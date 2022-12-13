Read full article on original website
A Charlie Brown Christmas on 12/17 & 12/18Adrian HolmanNew Buffalo, MI
Soon You Can Crack a Cold One at Michigan Cracker Barrel -- Manager Says Alcohol is Coming SoonTracy StengelMichigan State
Discover South Bend's Hidden Gem (and It's Close to Notre Dame)Rebekah BartonSouth Bend, IN
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 12 Ohio State looks to get back on track in top-20 matchup with No. 20 Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
BREAKING: Four-Star RB Aneyas Williams Commits to Notre Dame
Notre Dame kept it rolling with class of 2024 recruiting on Friday when Hannibal (Mo.) high school four-star running back Aneyas Williams announced his commitment to the Fighting Irish. Head coach Marcus Freeman and his staff beat out the likes of Alabama, Kentucky and Tennessee for the 5-10, 195-pounder. Notre...
Notre Dame Commit Drayk Bowen Named Indiana Mr. Football
Andrean linebacker Drayk Bowen, a Notre Dame commit, was named Mr. Football in Indiana
footballscoop.com
Sources: Lance Taylor, Western Michigan making early hire of Notre Dame senior analyst
In a brief, ascending career, Trevor Mendelson has worked with some of college football's most notable figures. Mendelson likewise earlier spent a year working with one of the young coaches considered a rising star in the sport: Lance Taylor. New Western Michigan head coach Lance Taylor, that is. Now Mendelson,...
thebite.org
Loyd Carr’s Grandson Commits to Notre Dame After A Fantastic Season
Legendary Michigan Coach Loyd Carr’s grandson is a standout football player at Saline High School, where he led them to an 8-3 record and number two in the conference. CJ is the number one quarterback in the state of Michigan and the 4th best quarterback in the country. CJ Carr is also the 14th-best player in the class of 2024 and has been rising recruiting board.
Winning $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Indiana
Someone in Indiana has a winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000. The Hoosier Lottery said the ticket for Wednesday’s drawing (Dec. 14) was sold at the Smoke Shop located at 1401 E. Lincolnway in Valparaiso. The winning numbers for the drawing were: 36-51-59-66-68 with the Powerball of 25. The winning ticket matched four out of five […]
Two Michiana companies on chamber’s Best Places to Work in Manufacturing list
The Indiana Chamber's first Best Places to Work in Manufacturing program recognized 14 companies, including two in the Michiana area. The post Two Michiana companies on chamber’s Best Places to Work in Manufacturing list appeared first on Michiana Business News.
The Story Behind The Rise And Fall Of Hot 'N Now
If you ask a former '80s or '90s kid from the Midwest, chances are they remember Hot 'n Now. Cheap burgers, cheap fries, and a drink delivered fresh, hot, and fast! No inside seating and no counter to order from. Just a simple menu and a drive-thru window. Hot 'n Now was the brainchild of experienced franchisee William "Bill" Van Domelen, who wanted to perfect the fast food model with an emphasis on "fast."
Elkhart restaurant named ‘best once-in-a-lifetime’ meal in Indiana
ELKHART, Ind. — Throughout one’s lifetime, a dedicated diner may rack up thousands upon thousands of meals at restaurants, diners, pizzerias, and the like. But have you ever had a so-called “once-in-a-lifetime meal?” According to Eat This, Not That!, a once-in-a-lifetime meal is one “actually worth traveling for” and doesn’t necessarily mean fine dining. It […]
warricknews.com
Hard Rock hits pause on planned hotel adjacent to Northwest Indiana casino
GARY — A hotel will join the myriad gaming, entertainment and dining options available at the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana. Jon Lucas, chief operating officer at Hard Rock International, told the Indiana Gaming Commission Thursday that despite the overwhelming success of its Gary property since opening 19 months ago, it simply isn't right time to construct an adjacent hotel.
95.3 MNC
South Bend councilmember filing resolution for reparations
A South Bend councilman is filing a resolution for reparations. Councilmember Henry Davis Jr began developing the resolution in early April Part of the plan includes a formal apology and asks that money is invested into minority communities. Davis says that the resolution is not legally binding, but it could...
The richest woman in Michigan
Kalamazoo is a town in the southwest region of Michigan. It is equidistant from two major American cities, Chicago and Detroit, each less than 150 miles away. In this small Michigan town, Dr. Homer Stryker created a medical equipment company in 1941 that has been growing since then, and in 2020, its revenue exceeded $14.4 billion. This successful company made Stryker's family one of the richest in the country. Three family members are on the annual Forbes 400 list: Ronda, Pat, and Jon.
abc57.com
Stabbing reported at Family Dollar in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A stabbing allegedly involving a man in a Santa hat was reported at a Family Dollar in South Bend Thursday afternoon, according to the South Bend Police Department. At 12:57 p.m., police were called to the store on South Michigan Street for a report of a...
abc57.com
South Bend man convicted of being felon in possession of firearm
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A South Bend man was found guilty of being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. Zebulon Marzette, 39, was found guilty following a two-day jury trial. He will be sentenced on March 23, 2023.
inkfreenews.com
Parental Concerns Voiced To Wawasee School Board
SYRACUSE — More than 15 parents and community members attended the Wawasee School Board of Trustees meeting Tuesday, Dec. 13, to voice their concerns regarding a recent student issue within the school. Many parents were adamant they should have been notified of the incident and do not believe it...
wbaa.org
Striking workers allege forced overtime, discrimination at northern Indiana manufacturing plant
Just fewer than 200 workers have been on strike for about two weeks at the MonoSol plant in LaPorte after a renegotiated 4-year contract was voted down by a majority of union workers in late November. The key issue is a provision that allows the company to force employees to...
abc57.com
Five arrested after methamphetamine is found in Plymouth home
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - Five people were arrested as a result of an investigation into illegal substances at a residence in Plymouth, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. On Tuesday, detectives and K9 officers conducted an operation that led to the arrest of 43-year-old Tanya Mullins of Plymouth. Mullins...
WNDU
Contractor sentenced in South Bend Housing Authority fraud case
Monroe Circle Community Center hosting ‘Christmas Store’ to support Michiana families. The store will be held on Friday, Dec. 16, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 17, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Chicago man arrested in South Bend after large amount of fentanyl, other...
abc57.com
Rochester man dies in crash on U.S. 31
FULTON COUNTY, Ind. - A Rochester man died in a crash on U.S. 31 Thursday evening, according to Indiana State Police. At 7:27 p.m., state troopers and deputies from the Fulton County Sheriff's Department responded to a crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian on U.S. 31 near County Road 50 East.
WNDU
2 dead after shooting escalates into SWAT standoff in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A shooting Thursday night that evolved into a response from the South Bend Police Department’s SWAT Team and Crisis Negotiators is now being investigated as a murder-suicide. South Bend Police were called around 7:30 p.m. to the 6400 block of Armstrong Drive on the...
WNDU
2 hurt after SUV crashes head on with buggy in Elkhart County
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office says two people were injured in a crash on Thursday morning involving an SUV and a buggy. Police say a 2007 Buick Rainier was traveling south on County Road 43 towards County Road 14 around 10:50 a.m. when it crossed the center line and collided head on with a buggy. This caused the buggy to overturn in the ditch on the east side of County Road 43.
