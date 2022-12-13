ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Duarte to rehab, play with Mad Ants this week

By Glenn Marini
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) – Pacers guard Chris Duarte is expected to suit up for the Fort Wayne Mad Ants twice this week as the Ants play two road games at the Wisconsin Herd.

The Mad Ants practiced in Indianapolis on Monday and Duarte was on the court with the team. Before Monday’s game against the Heat, Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said Duarte will play multiple games with the Ants.

Fort Wayne plays at the Wisconsin Herd on Wednesday and again on Friday in Oshkosh.

Duarte hasn’t played since injuring his left ankle on November 4. He’s averaging 8.9 points and 2.1 rebounds a game over nine contests with the Pacers this season.

