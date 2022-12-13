ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Comments / 6

Scott Allen
4d ago

I appreciate a bar who kicks out people who are disruptive or could potentially be a safety/ security risk. who cares they didn't know each other and were all kicked out. The one guy said he saw the other two guys getting loud and disruptive and someone pointed him out as involved in whatever the problem was so that is all the justification an establishment needs to kick you out. In fact they can trespass you if they choose. It's not like they were refusing to serve you or kicked all the black people out. 🙄 They have a duty to keep everyone safe and if you appear to be a threat they are not going to risk an argument that turns into a fight that turns into a shooting that could potentially have their liquor license revoked. Those things are expensive and hard to get. Two bars in Indianapolis recently lost their liquor licenses and had to shut down because of excessive fights and police calls to those establishments.

Reply
3
Tina Shivers Griffin
4d ago

If the video “exonerates” the bar, then why refuse to show it? And why is the lawyer anonymous????? Sounds suspect to me.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wfft.com

Video: Mayor Tom Henry tells arresting officers: 'You all work for me.'

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – During his drunk driving arrest in October, Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry barked orders at officers, demanded to speak to the chief of police and sheriff, and at one point whispered to a sergeant, “There goes my next election.”. The comments were recorded...
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne man sentenced in 2021 Pufferbelly Trail death

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Friday, a judge sentenced a Fort Wayne man who was found guilty of reckless homicide after hitting and killing Leisa Elser-Patrick while she walked on Pufferbelly Trail in September 2021. Jermaine Freeman, 24, received a sentence of three years in prison and also...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Mayor Henry releasing OWI arrest video: "I am embarrassed"

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Mayor Tom Henry has ordered the city to release the officer bodycam video of his OWI arrest in October. Henry said in a press conference that he decided to release the video of his October DUI arrest to the public after Indiana's Public Access Counselor said the city was violating public records laws by withholding it. #takeover.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

VIDEO: Mayor Henry arrest footage

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry announced Friday morning that police bodycam video of his October 2022 arrest for OWI would be released after previously refusing to do so. The mayor made that announcement during a Friday morning press conference. “I am not better than...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Fort Wayne police welcomes three new K-9 dogs

The three dogs and their handlers completed a training course, culminating in this graduation ceremony. The three dogs and their handlers completed a training course, culminating in this graduation ceremony.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Striking musicians speak out against Fort Wayne Philharmonic wages and hours

The Fort Wayne Philharmonic musician strike hit its eighth day Thursday. Strikers say they want to return to work, but not under the current conditions. Striking musicians speak out against Fort Wayne Philharmonic wages and hours. The Fort Wayne Philharmonic musician strike hit its eighth day Thursday. Strikers say they...
WANE-TV

Winners confirmed in SACS school board recount

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A recount of the Southwest Allen County School Board election confirmed the winners and did not change the results. Doug Copley, who filed the petition for a recount after losing the election by nine votes to Stephanie Veit, still came up short in the recount, according to the Allen County Election Board. Kim Moppert received more votes than Veit and Copley on election night in a race for the at-large seat of the school board, with the two who garnered the most votes taking seats.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
wfft.com

Fort Wayne man gets 63 months in prison for drug charges

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A Fort Wayne man has been sentenced to 63 months in prison for drug charges. Officials say Jordan Patterson, 29, pleaded guilty to distribution and aiding in the distribution of methamphetamine. In September 2020, law enforcement bought over 50 grams of methamphetamine from Patterson, according...
FORT WAYNE, IN
hhsspartana.com

Fort Wayne Collapses After 800 Dollar Pedestrian Infrastructure Initiative

Fort Wayne, IN — A city in chaos: Mayor Thomas Henry announces an economic collapse in the aftermath of a precedent-shattering 800-dollar investment into pedestrian infrastructure. While no immediate effects have taken place in the economy, the Mayor preemptively sent a bold apology to the people of Fort Wayne. “Without those 800 bucks, our car-dependent city can’t invest in 11-lane roads with unsafe sidewalks that encourage jaywalking. This brought an unbelievable collapse in the local economy,” Mayor Henry said in a statement Monday.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Latest COVID-19 update released by the Allen County Department of Health

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Department of Health (ACDH) released an update today on the state of COVID-19 in Allen County. They reported one death and 514 positive cases this week, bringing totals to 121,714 cases and 1,220 deaths as of today. Other updates relating to COVID-19...
wfft.com

Allen County Council approves land purchase for new jail

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Allen County Council approved purchase of land to be used for the new jail, in a meeting on Thursday. A federal judge ruled the current jail is overcrowded and violates the 8th and 14th Amendments outlawing cruel and unusual punishment. The judge ordered immediate action to fix the problem, leading to the Allen County Commissioners plan to build a new jail.
WNDU

One person dead in crash in Elkhart County

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Deputies are investigating a crash in Elkhart County that killed one person early Friday morning. According to the Sheriff’s office, they responded to the scene near County Road 31 and 46 to a car that had crashed into a tree. The department says the car was traveling north on 31, when the car started heading left of center before leaving the roadway, driving down an embankment and hitting the tree.
WANE-TV

Judge approves recount for SACS school board election

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — An Allen Superior Court judge issued an order approving a recount of the Southwest Allen County School Board election Tuesday. Doug Copley recently filed a petition for a recount after losing the election by less than 10 votes. The judge ordered the Recount Commission...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

No injuries following Northeast Fort Wayne fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – No one is hurt following a house fire Saturday evening on Fort Wayne’s Northeast side. According to a release, the Fort Wayne Fire Department responded to a fire on the 1400 block of Kenwood Avenue just before 5:30 p.m. Arriving, firefighters saw heavy fire coming from the front of a home. Crews searched the home and rescued one dog.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Police resolve mental health call in north Fort Wayne neighborhood

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – There was a large police presence Monday in a neighborhood near Carroll High School. Several Fort Wayne Police cars could be seen in Laurel Ridge off Carroll Road. Northwest Allen County Schools sent out an email Monday morning saying they were in communication with...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne holds ribbon-cutting ceremony for southeast roundabout renovations

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The City of Fort Wayne held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday to celebrate the completion of a roundabout project at the intersection of Pontiac Street and Wayne Trace. The Pontiac/Wayne Trace Roundabouts Renovation & Beautification Project renovated a multi-point intersection that was originally a two...

Comments / 0

Community Policy