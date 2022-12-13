FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A recount of the Southwest Allen County School Board election confirmed the winners and did not change the results. Doug Copley, who filed the petition for a recount after losing the election by nine votes to Stephanie Veit, still came up short in the recount, according to the Allen County Election Board. Kim Moppert received more votes than Veit and Copley on election night in a race for the at-large seat of the school board, with the two who garnered the most votes taking seats.

ALLEN COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO