Inmate fails to return to Community Corrections Center-Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — An inmate from the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln is on the loose. Keith Duckett went to his job but didn’t come back on Friday, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said. Duckett, 26, is a Black man with brown hair and brown eyes. He stands...
Douglas County prosecutors reveal new details about Omaha woman's disappearance
OMAHA, Neb. — A kidnapping suspect faced a judge for the first time Friday in Douglas County court. Aldrick Scott, 47, is charged with felony kidnapping and accessory to a felony in connection with Cari Allen's disappearance. Prosecutors said Friday that when deputies entered Allen's home on the night...
Alleged stabbing on bus passing through Pottawattamie County
Sgt. John Cool with the Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office confirmed that an altercation on a passenger bus early Friday led to an arrest for alleged attempt to commit murder.
No indictment for Cass County deputy for in-custody shooting
Missouri Valley man gets 12 years for enticement of a minor. A Missouri Valley man is facing 12 years in prison for enticement of a minor. The ex-wife of Aldrick Scott tells 6 News exclusively about the man she knew. Woolworth Avenue cleared up after icy conditions. Updated: 13 hours...
No indictment for Cass County deputy in February officer-involved shooting
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A grand jury decided Thursday not to indict a Cass County deputy over an in-custody shooting that left one man dead. In February, Nebraska State Patrol said Andrew Stratton had been shot by the deputy. The incident began to unfold after Stratton’s father called 911 saying...
EXCLUSIVE: Ex-wife says Aldrick Scott will be ‘as contrary as possible’
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Kidnapping suspect Aldrick Scott is on his way back to Nebraska. The Douglas County Sheriff’s fugitive team on Thursday was en route from Texas to the Douglas County Jail and expected to arrive with Scott sometime Thursday night. He will then be booked on a...
Krueger sentenced to prison for strangulation assault
NEBRASKA CITY – Johnnie Krueger, 35, of Nebraska City was sentenced to three years in state prison and 18 months post-release supervision for assault by strangulation and terroristic threats on July 3. Court records say Krueger was on probation for domestic assault in March when he was charged with...
Threat, assault charges in Otoe, Cass counties
NEBRASKA CITY – Aaron Smallfoot, 41, of Dunbar is charged in Otoe County with terroristic threats, operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest and misdemeanor domestic assault on Dec. 7. An arrest affidavit says a woman told a sheriff’s deputy she was assaulted with injury and threats were made...
Norfolk woman federally sentenced for embezzlement of $19K from Indian tribal organization
A Norfolk woman was federally sentenced Friday for embezzling nearly $20,000 from the Ponca Tribe of Nebraska.
Drug-related charge sends Omaha man to prison for over 12 years
OMAHA, Neb. -- An Omaha man was sentenced to 12 1/2 years in prison for a drug-related charge. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven A. Russell said 33-year-old Anthony Schlotfeld, of Omaha, was sentenced to 151 months in prison on Dec. 9. Schlotfeld pled guilty to possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine and will serve a five-year term of supervised release after his initial sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.
Methamphetamine cases on court docket
SALEM – Buddy Graves, 40, of Salem is charged with possession of a deadly weapon and methamphetamine on Dec. 2. The Richardson County Sheriff’s Office assisted with a probation search of a Salem residence. An arrest affidavit says burnt foil, methamphetamine and a smoking pipe were found, along with five knives with blades over 3.5 inches.
Omaha woman indicted on federal bank fraud charges
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 20-year-old Omaha woman was indicted in federal court this week on six counts of bank fraud. Nyree Burdine is accused of scheming with others to attempt cashing counterfeit checks totaling $131,000 in a number of states. According to court documents filed Wednesday, at least $109,000 was actually obtained in the process.
Intent to distribute meth lands woman in prison for 15 years
OMAHA, Neb. -- A meth-related charge is sending a woman to prison for 15 years. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven A. Russell said 40-year-old Markisha Hill was sentenced in federal court in Omaha on Dec. 9. Hill was charged for possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine and will serve 180 months in prison with a ten-year term of supervised release after. There is no parole in the federal system.
Police identify Omaha 18-year-old killed in crash with semi on Friday
The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that killed an 18-year-old from Omaha and seriously injured another man on Friday.
Trucker arrested after Nebraska trooper hurt in hit-and-run
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — A North Dakota trucker has been arrested after reportedly hitting and injuring a Nebraska state trooper on Interstate 80 during a traffic stop, then leading other troopers on a chase that ended in an hourlong standoff, the Nebraska State Patrol reported. The patrol said...
North Dakota man in custody after hours-long pursuit of semi across Nebraska, authorities say
A 56-year-old North Dakota man was arrested on Interstate 80 in Nebraska following an alleged hit-and-run, pursuit and standoff that spanned nearly three hours and at least five counties, according to the State Patrol. The series of events began at around 5:10 p.m. Thursday, when the State Patrol was alerted...
Red Oak Police Report
(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested 28-year-old Sheyenne Linn Eilers of Red Oak on Wednesday in the 2400 block of N 8th Street on a Red Oak Police Department warrant for possession of a controlled substance 1st offense. Officers transported Eilers to the Montgomery County Jail and held her on a $1,000 bond.
Man caught with duffle bag of meth in Nebraska gets 11 years in prison
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — An Arizona man will spend 11 years in prison after transporting 33 pounds of methamphetamine in Nebraska, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said Wednesday. Jared Cain, 41, of Phoenix was sentenced last week in federal court in Lincoln for one count of possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a meth mixture.
