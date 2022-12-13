I appreciate a bar who kicks out people who are disruptive or could potentially be a safety/ security risk. who cares they didn't know each other and were all kicked out. The one guy said he saw the other two guys getting loud and disruptive and someone pointed him out as involved in whatever the problem was so that is all the justification an establishment needs to kick you out. In fact they can trespass you if they choose. It's not like they were refusing to serve you or kicked all the black people out. 🙄 They have a duty to keep everyone safe and if you appear to be a threat they are not going to risk an argument that turns into a fight that turns into a shooting that could potentially have their liquor license revoked. Those things are expensive and hard to get. Two bars in Indianapolis recently lost their liquor licenses and had to shut down because of excessive fights and police calls to those establishments.
If the video “exonerates” the bar, then why refuse to show it? And why is the lawyer anonymous????? Sounds suspect to me.
