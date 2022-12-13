ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

doi.gov

Department of the Interior Releases Multiagency Strategy for Preventing Imminent Extinction of Hawaiʻi Forest Birds

HONOLULU — The Department of the Interior today announced a multiagency strategy that seeks to prevent imminent extinction of Hawaiian forest birds imperiled by mosquito-borne avian malaria. The strategy includes more than $14 million in funding from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and other appropriations to address avian malaria, which causes widespread mortality of endemic honeycreepers and other forest birds.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

A natural wonder: Mauna Kea ‘ice rivers’ amaze Hawaii Island

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Waimea residents got excited Friday morning after seeing what they call “ice rivers” or “mauna rivers” from Mauna Kea on Hawaii island. Waimea residents told Hawaii News Now they saw five rivers gushing from Mauna Kea, which had some snow at the summit. The rare weather phenomenon lasted about 20 minutes.
WAIMEA, HI
Honolulu Civil Beat

Include Medical Services In GET Exemption

Tax cuts are trendy all of a sudden. In a very welcome turn of events, Hawaii’s leaders have become increasingly vocal about the need for new exemptions to the state’s regressive general excise tax. Gov. Josh Green reiterated his support for a GET exemption for food and medicine...
HAWAII STATE
bigislandvideonews.com

After Eruption, CO2 Data Collection Moves to Maunakea

MAUNAKEA, Hawaiʻi - With power cut off to NOAA's Mauna Loa Observatory, a temporary atmospheric measurement site has been established at the UH 88 inch telescope. (BIVN) – Shortly after the Mauna Loa eruption migrated into the Northeast Rift Zone on November 28, lava crossed the Mauna Loa Observatory Road and cut the power the facilities collecting critical atmospheric data. The data is considered “vital to understanding how Earth’s climate is changing”, according to the University of Hawaiʻi.
COLORADO STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Maui News employees fear the future of the paper is in jeopardy

WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Matthew Thayer has been a photojournalist for The Maui News for 42 years. He’s usually behind the camera, telling other people’s stories. But on Tuesday, he stepped out in front of his lens to share his. “We feel like we’ve been backed into a corner....
WAILUKU, HI
bigislandgazette.com

7 New Solar Farms Coming to Hawaii, 3 on Big Island

Hawaiian Electric has selected Nexamp to develop seven new shared solar projects in Hawaii—three on Hawaii Island, three on Maui and one on Oahu. These projects are part of Hawaiian Electric’s community-based renewable energy (CBRE) program that helps lower electricity costs for low- and moderate-income (LMI) subscribers who are unable to install rooftop solar.
HAWAII STATE
mauinow.com

No tsunami after 4.0 earthquake in waters off of Hāna, Maui

There was no tsunami generated from a 4.0 earthquake reported at 6:47 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022 in the Alenuihaha Channel (between Maui and the Big Island of Hawaiʻi), in waters off of Hāna, Maui. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center issued a statement saying no tsunami is...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Latest on air medical transport crash off Maui

“To reduce recidivism we got to keep them connected to their culture and to their family." HPD major leaving Honolulu to be next chief of Hawaii Police Department. He will succeed former Police Chief Paul Ferreira, who retired in August. In wake of crash, Green issues emergency proclamation to bolster...
HAWAII STATE

