Madison County mourns loss of Town of Eaton Supervisor
WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Town of Eaton Supervisor Clifford Moses has passed away, according to the Madison County Board of Supervisors. Moses will be dearly missed in the county as he served as the Town Supervisor of Eaton since 2014. He was a member of many committees and also served as Vice Chairman of […]
waer.org
Syracuse school board selects Anthony Davis as permanent superintendent
The Syracuse City School District has a new superintendent, and it's a familiar name. The Board of Education on Wednesday evening decided Anthony Davis will take on the permanent position. Davis has served as interim superintendent since July. He took on the role after Jamie Alicea retired at the end of the previous school year.
Children are dying. Who will step up to fix Oswego’s broken child welfare system? (Editorial Board Opinion)
There is a dispiriting sameness to Syracuse.com’s investigation into the deaths of a 13-year-old Oswego County boy and his mother in a house fire one year ago. Another case of parental neglect, another failure of the child welfare system to recognize it, another child dead who should still be alive.
waer.org
The deadline for utility bill relief is approaching
Central New Yorkers behind on their utility bills are running out of time to apply for relief. More than a half billion dollars in credits are available, but residents need to enroll in their utility's energy affordability program by month's end. Assemblymember Pam Hunter, a Democrat representing suburban communities in...
Another Onondaga County town abandons full-value tax assessment. ‘Enough is enough’
Syracuse, N.Y. – Another town in Onondaga County has given up trying to keep property tax assessments level with current housing prices, despite advice from state officials that full-value assessing is the fairest and most accurate approach. The Salina town board on Monday voted to stop the practice of...
cnycentral.com
One-on-one with the Cazenovia College President, days after closure announcement
CAZENOVIA , N.Y. — Most of the students are gone for holiday break before what will be the last semester ever at Cazenovia College. But president David Bergh and faculty and staff had a holiday gathering on campus just before our interview today. He says he emphasized everyone is in this together facing an uncertain future. A board of trustees vote last Wednesday led to the announcement Cazenovia College President David Bergh says he never wanted to make. He only took over as president in February. The college was just shy of celebrating its bicentennial.
waer.org
WAER News Round Up: Dec.12 - 16
Onondaga County is under a winter storm warning from the National Weather Service. More than two dozen illegally parked cars prevented the city of Syracuse from plowing during a winter storm earlier this year, resulting in Syracuse finding new ways to proactively address the problem. Meanwhile, the State Supreme Court...
waer.org
Student test scores, attendance on new Syracuse superintendent's priority list
Syracuse's new school superintendent is reflecting on his experiences growing up in the city as he helps chart his path forward leading the district. Syracuse City School District Superintendent Anthony Davis grew up on the city's southside in what he said was an "extremely poor" household. He said poverty and violence in the city is still leaving a mark on students.
Phase One Of Former ‘Old City Hall’ Building Construction Approved By Oswego Common Council
OSWEGO – The brick building that once housed the wildly popular ‘Old City Hall’ restaurant and bar will soon have a new look; the Oswego Common Council passing a resolution for the use of city property by new owner Ed Alberts to construct an expanded outdoor seating area – the measure passing unanimously during their bi-monthly Common Council meeting, Monday, Dec. 12.
Before fatal fire, family’s cries for help were ignored (Letter from the Editor)
One year ago today, we reported on a fatal fire in rural Oswego County that killed a woman and her 13-year-old son. Whenever lives are lost in a fire it’s a tragedy, but over the course of the past year Syracuse.com | Post-Standard reporters Rylee Kirk and Michelle Breidenbach discovered there was so much more to the story of Angela Rosenbaum and her sons, Bryce and Lance Dotson.
waer.org
OCC asks county for help building cleanroom to prep students for Micron jobs
Onondaga Community College is asking county legislators to issue up to $5 million in bonds to help construct a cleanroom. Electronic manufacturers often use cleanrooms to minimize small particles in the air that can result from the manufacturing process, and to keep workers safe. OCC Chief Financial Officer Mark Manning...
cnycentral.com
Lake Effect Snow Warnings for the North Country this weekend
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Heavy lake effect snow is developing across the North Country! It will continue through the weekend and into Monday. (Go to the PHOTO GALLERY to see the images in this web story) There are Lake Effect Snow Warnings in effect now for Oswego, Jefferson, and Lewis Counties...
Cayuga Heights steps up enforcement against unlicensed short-term rentals
CAYUGA HEIGHTS, N.Y.—The Village of Cayuga Heights has been a leading municipality in terms of short-term rental (STR) legislation locally for several years, serving as a sort of test case for surrounding towns, villages and cities in Tompkins County that are grappling with the presence and prominence of Airbnb and other similar services locally.
APW CSD Superintendent Alerts Community Of Rising Flu Cases
ALTMAR, PARISH, WILLIAMSTOWN – Following is a letter from APW CSD Superintendent, Dr. Naomi Ryfun regarding the rise of flu cases throughout the district:. We are seeing a rapid increase in the number of children testing positive for influenza (flu). Of the nine districts in Oswego County, APW has the second highest rate of influenza for children ages 5-17.
cnycentral.com
Central New York Schools are closing Friday in some areas
We're starting to see early dismissals and cancellations for Thursday evening. The Weather Authority team has been tracking a system moving in Thursday afternoon that will drop snow through Friday evening in Onondaga County and surrounding areas.
North Syracuse battles code enforcement issues
NORTH SYRACUSE — Code enforcement issues are piling up in the village of North Syracuse. Since the resignation of Brian Johnstone in October, the village has been without a codes enforcement officer. His replacement is slated to start in mid-January, according to Mayor Gary Butterfield. At the Dec. 8...
WKTV
Frankfort police called to stabbing at Utica Academy of Science; investigation ongoing
FRANKFORT, N.Y. – Town of Frankfort police responded to Utica Academy of Science around 8 p.m. Wednesday night for a reported stabbing. Police say by the time they arrived, someone had already taken the victim to the hospital. Limited details were released on Thursday, but police are asking anyone...
Oswego County Offices Will Be Closed For Christmas And New Year’s
OSWEGO COUNTY – All Oswego County offices and solid waste transfer stations will be closed Monday, Dec. 26 for Christmas Day and Monday, Jan. 2 for New Year’s Day.
Cayuga County Travel Advisory: Motorists use caution
CAYUGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Cayuga County’s Sheriff’s Office has released a travel advisory this afternoon for December 15. Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck has issued a travel advisory in Cayuga County following the incoming snowstorm. Travel Advisory Due to freezing rain and snow, motorists should expect slippery road conditions throughout Cayuga County. Snowfall […]
On The Lookout Weekly Roundup: December 15
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As crimes in Central New York appear to be on the rise, we’re taking a look at some of the most frequent crimes appearing this week. Mail theft in Manlius The Manlius Police is putting NewsChannel 9 ‘On the Lookout’ for a suspect who was involved in mail theft in Manlius. […]
