Gates, NY

News 8 WROC

Police: 50-year-old shot on Rogers Ave.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department say a 50-year-old man was shot Saturday morning on Rogers Avenue in Rochester at around 8 a.m. Witnesses told officers they saw a dark colored vehicle leaving the area. Then officers located the victim on Herald Street. According to the RPD, the victim was shot […]
ROCHESTER, NY
nyspnews.com

Man from Clarence was arrested for petit larceny

On December 12, 2022, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested John B. Rivera 31, of Clarence, NY for petit larceny, obstruct government administration and misapplication of property. On December 12, 2022, Troopers responded to a domestic incident in the town of Clarence. Rivera was arrested for stealing amazon packages that...
CLARENCE, NY
nyspnews.com

Man from Orchard Park arrested for DWI

On December 11, 2022, Troopers out of SP Boston arrested Steven R. Salisbury, 40 of Orchard Park, NY for driving while intoxicated. On December 11,2022, Troopers conducted a DWI checkpoint at Quaker Rd. and SR 20A in the town of Aurora. Salisbury was placed under arrest after failing SFST’s and transported to SP Elma for processing. Salisbury recorded .11% BAC.
ORCHARD PARK, NY
News 8 WROC

Neighbors react to 5 shot, 1 fatally in North Winton Village

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A neighborhood is shaken, as four people were injured and one dead after a shooting Tuesday night. The call came in around 10:30 p.m., to the area of Illinois Street for shots fired. News 8 spoke to two residents on the street, who said violent crime is not normal for the area. […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

DA: Feud between man charged in drug ring and rival lead to RPD officer’s murder

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Drugs, guns, and cash have been seized – and 12 people charged – after 17 busts across Monroe County. The alleged ringleader is 29-year-old Rasheem Sullivan aka “Coop”, who investigators say was involved in a violent feud with another drug organization headed by Brandon Washington aka “B-Mac.” Investigators believe the feud lead to the murder of Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz. Sullivan is among the individuals named in the federal complaint.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
waynetimes.com

Ron Holdraker's sure fire method for staying out of jail

Okay, I don’t usually go out on a limb for this, but I am going to give you the ‘Ron Holdraker’s sure-fire method for staying out of jail’, or at least from getting arrested. Now, pay attention, these words of wisdom come after years of study...
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
2 On Your Side

Road conditions to blame for 5-vehicle crash

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Town of Tonawanda Police say road conditions Thursday morning are to blame for a 5-vehicle crash, involving a school bus. According to police, a car was rounding the bend on Colvin Boulevard near Southwood Drive at 7:45 a.m., when the driver lost control hitting the other cars and the bus.
TONAWANDA, NY
nyspnews.com

State Police investigated a multi vehicle crash involving a jack knifed tractor trailer on the Thruway.

Victor, NY - On December 15, 2022, at approximately 1:25 p.m., State Police responded to a crash involving a tractor trailer and two passenger vehicles on I-90 in the town of Victor, Ontario County. The investigation determined that Dawa S. Sherpa, 29, of Astoria, NY, was operating a tractor trailer westbound in the area of mile marker 352.6, when he lost control and went through the center guiderail. The tractor trailer then struck two Jeeps that were both traveling eastbound, before becoming jack knifed, blocking all lanes.
VICTOR, NY
13 WHAM

House engulfed in flames in Ontario County

Hopewell, N.Y — No one was hurt Thursday night as fire engulfed a home in Ontario County. Crews responded around 5 p.m. Thursday to a house on Algerine Street in Hopewell. They said the fire appeared to have started on the first floor of the building before engulfing the home.
ONTARIO COUNTY, NY
iheart.com

12 Arrested in Monroe County Drug Sweep

Twelve people have been arrested in a drug sweep related to a violent marijuana turf war. The Monroe County District Attorney's Office says local and federal authorities raided 17 locations throughout the county Wednesday. Six men have been arraigned on state charges, while 6 others will be prosecuted federally. Prosecutors...
MONROE COUNTY, NY

