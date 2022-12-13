Read full article on original website
local21news.com
Many businesses in Pennsylvania continue to pay well over the state minimum wage
The Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry released its report Friday showing unemployment rates in PA continue to sit at a history low of 4 percent. Experts have called the current market a “worker’s marker.” However, the national and PA state minimum wage still sits at $7.25 an hour. Even so, many employers across the state don’t seem to be paying employees that low, including a new Crumbl Cookie location in York County.
local21news.com
Rural hospital closures put pressure on surrounding health systems, new study finds
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) – More than 180 rural hospitals in the U.S. have closed in the last two decades, at least five of them in Pennsylvania. Over 700 other hospitals across the country are still at risk of closing their doors, too, according to a new study from the Penn State College of Medicine.
local21news.com
CBS 21 Days of Caring | The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — One in ten Central Pennsylvanians are facing food insecurity including one in seven children. The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank plays a central role in supplying food to those in need. Executive Director Joe Arthur explains how the food bank works, “ The Central Pennsylvania...
local21news.com
What direction will Pennsylvania's infrastructure take down the road?
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) - Infrastructure has been in the spotlight this year, both on the state and federal levels. CBS 21 News sat down with the Pennsylvania Secretary of Transportation to discuss what developments the state saw this year and get a look into what changes remain ahead. “The infrastructure...
local21news.com
Office of Advocacy and Reform holds first in person conference to tackle trauma responses
The Office of Advocacy and Reform (OAR) held its first conference Thursday, looking at what the state of Pennsylvania needs to do to promote healing from trauma experiences. According to OAR executive director and child advocate, Maryann McEvoy, the conference brought experts and lawmakers together in an effort to reform Pennsylvania’s systems when it comes to crises and epidemics.
local21news.com
Man convicted for trafficking cocaine from Puerto Rico to Harrisburg
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials have sentenced a man to 18 years in prison for allegedly trafficking dozens of kilos of cocaine from Puerto Rico to Cumberland and Dauphin Counties. According to the US Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, 48-year-old Ricardo Soto-Delgado had entered a...
local21news.com
$3.9M available to fund security measures for churches, nonprofits in Pa.
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Governor Tom Wolf announced churches and nonprofit organizations will have access to $3.9 million to fund security enhancement projects due to hate crimes reported throughout the commonwealth. In a press release published Thursday, the governor said it was a shame it was necessary. "I'm proud...
local21news.com
Lancaster man convicted in 2020 deadly shooting after marijuana deal
EAST LAMPETER TWP., Pa. (WHP) — A Lancaster County jury has found a man guilty in connection with a deadly shooting in East Lampeter Township in March of 2020. Joshua Luciano was convicted on homicide, aggravated assault, and carrying a firearm without a license charges among others on Thursday after several hours of deliberations. The four day retrial was ordered after a mistrial in November when the jury deadlocked.
local21news.com
Cold temps sticking around for dry weekend
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The weekend will be dry with some sunshine, but the cold temperatures are sticking around. Highs Saturday and Sunday will only be in the middle to upper 30s. That's below our average high of 43. WINTRY GRIP NEXT WEEK:. All signs are pointing towards...
