Arizona man charged for string of shooting threats, including Oklahoma school
An Arizona man was charged this week in federal court after authorities say he called in threats to schools and police departments in several states, including Oklahoma. James Thomas Andrew McCarty, faces several counts of making a false statement, stalking and identity theft, according to court records. Arizona prosecutors allege...
KOKI FOX 23
24/7 youth crisis center opens in east Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Green Country families can now seek help for their children at Tulsa’s only 24/7 youth crisis evaluation center for children. YES Tulsa sits in the Marina Plaza near East 21st Street and U.S. Highway 169. The facility has six beds for children ages 5 to 17.
KOKI FOX 23
TPD, Crime Stoppers searching for suspect accused of takeover-style robbery at Tulsa smoke shop
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police are asking for help identifying a suspect accused of a takeover-style robbery at a local smoke shop in October. Robbery detectives have been working the case for two months now but have no big leads. They said it happened on Oct. 10, 2022, at...
KOKI FOX 23
Head-on crash kills 1 in Osage County
OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — Authorities said a woman is dead after a head-on crash in Osage County Wednesday morning. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said around 8:15 a.m. just south of Wynona, a Chevy Equinox driven by 61-year-old Terri Covington, of Hominy, was southbound on State Highway 99 when it traveled left of center into the northbound lane.
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa Police say new Flock cameras helped in the arrest of alleged car thief
TULSA, Okla. — Investigators say Jaymz Vann led officers on a chase that lasted nearly an hour. Tulsa police Lt. Billy Hursh said Vann was, “crisscrossing all across the city on pretty much every highway we have until ultimately, officers were able to get in front of it and deploy stop sticks with assistance from Oklahoma Highway Patrol.”
KOKI FOX 23
OMMA: 709 commercial marijuana licenses no longer active since 2021 after administrative actions
TULSA, Okla. — More than 700 commercial marijuana licenses have become inactive due to administrative actions, according to the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority (OMMA). It comes as the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics (OBN) stated they believe a quarter of all legal grows in Green Country may be operating illegally.
KOKI FOX 23
EXCLUSIVE | Man files federal lawsuit against City of Tulsa over alleged wrongful rape arrest
TULSA, Okla. — In a FOX23 Exclusive Investigation, a man has filed a federal lawsuit against the City of Tulsa. The lawsuit alleges Timothy Hankins was wrongly arrested, charged and prosecuted for rape. FOX23′s Crime and Safety Reporter Abigail Dye has been investigating the case over the last couple...
KOKI FOX 23
TPS: Student arrested for bringing gun to school
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Public Schools (TPS) confirmed to FOX23 that a student was arrested Tuesday for bringing a gun to school. Campus Police conducted a search Tuesday afternoon, and an officer found a gun in the student’s bag. “Our team immediately isolated the student and secured the...
KOKI FOX 23
Suspect arrested for carjacking an elderly man’s car with a hatchet, a long knife and hammer
TULSA, Okla. — On Dec. 14, The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) arrested Steven Perez Matias on a complaint of robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of a stolen vehicle. According to court records, Matias has multiple prior felony convictions. He’s had two counts of 2nd degree burglary, assault...
KOKI FOX 23
Muskogee community tours final projects from historic 2019 bond
MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Community members got their first look as the final three bond projects, promised in 2019, wrap up for Muskogee Public Schools. The historic $110 million bond issues promised to repair the school facilities and fund a new high school football stadium. It was the largest bond issues in Muskogee Public Schools history.
Comments / 0