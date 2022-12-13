Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
‘Christmas Lights and Sights’: Lights for the elderly in New Bern
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — New Bern is hosting a ‘Christmas Lights and Sights’ event for residents who are age 55 and older. The tour will go through New Bern and show off all of the lights and decorations. Hot chocolate and cookies will be provided. The event takes place next Tuesday and Thursday. “This […]
WNCT
Kuma Sushi, New Bern, NC
Kuma Sushi in New Bern, NC opened on Dec. 13. Owner Siri Warasitthinon said that she thought they were excited to bring a new restaurant experience to the area. Kuma Sushi in New Bern, NC opened on Dec. 13. Owner Siri Warasitthinon said that she thought they were excited to bring a new restaurant experience to the area.
5 of 13 sites along NC rivers fail fecal bacteria testing this month, group says
During the summer months, Sound Rivers checks more than 50 sites along rivers in the state.
WNCT
Operation Santa Claus bring thousands of toys to Pitt County children.
Operation Santa Claus is an annual toy drive put on by Greenville Fire Rescue that brings the holiday spirit to hundreds of children in Pitt County. On Thursday, they delivered some Christmas spirit. Operation Santa Claus bring thousands of toys to …. Operation Santa Claus is an annual toy drive...
WNCT
Craven County’s latest drug operation leads to 24 arrests
Sheriff Chip Hughes continues to make the message clear with each announcement: don’t come to Craven County to conduct illegal activity. Craven County’s latest drug operation leads to 24 …. Sheriff Chip Hughes continues to make the message clear with each announcement: don’t come to Craven County to...
WITN
WITN Investigates: What ENC traffic stop search data shows when it comes to Black drivers
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Driving is a daily requirement for so many people, and we know being on public streets means you might get pulled over if you break the law. But for some people of color, there’s an added fear of discrimination. WITN is taking a closer look...
WNCT
New sheriff hopeful 'Operation Restore Lenoir' will do its part in fighting crime
Wednesday was the first day of "Operation Restore Lenoir," a program put into place by Sheriff Jackie Rogers. On Rogers' first day of the program, three arrests were made by deputies. New sheriff hopeful ‘Operation Restore Lenoir’ will …. Wednesday was the first day of "Operation Restore Lenoir,"...
WNCT
New Bern is changing employee salaries after review
The city of New Bern is making a change to its employees' salaries. New Bern is changing employee salaries after review. The city of New Bern is making a change to its employees' salaries. 10pm Kinston officials address crime in the city. Kinston city officials met Thursday to talk about...
WITN
Tip-A-Cop held at Jacksonville diner
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A local diner here in Eastern Carolina is getting some “official” help serving its customers. The Kettle Diner in Jacksonville hosted the Jacksonville Police Department in its annual Tip-A-Cop to support the Special Olympics. A Jacksonville Patrol Officer, Marta Krattiger, was serving up smiles...
WNCT
Unique fundraiser takes place in Emerald Isle for 'Misplaced Mutts'
A unique event happened Thursday along the Crystal Coast. Unique fundraiser takes place in Emerald Isle for …. A unique event happened Thursday along the Crystal Coast. Washington police take part in Shop With a Cop event. More than 30 children went home with some new goods thanks to a...
Deactivation ceremony at New River Air Station marks end of an era
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – An event at New River Air Station on Friday marked the end of an era for one unit of Marines and Sailors. Friends, family and servicemembers gathered for a bittersweet moment as the HMH 366 Squadron was officially deactivated. It was time to say goodbye to the Hammerhead unit after 20+ years. The […]
Lenoir County man arrested on drug charges as part of ‘Operation Restore Lenoir’
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office continued its “Operation Restore Lenoir” with the arrest of a La Grange man on drug charges on Friday. Jarrett Heith Shaw was arrested by deputies after a search warrant at Shaw’s Kennedy Home Road home. Members of the LCSO’s narcotics unit and the Kinston Police Department’s […]
WITN
Former Onslow County Commissioner Ernie Wright dies
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A former member of the Onslow County commission passed away this morning. Ernie Wright served on the board from 1992 to 2000 and was first elected as vice chairman in 1996. The 69-year-old Wright moved to Onslow County in 1979, was a Marine veteran, and a...
INTERACTIVE MAP: These are the 10 North Carolina counties with the lowest cost of living
WILKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — If inflation is getting you down, we’ve got 10 North Carolina counties you may want to give a second thought. SmartAsset put together a list of the 10 cheapest North Carolina counties in terms of cost of living. To determine the cost of living, SmartAsset looked at the cost of […]
Winterville pet grooming service has tails waggin’ with unique name, great service
WINTERVILLE, NC (WNCT) — With 10 years of dog grooming experience at other pet service businesses, Meghan Morris decided it was time she opened her own grooming business. With the help of her business manager, Nicholas Kowalski, she is now able to get creative with her talents. “I’m pretty much the one that does all […]
Three arrested on first day of ‘Operation Restore Lenoir’
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Wednesday was the first day of “Operation Restore Lenoir,” a program put into place by Sheriff Jackie Rogers. On Rogers’ first day of the program, three arrests were made by deputies. A search warrant was executed in the Jackson Heights neighborhood, at Tony Ray Tucker’s residence, in an ongoing drug investigation. […]
newbernnow.com
Things to Do Around the Greater New Bern Area: Dec. 16 – 18, 2022
Wreaths Across America honors and remembers our nation’s service members by placing live balsam wreaths on veterans’ headstones. This year’s event will be held on Saturday, Dec 17 at 12 p.m. at the New Bern National Cemetery located at 1711 National Avenue. The 16th Annual Santa Paws...
Onslow County Sheriff’s Office kicks off Booze It and Lose It campaign with $25,000 traffic safety grant
JACKSONVILLE, NC – The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office was proud to host a kick-off event for North Carolina’s Holiday Booze It and Lose It Campaign on December 12. Law enforcement agencies and emergency medical services from across the state were on hand to participate in the event. The Sheriff’s Office is excited to be a […]
Coast Guard: Missing boat with 2 men aboard may have stopped in NC
CAPE MAY, N.J. — The U.S. Coast Guard is asking the public for help locating a sailboat with two men aboard. The vessel, described as a 30-foot Catalina sailboat with a bluish-purple hull, a white superstructure and white sails, never reached its destination of Marathon, Florida. Kevin Hyde, 64,...
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Dec. 13, 14 & 15
Joseph Washington, Sr., 90 of Morehead City, passed away Wednesday December 14, 2022, at Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. ALICE ELIZABETH "BETTY" GUTHRIE,...
Comments / 0