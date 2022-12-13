ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

KPEL 96.5

Ticketmaster Offers Taylor Swift Fans a Second Chance at Scoring Tickets

I think it is safe to say that we all remember when Taylor Swift broke the internet and Ticketmaster when her tickets for The Eras Tour went on sale. This whole situation led to angry fans all over. Some of these angry fans are actually in the process of trying to sue Ticketmaster. And while it was a frustrating situation that could have possibly been avoided we all knew that it was going to be difficult to get our hands on these tickets.
Mashed

The Absolute Best New Orleans Po'Boys According To Locals

Po'Boys and New Orleans go hand in hand. Like everything in the Crescent City, it is unique to the culture of Louisiana. After all, up until the Louisiana Purchase of 1803 when the United States purchased the territory, most households spoke French even after the purchase (via Slate). Americans settled in the Garden District to the west of the central area known as the French Quarter. However, even as English started to become more common, the marks of the previous culture permeated in the architecture, the culture, the names of the people, and most of all the types of food that make the Southern city extremely unique in the US.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
adventure.com

Meet the chef behind New Orleans’ African American-owned cooking school

Chef Dee Lavigne learned to cook at the age of seven. After a brief career in accountancy, she decided to ditch the world of spreadsheets and focus on her true passion: food. Now she runs the first African American-owned cooking school in New Orleans in over 80 years, whipping up Cajun and Creole classics for hungry travelers.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
rolling out

Darrl Robert Jr. shares his story from ‘The Hole’ to celebrity barber

Popularly known as “The Hairbender,” celebrity barber and owner of Team Hairbenders, a unisex salon, Darrl (Dee) Robert Jr. is making a powerful impact on his community and his profession. Set apart by his intense work ethic and distinct style and ingenuity, Dee has cut a direct path to success wielding the tools of his trade with a tenacious “hustle hard” attitude.
WESTWEGO, LA
Eater

The New York Times Posts Vegetarian Gumbo Recipe, Gets Roasted

It’s as reliable as the seasons changing: A national publication posts a gumbo recipe; Louisianans (and beyond) react with despair and disgust. This time, the New York Times tweeted out a photo of a curiously pale, very thick gumbo and recipe link with the caption, “This meatless gumbo has a distinct Louisiana flavor, thanks to the roux, Creole seasoning and the “holy trinity” of Creole cooking (onion, celery, bell pepper).”
LOUISIANA STATE
Lafayette, LA
96.5 KPEL has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

