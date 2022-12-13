Read full article on original website
mauinow.com
Gov. Green issues emergency proclamation in response to Hawai’i Life Flight accident
Governor Josh Green, M.D. issued an emergency proclamation this morning in response to the Hawaiʻi Life Flight air medical aircraft that went missing Thursday night off the coast of Maui while enroute to pick up at patient on Hawaiʻi Island. Gov. Green joined Director of Health Elizabeth “Libby”...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Stadium authority says they can pull off redevelopment plan. Not everyone agrees
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Now that Gov. Josh Green has OK’d the redevelopment of Aloha Stadium and the 70 acres around it, Stadium Authority leaders are defending the project and their ability to control costs. Doubts about whether the project might spiral out of control or lead to hidden costs...
KITV.com
Multiple agencies step up to replace grounded air ambulance
Due to Thursday night's crash, Hawaii Life Flight is grounding its services for now. But, those services are still critically needed. So the state is teaming up with the Hawaii National Guard, the counties and mainland companies to take over.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii Island preschool to remain closed as legal wrangling over lead continues
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An unlicensed preschool on the Big Island that was forced to shut down partly over lead concerns will remain closed through the new year. For the past month and a half, the state Department of Human Services and Kalamapii Playschool have been in court just about every week.
bigislandnow.com
Is hiring process for Hawaiʻi Police Chief transparent if 40 applicants remain anonymous?
The Hawai‘i County Police Commission Chair John Bertsch said transparency was paramount in the process to hire the next police chief. But while four finalists for the position are being interviewed at public meetings, it is unlikely the public will ever know the identities of the other 40 applicants.
hawaiinewsnow.com
doi.gov
Department of the Interior Releases Multiagency Strategy for Preventing Imminent Extinction of Hawaiʻi Forest Birds
HONOLULU — The Department of the Interior today announced a multiagency strategy that seeks to prevent imminent extinction of Hawaiian forest birds imperiled by mosquito-borne avian malaria. The strategy includes more than $14 million in funding from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and other appropriations to address avian malaria, which causes widespread mortality of endemic honeycreepers and other forest birds.
hawaiinewsnow.com
A natural wonder: Mauna Kea ‘ice rivers’ amaze Hawaii Island
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Waimea residents got excited Friday morning after seeing what they call “ice rivers” or “mauna rivers” from Mauna Kea on Hawaii island. Waimea residents told Hawaii News Now they saw five rivers gushing from Mauna Kea, which had some snow at the summit. The rare weather phenomenon lasted about 20 minutes.
Include Medical Services In GET Exemption
Tax cuts are trendy all of a sudden. In a very welcome turn of events, Hawaii’s leaders have become increasingly vocal about the need for new exemptions to the state’s regressive general excise tax. Gov. Josh Green reiterated his support for a GET exemption for food and medicine...
mauinow.com
bigislandvideonews.com
After Eruption, CO2 Data Collection Moves to Maunakea
MAUNAKEA, Hawaiʻi - With power cut off to NOAA's Mauna Loa Observatory, a temporary atmospheric measurement site has been established at the UH 88 inch telescope. (BIVN) – Shortly after the Mauna Loa eruption migrated into the Northeast Rift Zone on November 28, lava crossed the Mauna Loa Observatory Road and cut the power the facilities collecting critical atmospheric data. The data is considered “vital to understanding how Earth’s climate is changing”, according to the University of Hawaiʻi.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Arizona prison that houses Hawaii inmates could influence design of long-stalled Oahu jail
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A private prison in the middle of the Arizona desert could offer some design solutions for the state ― should a new jail be built on Oahu. Saguaro Correctional Center currently houses about 1,000 Hawaii inmates with long sentences. Christin Johnson, of the state Correctional Oversight...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Maui News employees fear the future of the paper is in jeopardy
WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Matthew Thayer has been a photojournalist for The Maui News for 42 years. He’s usually behind the camera, telling other people’s stories. But on Tuesday, he stepped out in front of his lens to share his. “We feel like we’ve been backed into a corner....
bigislandgazette.com
7 New Solar Farms Coming to Hawaii, 3 on Big Island
Hawaiian Electric has selected Nexamp to develop seven new shared solar projects in Hawaii—three on Hawaii Island, three on Maui and one on Oahu. These projects are part of Hawaiian Electric’s community-based renewable energy (CBRE) program that helps lower electricity costs for low- and moderate-income (LMI) subscribers who are unable to install rooftop solar.
newsfromthestates.com
Hawaii’s Prison Medical Records System Has Reached A Point of ‘Absolute Crisis’
Staff at the Komohana portion of the Hawaii Community Correctional Center in Hilo. The failure of the electronic medical records system in prisons and jails opens the state to “massive liability,” according to the state corrections oversight coordinator. Cory Lum/Civil Beat/2022. The state correctional system is struggling with...
hawaiinewsnow.com
For Hawaii inmates in Arizona, Makahiki celebration is a special connection to home
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - On a cold November morning, 75 Hawaii prisoners wait to enter a locked gate that surrounds the recreation area of Saguaro Correctional Center in Eloy, Arizona. Staff members let them in before sunrise so the inmates can set up. They put instruments on mats and tune the...
mauinow.com
No tsunami after 4.0 earthquake in waters off of Hāna, Maui
There was no tsunami generated from a 4.0 earthquake reported at 6:47 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022 in the Alenuihaha Channel (between Maui and the Big Island of Hawaiʻi), in waters off of Hāna, Maui. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center issued a statement saying no tsunami is...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Latest on air medical transport crash off Maui
