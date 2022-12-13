ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bern, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNCT

Kuma Sushi, New Bern, NC

Kuma Sushi in New Bern, NC opened on Dec. 13. Owner Siri Warasitthinon said that she thought they were excited to bring a new restaurant experience to the area. Kuma Sushi in New Bern, NC opened on Dec. 13. Owner Siri Warasitthinon said that she thought they were excited to bring a new restaurant experience to the area.
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Craven County’s latest drug operation leads to 24 arrests

Sheriff Chip Hughes continues to make the message clear with each announcement: don’t come to Craven County to conduct illegal activity. Craven County’s latest drug operation leads to 24 …. Sheriff Chip Hughes continues to make the message clear with each announcement: don’t come to Craven County to...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

New Bern is changing employee salaries after review

The city of New Bern is making a change to its employees' salaries. New Bern is changing employee salaries after review. The city of New Bern is making a change to its employees' salaries. 10pm Kinston officials address crime in the city. Kinston city officials met Thursday to talk about...
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Tip-A-Cop held at Jacksonville diner

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A local diner here in Eastern Carolina is getting some “official” help serving its customers. The Kettle Diner in Jacksonville hosted the Jacksonville Police Department in its annual Tip-A-Cop to support the Special Olympics. A Jacksonville Patrol Officer, Marta Krattiger, was serving up smiles...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

Deactivation ceremony at New River Air Station marks end of an era

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – An event at New River Air Station on Friday marked the end of an era for one unit of Marines and Sailors.  Friends, family and servicemembers gathered for a bittersweet moment as the HMH 366 Squadron was officially deactivated. It was time to say goodbye to the Hammerhead unit after 20+ years. The […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WITN

Former Onslow County Commissioner Ernie Wright dies

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A former member of the Onslow County commission passed away this morning. Ernie Wright served on the board from 1992 to 2000 and was first elected as vice chairman in 1996. The 69-year-old Wright moved to Onslow County in 1979, was a Marine veteran, and a...
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Three arrested on first day of ‘Operation Restore Lenoir’

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Wednesday was the first day of “Operation Restore Lenoir,” a program put into place by Sheriff Jackie Rogers. On Rogers’ first day of the program, three arrests were made by deputies. A search warrant was executed in the Jackson Heights neighborhood, at Tony Ray Tucker’s residence, in an ongoing drug investigation. […]
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
newbernnow.com

Things to Do Around the Greater New Bern Area: Dec. 16 – 18, 2022

Wreaths Across America honors and remembers our nation’s service members by placing live balsam wreaths on veterans’ headstones. This year’s event will be held on Saturday, Dec 17 at 12 p.m. at the New Bern National Cemetery located at 1711 National Avenue. The 16th Annual Santa Paws...
NEW BERN, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Dec. 13, 14 & 15

Joseph Washington, Sr., 90 of Morehead City, passed away Wednesday December 14, 2022, at Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. ALICE ELIZABETH "BETTY" GUTHRIE,...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy