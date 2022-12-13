Read full article on original website
‘Could’ve been avoided’: Next steps for Rochester Airbnb after shooting
It turns out, neighbors had concerns about the property before the tragedy occurred, and now have questions about the future of the property, and the rules going forward.
Man unharmed after vehicle rollover in Henrietta
According to the MCSO, the man driving the vehicle is unharmed and was the sole occupant of the vehicle.
Police: 50-year-old shot on Rogers Ave.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department say a 50-year-old man was shot Saturday morning on Rogers Avenue in Rochester at around 8 a.m. Witnesses told officers they saw a dark colored vehicle leaving the area. Then officers located the victim on Herald Street. According to the RPD, the victim was shot […]
RPD investigates burglary after truck crashes into store on Maple St.
The security footage revealed that the suspect driving the truck got out and then stole items inside the store before driving away.
nyspnews.com
Man from Clarence was arrested for petit larceny
On December 12, 2022, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested John B. Rivera 31, of Clarence, NY for petit larceny, obstruct government administration and misapplication of property. On December 12, 2022, Troopers responded to a domestic incident in the town of Clarence. Rivera was arrested for stealing amazon packages that...
nyspnews.com
Man from Orchard Park arrested for DWI
On December 11, 2022, Troopers out of SP Boston arrested Steven R. Salisbury, 40 of Orchard Park, NY for driving while intoxicated. On December 11,2022, Troopers conducted a DWI checkpoint at Quaker Rd. and SR 20A in the town of Aurora. Salisbury was placed under arrest after failing SFST’s and transported to SP Elma for processing. Salisbury recorded .11% BAC.
Neighbors react to 5 shot, 1 fatally in North Winton Village
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A neighborhood is shaken, as four people were injured and one dead after a shooting Tuesday night. The call came in around 10:30 p.m., to the area of Illinois Street for shots fired. News 8 spoke to two residents on the street, who said violent crime is not normal for the area. […]
Family still seeking answers
The family of 51-year-old Antoyn Williams, who was shot several times and killed at his home in the Town of Tonawanda last August, won’t rest until his case is solved.
School bus involved in 5-vehicle crash in Tonawanda
A driver lost control of a vehicle on an icy road, police tell News 4.
WHEC TV-10
DA: Feud between man charged in drug ring and rival lead to RPD officer’s murder
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Drugs, guns, and cash have been seized – and 12 people charged – after 17 busts across Monroe County. The alleged ringleader is 29-year-old Rasheem Sullivan aka “Coop”, who investigators say was involved in a violent feud with another drug organization headed by Brandon Washington aka “B-Mac.” Investigators believe the feud lead to the murder of Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz. Sullivan is among the individuals named in the federal complaint.
12 arrested after investigation into suspected drug operation
The DA's Office said that 29-year-old Rasheem Sullivan, also known as "Coop," led the alleged organization and was in a violent feud with Brandon Washington.
waynetimes.com
Ron Holdraker's sure fire method for staying out of jail
Okay, I don’t usually go out on a limb for this, but I am going to give you the ‘Ron Holdraker’s sure-fire method for staying out of jail’, or at least from getting arrested. Now, pay attention, these words of wisdom come after years of study...
All lanes open on Rt. 104 westbound following multi-car crash
The scene is now clear on NY-104 westbound at Bay Road, where the left and right lanes were initially blocked.
13 WHAM
Police: Illinois Street house was rented out for rap video during mass shooting
Rochester, N.Y. — Police said up to 30 people were inside an Airbnb on Illinois Street when gunfire erupted around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, killing one man and injuring four others. The house was being rented out for the filming of a rap video in memory of a previous murder...
Road conditions to blame for 5-vehicle crash
TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Town of Tonawanda Police say road conditions Thursday morning are to blame for a 5-vehicle crash, involving a school bus. According to police, a car was rounding the bend on Colvin Boulevard near Southwood Drive at 7:45 a.m., when the driver lost control hitting the other cars and the bus.
nyspnews.com
State Police investigated a multi vehicle crash involving a jack knifed tractor trailer on the Thruway.
Victor, NY - On December 15, 2022, at approximately 1:25 p.m., State Police responded to a crash involving a tractor trailer and two passenger vehicles on I-90 in the town of Victor, Ontario County. The investigation determined that Dawa S. Sherpa, 29, of Astoria, NY, was operating a tractor trailer westbound in the area of mile marker 352.6, when he lost control and went through the center guiderail. The tractor trailer then struck two Jeeps that were both traveling eastbound, before becoming jack knifed, blocking all lanes.
13 WHAM
House engulfed in flames in Ontario County
Hopewell, N.Y — No one was hurt Thursday night as fire engulfed a home in Ontario County. Crews responded around 5 p.m. Thursday to a house on Algerine Street in Hopewell. They said the fire appeared to have started on the first floor of the building before engulfing the home.
iheart.com
12 Arrested in Monroe County Drug Sweep
Twelve people have been arrested in a drug sweep related to a violent marijuana turf war. The Monroe County District Attorney's Office says local and federal authorities raided 17 locations throughout the county Wednesday. Six men have been arraigned on state charges, while 6 others will be prosecuted federally. Prosecutors...
Two occupied residences struck by gunfire in separate incidents in Rochester
RPD asks anyone with information on either of these two incidents are asked to call 911.
Macedon police chief on leave as town board investigates ‘incident’
Chief Rivera was sworn in as the first Latino to hold the position of police chief in the Town of Macedon on March 20.
