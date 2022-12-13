OMAHA, Neb. -- An Omaha man was sentenced to 12 1/2 years in prison for a drug-related charge. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven A. Russell said 33-year-old Anthony Schlotfeld, of Omaha, was sentenced to 151 months in prison on Dec. 9. Schlotfeld pled guilty to possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine and will serve a five-year term of supervised release after his initial sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.

OMAHA, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO