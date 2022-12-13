Read full article on original website
live5news.com
Berkeley Co. Superintendent making $225K per year and other benefits
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - One month after the hiring of the new Berkely County Superintendent, Dr. Anthony Dixon, his contract is being released to the public. Dixon’s base salary is $225,000. In addition to the base salary, the contract states Dixon will be eligible to receive up to four percent of Dixon’s annual base salary for each 12-month period from July 1st – June 30th. Dixon will be eligible for incentive compensation based on the Berkeley County School Board’s evaluation of Dixon’s performance.
abcnews4.com
'We are better than that': 1st BCSD board meeting since superintendent firing gets heated
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCIV) — It was a jam-packed Berkeley County School District Board of Trustees meeting Tuesday evening filled with teachers, parents and concerned community members. It was the first time the school board met since the controversial firing of Deon Jackson on Nov. 15, followed by the...
counton2.com
Charleston Co. Council discusses Mark Clark Expansion Project
Charleston Co. Council discusses Mark Clark Expansion …. 90 acres of land on Johns Island permanently protected …. 90 acres of land on Johns Island permanently protected by conservation easement. Toys for Tots donations at the Naval Information …. HOLIDAY TRAVEL: Tips for traveling with a newborn. HOLIDAY TRAVEL: Tips...
live5news.com
New board chair promises to bring transparency, offers insight into her ideal superintendent candidate
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The new chair of the Charleston County School Board of Trustees wants to do things a little differently – promising to bring transparency to board meetings and clarity to parents. “I think that having the board meet openly is very important,” said Pam McKinney, referencing...
live5news.com
Berkeley Co. School District superintendent confirms certification; deputy superintendent position has no contract
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - In the school board’s first meeting with its newest superintendent, Berkeley County School District Superintendent Anthony Dixon says his qualifications for the position are officially on record with the state. His status has been up for a question after the state’s Department of Education...
live5news.com
MUSC to no longer hold pediatric transgender clinics, conservative group reacts
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Medical University of South Carolina announced they are dropping pediatric transgender clinics. The clinics provided hormonal care to minors. In response, the South Carolina Freedom Caucus, which is made up of conservative politicians around the state, called the decision “a huge win.”. “This is...
live5news.com
Two Summerville neighbors plead guilty to part in Capitol riots
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Two men from Summerville have pleaded guilty for their role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots. Chad Clifton and David Johnston, who according to court documents, are neighbors have pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating and picketing in the Capitol building. The pair traveled together to Washington...
live5news.com
Mt. Pleasant to vote on $50M in bonds for parks referendum
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Tens of millions of dollars in taxpayer money could soon be used for future park projects in Mount Pleasant from November’s referendum that passed by 700 votes. A total of $50 million could be used for future projects in the town, and council are...
Citadel suspends cadet who pleaded guilty in Capitol Riot
Elias Irizarry pleaded guilty in October to Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds.
Berkeley County School Board to hold first meeting since abrupt superintendent firing
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County School Board is set to meet for the first time since the abrupt and controversial firing of then-Superintendent Deon Jackson last month. Both Jackson and the district’s in-house layer, Dr. Tiffany Richardson, were terminated following a surprise 6-3 vote on November 15. More sparks could fly during […]
90 acres of land on Johns Island permanently protected by conservation easement
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – The Oakville-Burden Creek on Johns Island will forever be safe from development. The 90-acre parcel of land, adjacent to the Charleston Executive Airport, was purchased by the Charleston County Aviation Authority in 2021 for $9 million. According to officials, the green space was once slated to become the site of […]
live5news.com
Berkeley Co. high school JROTC team wins state championship
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Members of a Lowcountry high school’s JROTC team are now state champions. The Timberland High School Army JROTC Raider Team was up against ten other teams from South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia on Dec. 10, the team’s instructor Fritz Hodges said. The...
live5news.com
LIVE 5 INVESTIGATES: More than 1,000 illegal short-term rentals operating in Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Short-term rentals have taken off in the last few years and despite the City of Charleston’s best efforts, thousands of illegal advertisements continue to pop up. “We had a very big uptick in complaints of transient people coming through their neighborhoods not knowing who they...
walterborolive.com
Boise Cascade Company expanding South Carolina footprint with new Colleton County operations
Boise Cascade Company, a leading manufacturer and distributor for building materials, recently announced plans to expand its South Carolina operations with a new facility in Colleton County. The company’s $9 million investment will create 30 new jobs. “We are excited to be planning a branch location in Colleton County....
live5news.com
Joint Base Charleston looking for drivers to make Uber available on base
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Joint Base Charleston is looking for around 100 drivers to kick off a rideshare initiative to make Uber available on base. Chief Master Sergeant Rebecca Bateman, the Command Chief of the 628th Air Base Wing, said right now there are about 7,000 base residents, and zero rideshare opportunities on base.
Report: Charleston businessman indicted in $700K wire fraud scheme
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Charleston businessman was arrested after a federal investigation into a scheme totaling over $700,000. According to an indictment, Jonathan Ramaci, 66, who owns Elements of Genius in Charleston, was developing a wearable smart health device called Wellnest. Ramaci is also the owner of another company named Mobile Life Labs. From […]
live5news.com
Inclusive park opens in Goose Creek: ‘It’s just such a huge win for our community’
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - A brand-new park opened in Goose Creek on Friday with the focus of being “a park built for everyone.”. The $9 million project, Central Creek Park, hopes to be inclusive towards everyone with volleyball and basketball courts, a splash pad, a food truck pavilion and pickleball courts.
1,500 new jobs coming to South Carolina in what leaders are calling 'largest economic development' ever
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. — A company that makes parts for batteries for electric vehicles is coming to South Carolina, a move the state says represents the largest economic investment in state history and will create roughly 1,500 jobs. Representatives from Redwood Materials, flanked by state leaders including South Carolina...
live5news.com
Charleston businessman arrested and charged with wire fraud totaling more than $700K
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston businessman has been indicted after being accused of fraudulently using money from the Paycheck Protection Program. Jonathan Ramaci, owner of a Deleware Corporation named Elements of Genius, was arrested on Wednesday by the FBI. According to an indictment, Elements of Genius is headquartered in...
live5news.com
SpaceX launch spotted over Lowcountry skyline
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - If you were commuting in Charleston on Friday evening, you might have seen something out of the ordinary in the sky. SpaceX’s Falcon 9 launched the SES O3b mPOWER mission to medium-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) on Friday evening at about 5:48 p.m. at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. Not long after, people who were outside or on their evening commute saw it soaring through the sky to the east.
