FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KOKI FOX 23
TPD: 2 people struck by vehicle downtown, suspect drove away
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating after two people were struck by a car in downtown Tulsa late Friday evening. Two people were hit by the vehicle around 10:00 p.m. Friday, police said. One victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, but the other victim did not need to be taken to the hospital.
KOKI FOX 23
Large police presence at south Tulsa home after calls of a shooting
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police Department (TPD) is responding to a call for a shooting near 61st and Memorial. There is a large police presence on scene, but no current information on possible victims or injuries. FOX23 currently has a crew on scene. This is a developing story. ©2022...
KOKI FOX 23
Buy Broken Arrow drawing held Saturday
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Broken Arrow Chamber hosted its annual Buy Broken Arrow campaign drawing Saturday to give away $10,000, $3,000, $2,000, and $1,000. As of noon on Saturday, December 17th, all prizes have been claimed, the chamber announced. $10,000 –Bought from Lowe’s. $3,000 –Bought from...
Tulsa Man Working To Build Tiny Home Neighborhood For People Who Have Been Homeless
A Tulsa man is the driving force behind what will be a new neighborhood of tiny homes. It's going to be called Eden Village and it's housing for people who have been homeless. The neighborhood is planned for land near 61st West Avenue, off Charles Page Boulevard, near the Sandy Park Apartments.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Arrest made following bank robbery in Bixby
BIXBY, Okla. — One person has been arrested after a bank was robbed in Bixby. It happened Friday morning at the Tulsa Teachers Credit Union near 131st and Memorial. A witness called police as the robbery was happening. When officers arrived, witnesses said the suspect had just left. Bixby...
KOKI FOX 23
City of Tulsa hosts “Swap Shop” for free use of new, lightly used cleaning products, other chemicals
TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa’s Household Pollutant Collection Facility has opened their “Swap Shop” for residents to shop free of charge for new or lightly used products. Products available include household cleaners, vehicle fluids and lawn treatment items. “The Swap Shop stocks items as...
KOKI FOX 23
Man runs off after driving into Tulsa Walgreens
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are looking for a person who rammed his car though the front doors of a Walgreens. Officers responded to the crash near 51st and Sheridan just after midnight Friday. Tulsa police say the suspect took two cases of water before crashing into the store.
KOKI FOX 23
Arizona man charged for string of shooting threats, including Oklahoma school
An Arizona man was charged this week in federal court after authorities say he called in threats to schools and police departments in several states, including Oklahoma. James Thomas Andrew McCarty, faces several counts of making a false statement, stalking and identity theft, according to court records. Arizona prosecutors allege...
KOKI FOX 23
Muskogee Lighthorse police investigate shooting in Creek County
CREEK COUNTY, Okla. — UPDATE, 12/16/22: The Muskogee Lighthorse police are investigating a shooting that happened at a home on West 69th Street. We do not know how many people were involved. The Creek County Sheriff’s Office have responded to a neighborhood near Southwest Blvd and 65th West Ave...
KOKI FOX 23
TPD, Crime Stoppers searching for suspect accused of takeover-style robbery at Tulsa smoke shop
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police are asking for help identifying a suspect accused of a takeover-style robbery at a local smoke shop in October. Robbery detectives have been working the case for two months now but have no big leads. They said it happened on Oct. 10, 2022, at...
KOKI FOX 23
Two men injured in Tulsa stabbing
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating after a fight led to the stabbing of two men. Police responded to an apartment complex on South Quincy Ave and found a man with a stab wound. Police said a second man ended up walking to the hospital with a stab...
KOKI FOX 23
Cold weather likely contributed to homeless man’s death, police say
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating after a man was found dead near an underpass in north Tulsa Saturday morning. Police responded to the 5700 block of East Admiral Place around 8 a.m. and found the man. The man was homeless and in his 50′s, police said.
KTUL
Tulsa police arrest 70-year-old man accused of shooting roommate
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) - One person was shot in a neighborhood near 61st and Memorial, Tulsa police said. The shooting occurred Friday night, officers said. This is a developing story.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Owasso dispensary robbed at gunpoint, police search for three men
OWASSO, Okla. — Police are searching for three men after a dispensary was robbed Friday morning in Owasso. It happened around 2 a.m. at the Big Buds Dispensary near 86th Street North and Highway 169. An employee said three masked men stormed inside, one of them with a handgun.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Creek County family fights emotional legal battle to keep historic land, ranch
CREEK COUNTY, Okla. — A Creek County family is fighting an emotional battle. The family has owned Denham Ranch for decades. Now, hundreds of acres of land could be sold to developers. Shirley Andrew was raised on the land, which is situated near Kellyville. Her parents, Frank and Audrey...
KOKI FOX 23
EXCLUSIVE | Man files federal lawsuit against City of Tulsa over alleged wrongful rape arrest
TULSA, Okla. — In a FOX23 Exclusive Investigation, a man has filed a federal lawsuit against the City of Tulsa. The lawsuit alleges Timothy Hankins was wrongly arrested, charged and prosecuted for rape. FOX23′s Crime and Safety Reporter Abigail Dye has been investigating the case over the last couple...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Thieves steal from 3 Tulsa businesses overnight
TULSA, Okla. — The manager at Big Baby Rolls & Donuts said surveillance video shows two different burglars breaking into the store over the last two nights, each taking a register. One burglar used a rock to shatter one door and one used a shuffleboard puck to shatter the second door.
KOKI FOX 23
Man hit by car while crossing street in south Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — A man is recovering after he was hit by a car while crossing the street in south Tulsa. Tulsa police said the man was hit while crossing the street in a dark area near East 61st Street and South Lewis Avenue around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday.
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa Police say new Flock cameras helped in the arrest of alleged car thief
TULSA, Okla. — Investigators say Jaymz Vann led officers on a chase that lasted nearly an hour. Tulsa police Lt. Billy Hursh said Vann was, “crisscrossing all across the city on pretty much every highway we have until ultimately, officers were able to get in front of it and deploy stop sticks with assistance from Oklahoma Highway Patrol.”
KOKI FOX 23
Police arrest man after chase in stolen truck across Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police arrested a man after a chase with a stolen truck across Tulsa Wednesday morning. Police said Jaymz Vann was arrested for the incident that started after a Flock camera in south Tulsa flagged a pickup truck as stolen around 2:30 a.m. Police caught up to the truck, but the driver, later identified as Vann, refused to pull over.
