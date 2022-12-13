ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man sentenced for role in East Bay fentanyl trafficking organization

By Phil Mayer
KRON4 News
 4 days ago

OAKLAND, Calif. ( KRON ) — A man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for leading a fentanyl trafficking organization out of the East Bay, according to the United States Department of Justice.

Javier Castro Banegas-Medina, 41, who goes by the surname “Castro,” was arrested after authorities seized fentanyl from his residences in what was the largest fentanyl bust in the Bay Area at the time. He and two co-conspirators, Elmer Rosales-Montes, 29, and Jose Ivan Cruz-Caceres, 32, admitted to their roles in the scheme in separate plea agreements.

In Castro’s plea, he acknowledged that he was the leader of the group, and he conspired to distribute more than 10 kilograms of fentanyl. According to the DOJ, the organization sold the fentanyl from a home that Castro, Rosales-Montes and Cruz-Caceres shared in Oakland and a residence in San Leandro.

Castro said the organization made “well over” 100 fentanyl deals between April 21, 2021 and May 19, 2021. In a search of the residences, investigators found about 10 kilograms of fentanyl and hundreds of rounds of ammunition. More than $31,000 in cash and drug-dealing paraphernalia were seized as well.

On Feb. 24, 2022, Castro was charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl. He pleaded guilty July 28.

Castro was ordered to serve four years of supervised release after he completes his sentence. Rosales-Montes was sentenced to 26 months in prison and Cruz-Caceres received five years.

