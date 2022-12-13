Read full article on original website
capcity.news
Laramie County Divorce Filings (12/8/22–12/15/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Nov. 7 through Nov. 16. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (12/15/22–12/16/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Study Looking At Bus Service Between Cheyenne And Fort Collins
A feasibility study is currently looking at the possibility of bus service between Cheyenne and Fort Collins, according to officials with the Cheyenne Metropolitan Planning Organization [MPO]. Tom Mason is the organization's Director, while Ginny Stevens is the organization's Senior Transportation Planner. They appeared on the ''Weekend in Wyoming" program...
capcity.news
PHOTOS: Annual Shop with a Cop event brings Christmas joy to Cheyenne children
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Children and police officers alike zoomed down the aisles of Walmart on Friday afternoon during the Shop with a Cop event, stocking shopping carts full with toys, food and Christmas decorations. The event was hosted by the Wyoming Highway Patrol, Laramie County Sheriff’s Office, Wyoming State...
capcity.news
Laramie County Circuit Court Arraignments (12/16/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Tyler James McLendon, 28 –...
capcity.news
Windmill Road to remain closed as firefighters work to suppress compost facility fire
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne Fire Rescue has worked through the night to fight a compost facility fire on Windmill Road, and more work needs to be done. While that work is underway and because heavy smoke continues, Windmill Road from Rock Springs to just north of East High School’s parking lot will remain closed, officials said today, Dec. 16.
300 Gallons of Fuel Stolen From Fire Station in Laramie County
The Laramie County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help in tracking down whoever stole hundreds of dollars worth of fuel from Laramie County Fire District #6. Brandon Warner, Community Relations Specialist for the Sheriff's Office, says the incident occurred at the Hillsdale station located at 4241 Main Street.
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Do-Gooder Award: South Greeley Highway Loaf N’ Jug
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Each week Blue Federal Credit Union and Wyoming News Now are teaming up to salute our community helpers with our Do-Dooder award. This week’s recipient is the morning crew at the South Greeley Highway Loaf N’ Jug location. The morning crew was...
Cheyenne City Councilman Working On Weed Decriminalization Proposal
Cheyenne Ward III City Councilman Richard Johnson is working on a possible ordinance to decriminalize small quantities of marijuana inside city limits. Johnson says the proposal is still theoretical at this point, and many of the specifics--such as the amount of pot that would qualify for the classification--remain to be worked out. He also stresses that decriminalization is not the same as legalization.
capcity.news
(UPDATED) Compost fire shuts down Windmill Road; Cheyenne Fire responds for second time
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A compost fire on the 3000 block of Windmill Road that started Wednesday night has flared up again, prompting a second response from Cheyenne Fire Rescue as well as the road’s closure from Pershing Boulevard to Dell Range Boulevard. In a news release today, Cheyenne...
capcity.news
Spanish Storytime sessions provide Cheyenne children with bilingual experience
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Upon entering the second floor of the Laramie County Library on Wednesday night, visitors could hear an unexpected commotion: children enthusiastically repeating words and phrases in Spanish. Cuentos y Amigos, or Spanish Storytime, is an event hosted every third Wednesday of the month from 6 to...
capcity.news
Cheyenne PD looking for information regarding hit and run
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department is looking for information on a hit and run that occurred last week. The department has posted a video of the suspected vehicle, seen below, and is requesting that anyone who knows the driver or vehicle let the department know. The driver...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Medicinal Chemist Says Vaping Horrible For Health, Causes Long-Term Damage
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. From his office, University of Wyoming Medicinal Chemistry Professor Dr. Guanglong He often sees students walking by in clouds of vaping smoke as they travel to and from classes. With NIH studies pegging vaping-related deaths at 3,000 every year, that was...
capcity.news
Laramie County, Cheyenne ask Area 3 employees to stay home on Tuesday
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — With the National Weather Service in Cheyenne predicting “blizzard-like conditions” in the coming days, Laramie County and Cheyenne have issued a Level 3 East and West Advisory and are advising certain government employees to stay home on Tuesday. Due to the possibility of unsafe...
capcity.news
Cheyenne residents can honor military members through Wreaths Across America
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne residents can join in various ceremonies throughout the city to honor those who have served in partnership with Wreaths Across America. Wreaths Across America is a nationwide effort to honor those who have served during the holidays. Thousands of cities in the United States fundraise in order to place wreaths on the graves of military members.
capcity.news
City of Cheyenne to begin annexation process in January
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The City of Cheyenne has initiated its first city-imitated annexation of county pockets, consistent with the City Council’s 2022 priority list. A “county pocket” is an area of unincorporated land that’s completely surrounded by the City of Cheyenne. The first annexation area...
capcity.news
(OPINION) Mayor’s Minute: Mayor Patrick Collins (12/16/22)
NOTE: The following is a column written weekly by Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins. CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Over the past weekend, I was able to check another item off my bucket list. Andy and I attended the Army Navy football game in Philadelphia. I have watched the game and pageantry for years and have always wanted to see the game in person. Believe me, the experience did not disappoint. Andy is our chief of staff and a retired Navy Master Chief. He has a nephew at West Point and another graduating from the University of Wyoming Army ROTC. No matter who won, we could not lose. I loved the pageantry; thousands of midshipmen and cadets marching onto the field and covering the entire area. Football is not the main attraction at these games, but it was the first overtime game in 123 years. The Army team won, and we witnessed both schools coming over to the sidelines to sing their school song. Although these young men were competitors that Saturday, they will be comrades in arms very soon.
capcity.news
Cheyenne City Council to hold Friday work session
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne City Council will hold a work session on Friday, Dec. 16. The session will take place at noon in the Municipal Building’s Council Chambers, located at 2101 O’Neil Ave. The purpose of the work session is to receive information from the Metropolitan...
capcity.news
Community artist crafts mindful, mesmerizing designs
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Mandala is a geometric configuration used by many spiritual religions as a form of meditation. Some believe that observing a repeating pattern can help people quiet their minds and relax their bodies. Brooke Charolla, owner of the small business Mother Earth Mandalas, actively embraces this belief...
cowboystatedaily.com
Union Leader Critical of Wyoming Delegation After Vote Against Paid Sick Leave for Rail Workers
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Congress may have ended the railroad strike, but legislators aren’t getting the last word. Rail workers remain unhappy with the deal and gathered in rallies across the nation to highlight their continued concerns with sick leave, and other outstanding quality of life and safety issues.
