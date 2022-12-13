ATLANTA — A former Atlanta police officer accused of shooting and killing a man who was hiding in a closet has been indicted in the case, court records show. The two-count indictment shows Sung H. Kim is facing charges of involuntary manslaughter and violation of oath by a public officer. January 2023 would mark four years since Jimmy Atchison, 21, was shot and killed in 2019 as a joint FBI and Atlanta Police task force tried to arrest Atchison on a warrant related to an attempted robbery. Family attorneys disputed whether the robbery ever took place.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 21 HOURS AGO