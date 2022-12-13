Read full article on original website
Related
mynews13.com
DeSantis signs toll discounts bill; property insurance, hurricane relief still on desk
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday signed legislation establishing the Toll Relief Program through the Florida Department of Transportation, which will provide account credits to frequent commuters using toll roads across the state. The program, passed along with two other bills this week in the Florida...
mynews13.com
Louisiana officers charged in Black motorist’s deadly arrest
FARMERVILLE, La. (AP) — Five Louisiana law enforcement officers were charged Thursday with state crimes ranging from negligent homicide to malfeasance in the deadly 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene, a death authorities initially blamed on a car crash before long suppressed body-camera video showed white officers beating, stunning and dragging the Black motorist as he wailed, “I’m scared!”
mynews13.com
Renters in Florida face high rents and few properties, maybe a solution
ORLANDO, Fla. — Shopping for a rental property is still costly and difficult in Central Florida. Shopping for a rental property is still costly and difficult in Central Florida. Florida has the second-highest rental increases second only to New York. Some people are using Lease to Own program as...
mynews13.com
DeWine announces new Abbott formula facility in Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Gov. Mike DeWine, Lt. Gov. Jon Husted and JobsOhio President and CEO J.P. Nauseef announced a new site in Bowling Green has been selected by Abbott for a new manufacturing facility. The facility will produce specialty and metabolic powder nutritional products. Abbot will invest $536...
mynews13.com
Oysters sold at Publix linked to norovirus outbreak
FLORIDA — A multistate norovirus outbreak has been linked to raw oysters from Texas, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced on Thursday. A multistate norovirus outbreak has been linked to raw oysters from Texas, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced. The CDC said as...
mynews13.com
Miss Wisconsin wins Miss America's 95th crown
WISCONSIN — Miss Wisconsin Grace Stanke, 20, earned Miss America's 95th crown Thursday night. The Wausea native is a University of Wisconsin — Madison senior, studying nuclear engineering. She stunned the judges with her love for engineering as well as her violin performance on Thursday, in which she played “Storm" from the Summer movement of Vivaldi’s “Four Seasons."
mynews13.com
Ag Report: USDA set to measure financial well-being of farmers
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The federal government will survey farmers throughout Ohio in an attempt to learn more about their financial well-being. According to the United States Department of Agriculture, the National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) will gather information about farm economics and production practices from farmers and ranchers across Ohio. The department said it is conducting the third and final phase of the 2022 Agricultural Resource Management Survey (ARMS).
mynews13.com
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker named next NCAA president
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker will be the next president of the NCAA, the association announced Thursday, replacing Mark Emmert as the head of the largest college sports governing body in the country. Baker, who has been governor of Massachusetts since 2015, announced earlier this year he would not seek re-election....
mynews13.com
New York will expand liquor servings to off-site catering
It soon be easier to say "cheers!" after saying "I do." A bill signed Friday by Gov. Kathy Hochul is meant to make it easier for liquor to be served by eligible caterers at off-site events like weddings and banquets. The new law is being billed as a modernization of...
mynews13.com
New York vs. Wisconsin
Watch as high schoolers from New York and Wisconsin compete on the team-based quiz show, "Spectrum News Challenge." Journalism is fundamental to democracy, and it’s critical that the next generation be informed. Hosted by Amrit Singh, the Spectrum News Challenge is a team-based quiz show based on the zeitgeist...
mynews13.com
New York's unemployment rate was unchanged in November
The private sector in New York added 19,600 jobs in November as the unemployment rate remained steady at 4.3%, the state Department of Labor on Thursday announced. New York's private sector job growth increased by a modest 0.2%, but matched the the nation as a whole in November. The state...
mynews13.com
Central Florida man chased by a bear while walking dog
LONGWOOD, Fla — It’s the time of the year when experts say bears are on the move in Central Florida, and a Longwood man says he recently experienced how dangerous it can be to come across one of them. What You Need To Know. Bears live in Florida...
mynews13.com
Increased travel means more chances to spread illness this holiday
CLEVELAND — Ohio’s COVID-19 cases have been on the rise since Thanksgiving, and with more holiday travel coming up, health professionals fear there will be an increase in the number of cases for COVID-19, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and the flu — all of which have similar symptoms.
mynews13.com
PHOTOS: EF-1 tornado confirmed as storms moved through the Bay area
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — The Tampa Bay area is picking up after strong storms came ashore Thursday. With the main line of storms moving through, the Bay area received some impressive rain totals in the realm of 2 to 5 inches between Northern Pinellas, Hillsborough and Hernando Counties. Outside of that, other areas reported around .75 to 1.5 inches.
Comments / 0