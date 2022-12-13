Read full article on original website
Wanted murder suspect Jawuandre Kelly arrested in DeKalb County
BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — The Burke County Sheriff’s Office says a wanted murder suspect has been arrested. Authorities were searching for Jawuandre Kelly in connection with a July murder in Girard, Georgia. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s office took him into custody Friday, December 16. He’s expected to be extradited to Burke County Saturday afternoon. […]
Man shot sitting in car DeKalb County police report
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man is in critical condition at a local hospital after being shot in their car on Saturday morning, DeKalb County Police said. The department said officers were dispatched around 7:50 a.m. to Bouldercrest Lane regarding a person shot. Police said they found a man "in his 20s with a gunshot wound sitting in a vehicle."
Woman accused in Canton toddler's murder, police say
CANTON, Ga. — A woman is now facing a second-degree murder charge in the death of a little girl. Canton Police Department detectives announced the upgraded charge against Phillissa Diallo on Friday. The 40-year-old was taken into custody earlier this week, accused of concealing a death and cruelty to children after authorities found a toddler dead.
Family of man killed by DeKalb County Police wants to see body camera video, more transparency
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — The family of a man shot and killed by DeKalb County police in November is demanding answers as state agents investigate the shooting. Loved ones want to know what led up to 36-year-old Marando Salmon being shot. "We still haven't heard anything about why this...
Former APD officer indicted in 2019 shooting that killed man hiding in closet
ATLANTA — A former Atlanta police officer accused of shooting and killing a man who was hiding in a closet has been indicted in the case, court records show. The two-count indictment shows Sung H. Kim is facing charges of involuntary manslaughter and violation of oath by a public officer. January 2023 would mark four years since Jimmy Atchison, 21, was shot and killed in 2019 as a joint FBI and Atlanta Police task force tried to arrest Atchison on a warrant related to an attempted robbery. Family attorneys disputed whether the robbery ever took place.
Police release video of suspected shooter in 15-year-old’s death at Morrow party
Nearly two weeks after a fatal shooting outside a Clayton County party attended by hundreds of local high schoolers, police have shared security video of the suspect.
Victim hurt in Atlanta shooting earlier this month has died, police say
ATLANTA — The victim wounded in a shooting that happened earlier this month at an Atlanta apartment complex has died, according to police. The Atlanta Police Department said officers were called to the 400 block of Fairburn Road SW on Dec. 7 for a shooting. When they arrived, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. They said an ambulance took him to the hospital for his injuries.
WXIA 11 Alive
Man convicted in 2018 killing in Henry County
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. -- A local police department has caught a man they believe is responsible for a murder in Henry County. Lonnie Reed's driver's license picture and description were released early Friday as a primary suspect in a shooting death near Stockbridge, Georgia off of Tunis Road where Reed sometimes resides.
Video shows deadly Clayton County shooting where 15-year-old died
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A video released by Clayton County Police showed the suspected shooter at a birthday party where a 15-year-old girl was killed earlier this month. Police said they believe the person firing in the video was shooting in 15-year-old Laila Harris' direction. They released two angles of the video, hoping that someone from the public would recognize the person in the shots.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Man ‘caught in the crossfire’ in DeKalb County gas station shooting
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after DeKalb County police officials say a man in his 30s was “caught in the crossfire” during a gas station shooting on Friday afternoon. According to police, officers were called to the 4900 block of Snapfinger Woods Drive...
1 dead, 10 seriously injured in fiery Clayton County crash, cops say
One person was killed and 10 others were injured Saturday morning in a Clayton County crash, police said....
Former Atlanta officer charged with murder in FBI task force shooting
A former Atlanta police officer who fatally shot an unarmed man while working on an FBI task force nearly four years ago...
Suspect arrested in killing of Gwinnett correctional officer
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Gwinnett County announced the arrest of a man in the killing of a 59-year-old corrections officer. The department said their SWAT team arrested Yahya Abdulkadir, 22, around 1:30 p.m. on Friday in Lithonia. He faces felony murder and aggravated assault charges concerning the officer's death.
Police investigation underway after toddler found dead at Canton home
CANTON, Ga. — Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a toddler's death in Canton. Officers responded to a home at the 3100 block of Hearthstone Landing Drive around 4:10 p.m. Wednesday. When officers arrived, they found the body of a young girl. Canton Police said the toddler's body will...
Man found fatally shot near entrance of his Gwinnett County home
A man was found shot to death Thursday evening at his Gwinnett County home, police said.
1 dead, several others injured after fiery multi-vehicle accident in Clayton County
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Clayton County Police Department is working a fatal accident on Tara Blvd at Old Dixie Road. Police said one person is dead and 10 others were seriously injured after four vehicles were involved in a crash around 9:30 a.m. Saturday. Police said the crash resulted in vehicles catching on fire but they did not specify how many caught fire.
fox5atlanta.com
Woman found dead inside car in Union City, police say
UNION CITY, Ga. - Police said investigators have detained a man after officers found a woman dead inside a car he was driving. The Union City Police Department said officers discovered the woman unconscious in a black sedan outside a store on Roosevelt Highway at around 10:40 a.m. on Saturday. Police said medical personnel came to the scene, but the woman was pronounced dead.
Funeral arrangements announced for Gwinnett County correctional officer
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Loved ones have announced the funeral arrangements for a Gwinnett County correctional officer who was shot and killed outside the department. Scott Riner's family is asking the community to pay their respects next week. They will be expecting any friends on Monday at Peachtree Corners Chapel of Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes and Crematory. Funeral services will be held Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Metro Baptist Church in Lawrenceville, with the burial to follow at West View Cemetery on Main Avenue in Monticello.
11-year-old Jonesboro girl located 3 days after running away with unknown adult
An 11-year-old girl who ran away from home Tuesday in Clayton County is now thought to be in danger, police said.
fox5atlanta.com
3 in custody after stealing car, fleeing from officers, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police in Gwinnett County say three people are in custody after stealing a car and then running from officers on Friday afternoon. SKYFOX 5 flew over Sonesta Simply Suites on Shackleford Road near Pleasant Hill Road in Duluth. The hotel is less than a two-mile drive from Gwinnett Place Mall.
11Alive
