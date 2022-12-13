ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston County, SC

live5news.com

Berkeley Co. Superintendent making $225K per year and other benefits

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - One month after the hiring of the new Berkely County Superintendent, Dr. Anthony Dixon, his contract is being released to the public. Dixon’s base salary is $225,000. In addition to the base salary, the contract states Dixon will be eligible to receive up to four percent of Dixon’s annual base salary for each 12-month period from July 1st – June 30th. Dixon will be eligible for incentive compensation based on the Berkeley County School Board’s evaluation of Dixon’s performance.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

Charleston Co. Council discusses Mark Clark Expansion Project

Charleston Co. Council discusses Mark Clark Expansion …. 90 acres of land on Johns Island permanently protected …. 90 acres of land on Johns Island permanently protected by conservation easement. Toys for Tots donations at the Naval Information …. HOLIDAY TRAVEL: Tips for traveling with a newborn. HOLIDAY TRAVEL: Tips...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Two Summerville neighbors plead guilty to part in Capitol riots

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Two men from Summerville have pleaded guilty for their role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots. Chad Clifton and David Johnston, who according to court documents, are neighbors have pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating and picketing in the Capitol building. The pair traveled together to Washington...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
live5news.com

Mt. Pleasant to vote on $50M in bonds for parks referendum

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Tens of millions of dollars in taxpayer money could soon be used for future park projects in Mount Pleasant from November’s referendum that passed by 700 votes. A total of $50 million could be used for future projects in the town, and council are...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Berkeley County School Board to hold first meeting since abrupt superintendent firing

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County School Board is set to meet for the first time since the abrupt and controversial firing of then-Superintendent Deon Jackson last month. Both Jackson and the district’s in-house layer, Dr. Tiffany Richardson, were terminated following a surprise 6-3 vote on November 15. More sparks could fly during […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Berkeley Co. high school JROTC team wins state championship

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Members of a Lowcountry high school’s JROTC team are now state champions. The Timberland High School Army JROTC Raider Team was up against ten other teams from South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia on Dec. 10, the team’s instructor Fritz Hodges said. The...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Joint Base Charleston looking for drivers to make Uber available on base

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Joint Base Charleston is looking for around 100 drivers to kick off a rideshare initiative to make Uber available on base. Chief Master Sergeant Rebecca Bateman, the Command Chief of the 628th Air Base Wing, said right now there are about 7,000 base residents, and zero rideshare opportunities on base.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Report: Charleston businessman indicted in $700K wire fraud scheme

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Charleston businessman was arrested after a federal investigation into a scheme totaling over $700,000. According to an indictment, Jonathan Ramaci, 66, who owns Elements of Genius in Charleston, was developing a wearable smart health device called Wellnest. Ramaci is also the owner of another company named Mobile Life Labs. From […]
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

SpaceX launch spotted over Lowcountry skyline

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - If you were commuting in Charleston on Friday evening, you might have seen something out of the ordinary in the sky. SpaceX’s Falcon 9 launched the SES O3b mPOWER mission to medium-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) on Friday evening at about 5:48 p.m. at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. Not long after, people who were outside or on their evening commute saw it soaring through the sky to the east.
CHARLESTON, SC

