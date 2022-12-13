Read full article on original website
Related
KWTX
Waco Fire Department responding to a car crash with entrapment
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco Fire Department is responding to a motor vehicle accident involving an entrapment. The accident occurred at Old McGregor Road and Hewitt Drive. We will provide updates as they become available.
KWTX
Car break-ins are decreasing in frequency but still prevalent, according to Temple Police
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Everyone wants something shiny and new around the holiday season but taking from others is never the way to go. Just ask a Temple man who wished to remain anonymous. Someone smashed in his back windshield and stole the work tools that help him earn a living.
WacoTrib.com
Police: Theft of $25,000 led to fatal gunfight in Bellmead
A theft of about $25,000 in cash from a Bellmead man's residence led to an exchange of gunfire Monday night that left one dead and one wounded and jailed on a murder charge, according to Bellmead police. Police said Demicco Chambliss, 22, entered the home of Dennis Ray Estelle, 21,...
Speed limit increase on Rosewood Drive in Killeen
KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen has approved and installed a higher speed limit sign on Rosewood Drive. At the Killeen City Council meeting on Dec. 13, councilmembers unanimously decided to increase the speed limit from 35 to 45 miles per hour. A traffic study on Rosewood Drive...
Nationwide Report
51-Year-Old Man Killed In A Pedestrian Accident In Waco (Waco, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a pedestrian accident occurred in Waco on Monday. The crash happened on northbound Interstate 35, near Exit #337A at around 6:45 p.m.
KWTX
Waco police investigating shooting that left man wounded
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex that left a young man suffering from an injury after a bullet grazed his head. Earlier reports indicated the man had been shot in the head, but police later said the bullet only grazed his head. The...
fox44news.com
Suspected meth dealer arrested in Falls County
MARLIN, Texas (FOX 44) – A man suspected of dealing Methamphetamine has been arrested in Falls County. Marlin Police Chief James Hommel said a Marlin officer and Falls County deputies overheard a man and woman yelling at each other in the middle of Live Oak Street at approximately 7 p.m. Tuesday. An attempt to make contact was made as the man took off running.
Minor arrested after domestic shooting incident
WACO, Texas — One person is injured and one has been arrested after a domestic disturbance in Waco, says the Waco Police Department. According to the Department, officers responded to a shooting on S. 12th St. around 1:50 p.m. on Dec. 15. There they said they found an 18-year-old male victim with a gunshot wound.
Devarjaye Daniel to be sworn into multiple Central Texas police departments
KILLEEN, Texas — 11-year-old Devarjaye Daniel has been sworn into over 600 police departments across America over the past few years, and on Thursday, he will join a few more. On Thursday, Dec. 15, Daniel will be sworn into the Killeen Police Department in a special ceremony, alongside the...
51-year-old killed in deadly Waco crash
WACO, Texas — A 51-year-old man has died after a being struck by a vehicle in Waco, reported the Waco Police Department. According to the department, the man was trying to cross Interstate 35 on foot when he was struck by a 2021 Chevrolet Trax traveling north. The accident occurred on Monday, Dec. 12.
Waco police asking for help locating missing woman
WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department is asking for help locating a missing woman. Sharea Yashen Ridge, 30, has been reported missing by her family, said Waco PD. The family has reportedly not been in contact with her since 2020. No last known location has been given, but...
fox44news.com
Waco restaurant recovering after fire
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A well-known Waco restaurant needs your help during its time of need. An electrical fire sparked in the building of the TruJamaica restaurant in East Waco on December 8. The fire was smoldering for hours and left significant damage to the kitchen, dining room and roof areas. No injuries have been reported due to the fire happening after-hours.
fox44news.com
Injuries reported in Falls County 18-wheeler crash
FALLS COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Minor injuries have been reported in an 18-wheeler crash in Falls County. The Falls County Sheriff’s Office says emergency responders arrived at Highway 6 on Monday night – near County Road 251 in the Reagan area. The 18-wheeler left the roadway and caused damages to a guardrail.
KBTX.com
Former Robertson County jailer arrested on contraband charges
FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - A former Robertson County jailer has been arrested and charged with bringing a prohibited substance/item into a correctional facility. Karen Salazar, 53, from Franklin was released from Robertson County jail Wednesday on a $75,000 bond an hour and a half after being arrested. The Robertson County...
fox44news.com
Bell County porch pirate caught on camera
BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Bell County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to identify a porch pirate caught on camera. The department says the man in the pictures below removed a package from the front porch of a residence on December 9. The department goes on...
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 12.16.22
(KWTX) - Here is this week’s restaurant report card for central Texas:. Golden Chick at 3601 North 19th Street in Waco failed a recent inspection with a 73. According to the food safety worker, there were flies throughout the facility. Some of the hot food was not held hot...
One Waco, Texas Woman Tried To Use What To Smuggle Items Into Jail?
We all know crime doesn't pay. Committing any crime usually results in the individual in question going through the legal process, and possible jail time. But after the legal process has taken its course, and the individual is either convicted or found innocent, that's the where the story usually ends.
Hewitt Police Chief to retire from law enforcement starting next year
HEWITT, Texas — Hewitt Police Department's police chief announced Friday that he will be retiring from law enforcement at the start of the new year. Police Chief Jim Devlin posted on Facebook and said he is leaving his policing career because he accepted the role as Assistant City Manager of Hewitt. He starts his new role on Jan. 1, 2023.
KWTX
Lott mobile home destroyed by early morning fire
LOTT, Texas (KWTX) - Fire departments responded to a house fire in Lott early Thursday morning, leaving the mobile home at a total loss, according to officials. Lott Fire Captain, Tracey Miller, said the homeowner was in the home when the fire ignited but escaped safely. Miller said the homeowner is still searching for his dog.
fox44news.com
One dead, one wounded in Bellmead shooting
Bellmead, Tx (FOX44) – One 22-year-old man is dead and another is seriously injured following a Monday night shooting in Bellmead. Bellmead Police Department Assistant Chief Stephen Leonard said officers were called to the 3600 block of Bellmead Drive, just a short distance from the police station, at 9:47 p.m. Monday on a report of shots being fired. More calls came in advising a man was shot in the parking lot of a restaurant at this location.
Comments / 0