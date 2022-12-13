Read full article on original website
Gift ideas from the Gibson Farm Market
Fresno Calif. (KGPE) – As the Holiday shopping season approaches, students from Fresno State may very well be creating some of the most unique items you can find in the Central Valley. Ag Students from the Gibson Farm market stopped the CBS47 studio for this week’s Eye on Ag....
Educator of the Week: Mrs. Trump from Mariposa Elementary
MARIPOSA, Calif (KSEE) – One teacher with skills and lessons from the East Coast is now using them in a small Central California town. Mrs. Jennifer Trump began her teaching career in New York City, but for the last six years has been teaching at Mariposa Elementary School. She is both a fifth-grade and sixth-grade teacher.
Watch Out Wednesday: Scammers target veterans
FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Scams targeting veterans are on the rise. According to the Better Business Bureau, scammers claim to be with the government and promise grants to veterans. “It is horrible that they are targeting anybody but particularly veterans,” said Central California BBB President Blair Looney. “We hear...
Cal Turf has a beautiful vision for your drab yard
California Turf and Landscaping provides creative solutions to outdoor living. Their friendly staff has creatives that can transform any space and they have relationships with trades from every sector to get your job done hassle-free. Check out what they did with this outdoor entertaining space at a home in Clovis.
Rao Dermatology: A doctor dedicated to serving the Central Valley
Dr. Rao is a board-certified and highly decorated dermatologist. He has offices in Fresno, Madera, Hanford and New York, and New Jersey!. The unexpected death of a close friend brought him to Fresno a few decades ago, but the culture and community kept him here. Dr. Rao is so dedicated...
Who won cars in the CBS47 Renew-A-Ride?
FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – CBS47 is giving away three renewed vehicles to deserving local families. So far, the Renew A Ride competition has provided 10 vehicles to 10 deserving local families. This year, with the help of Lithia dealers, three more vehicles will be given to three more families in need.
The Fresno Association of REALTORS® welcomes a new CEO
The Fresno Association of REALTORS® has a new CEO, Dezmarie Hedrick. Hedrick joined the show with insightful information about the local housing market and how choosing a realtor from the Fresno Association of REALTORS® can benefit buyers and sellers.
