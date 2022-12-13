Victor, NY - On December 15, 2022, at approximately 1:25 p.m., State Police responded to a crash involving a tractor trailer and two passenger vehicles on I-90 in the town of Victor, Ontario County. The investigation determined that Dawa S. Sherpa, 29, of Astoria, NY, was operating a tractor trailer westbound in the area of mile marker 352.6, when he lost control and went through the center guiderail. The tractor trailer then struck two Jeeps that were both traveling eastbound, before becoming jack knifed, blocking all lanes.

