Tulsa, OK

KOKI FOX 23

TPD: 2 people struck by vehicle downtown, suspect drove away

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating after two people were struck by a car in downtown Tulsa late Friday evening. Two people were hit by the vehicle around 10:00 p.m. Friday, police said. One victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, but the other victim did not need to be taken to the hospital.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Large police presence at south Tulsa home after calls of a shooting

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police Department (TPD) is responding to a call for a shooting near 61st and Memorial. There is a large police presence on scene, but no current information on possible victims or injuries. FOX23 currently has a crew on scene. This is a developing story. ©2022...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Man arrested after shooting, assaulting man with 1x4 piece of wood

TULSA, Okla. — A 72-year-old man was arrested Friday night after police say he shot a man, then beat him with a 1x4 piece of wood. Tulsa police responded to a shooting at a home near 61st and Memorial on Friday night. When police arrived, they found the victim...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Man runs off after driving into Tulsa Walgreens

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are looking for a person who rammed his car though the front doors of a Walgreens. Officers responded to the crash near 51st and Sheridan just after midnight Friday. Tulsa police say the suspect took two cases of water before crashing into the store.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Two men injured in Tulsa stabbing

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating after a fight led to the stabbing of two men. Police responded to an apartment complex on South Quincy Ave and found a man with a stab wound. Police said a second man ended up walking to the hospital with a stab...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Buy Broken Arrow drawing held Saturday

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Broken Arrow Chamber hosted its annual Buy Broken Arrow campaign drawing Saturday to give away $10,000, $3,000, $2,000, and $1,000. As of noon on Saturday, December 17th, all prizes have been claimed, the chamber announced. $10,000 –Bought from Lowe’s. $3,000 –Bought from...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Arizona man charged for string of shooting threats, including Oklahoma school

An Arizona man was charged this week in federal court after authorities say he called in threats to schools and police departments in several states, including Oklahoma. James Thomas Andrew McCarty, faces several counts of making a false statement, stalking and identity theft, according to court records. Arizona prosecutors allege...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOKI FOX 23

24/7 youth crisis center opens in east Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Green Country families can now seek help for their children at Tulsa’s only 24/7 youth crisis evaluation center for children. YES Tulsa sits in the Marina Plaza near East 21st Street and U.S. Highway 169. The facility has six beds for children ages 5 to 17.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Head-on crash kills 1 in Osage County

OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — Authorities said a woman is dead after a head-on crash in Osage County Wednesday morning. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said around 8:15 a.m. just south of Wynona, a Chevy Equinox driven by 61-year-old Terri Covington, of Hominy, was southbound on State Highway 99 when it traveled left of center into the northbound lane.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa Police say new Flock cameras helped in the arrest of alleged car thief

TULSA, Okla. — Investigators say Jaymz Vann led officers on a chase that lasted nearly an hour. Tulsa police Lt. Billy Hursh said Vann was, “crisscrossing all across the city on pretty much every highway we have until ultimately, officers were able to get in front of it and deploy stop sticks with assistance from Oklahoma Highway Patrol.”
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

TPS: Student arrested for bringing gun to school

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Public Schools (TPS) confirmed to FOX23 that a student was arrested Tuesday for bringing a gun to school. Campus Police conducted a search Tuesday afternoon, and an officer found a gun in the student’s bag. “Our team immediately isolated the student and secured the...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Muskogee community tours final projects from historic 2019 bond

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Community members got their first look as the final three bond projects, promised in 2019, wrap up for Muskogee Public Schools. The historic $110 million bond issues promised to repair the school facilities and fund a new high school football stadium. It was the largest bond issues in Muskogee Public Schools history.
MUSKOGEE, OK

