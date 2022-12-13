BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - One month after the hiring of the new Berkely County Superintendent, Dr. Anthony Dixon, his contract is being released to the public. Dixon’s base salary is $225,000. In addition to the base salary, the contract states Dixon will be eligible to receive up to four percent of Dixon’s annual base salary for each 12-month period from July 1st – June 30th. Dixon will be eligible for incentive compensation based on the Berkeley County School Board’s evaluation of Dixon’s performance.

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO