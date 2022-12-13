Read full article on original website
wfft.com
Video: Mayor Tom Henry tells arresting officers: 'You all work for me.'
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – During his drunk driving arrest in October, Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry barked orders at officers, demanded to speak to the chief of police and sheriff, and at one point whispered to a sergeant, “There goes my next election.”. The comments were recorded...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne man sentenced in 2021 Pufferbelly Trail death
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Friday, a judge sentenced a Fort Wayne man who was found guilty of reckless homicide after hitting and killing Leisa Elser-Patrick while she walked on Pufferbelly Trail in September 2021. Jermaine Freeman, 24, received a sentence of three years in prison and also...
wfft.com
Fort Wayne police welcomes three new K-9 dogs
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Fort Wayne Police welcomed three new members to the force this afternoon, but these officers take their payment in treats. Crash, Rock and Parys are the newest members of Fort Wayne’s K-9 unit. The three dogs and their handlers completed a training course, culminating...
wfft.com
Mayor Henry releasing OWI arrest video: "I am embarrassed"
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Mayor Tom Henry has ordered the city to release the officer bodycam video of his OWI arrest in October. Henry said in a press conference that he decided to release the video of his October DUI arrest to the public after Indiana's Public Access Counselor said the city was violating public records laws by withholding it. #takeover.
WANE-TV
VIDEO: Mayor Henry arrest footage
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry announced Friday morning that police bodycam video of his October 2022 arrest for OWI would be released after previously refusing to do so. The mayor made that announcement during a Friday morning press conference. “I am not better than...
WANE-TV
Jury finds Fort Wayne man guilty of murder in Whitley County homicide
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — On Thursday, a jury found a Fort Wayne man guilty of murder in the death of another Fort Wayne man who was later found in a Whitley County ditch by police. After 15 witnesses, 30 pieces of evidence and around two and a half...
Muncie man who strangled child sentenced to 6 years in prison, 1 year of probation
MUNCIE, Ind. — A Delaware County man who was previously found guilty of strangling a 5-year-old boy to the point where he bled has been sentenced to 6 years in prison, ordered 1 year of probation and fined $185. Dana L. Love, 58, of Muncie was convicted by a jury last month on two felony […]
WNDU
One person dead in crash in Elkhart County
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Deputies are investigating a crash in Elkhart County that killed one person early Friday morning. According to the Sheriff’s office, they responded to the scene near County Road 31 and 46 to a car that had crashed into a tree. The department says the car was traveling north on 31, when the car started heading left of center before leaving the roadway, driving down an embankment and hitting the tree.
95.3 MNC
Child arrested in connection to commit a school shooting at the Fremont High School
In Steuben County a 15 year old male juvenile was arrested Thursday in connection with an investigation into an alleged threat to commit a school shooting at the Fremont High School. At around 1:30 P.M. the Sheriff’s School Recourse Officer at the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County received information from a concerned citizen warning that a threat to shoot up a Steuben County school had been sent through an online social media app.
WATCH: Video shows the moment a car crashed into The Village Tap; management hopes to reopen soon
On Friday December 9, a car with two women inside crashed into The Village Tap along East State Boulevard.
Docs: Eaton couple left 3 dogs outside without food, water for 4 days
EATON, Ind. — An Eaton couple is accused of leaving multiple dogs without food or water for several days after one of them went to jail, and the other went to a temporary home. According to a booking card, Devin Townsend was admitted into the Delaware County Jail on October 17, 2022 for domestic battery […]
wfft.com
Fort Wayne man recovers after collapsing during arrest; use-of-force investigation over
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- A man who collapsed while wrestling with police last month is now in jail on outstanding warrants after recovering from a "medical event", police say. The Nov. 8th arrest, captured in part by viewer video provided to FOX 55 News, sparked both an internal investigation...
wtvbam.com
15-year-old taken into custody for alleged shooting threat at Fremont High School
FREMONT, IN (WTVB) – A 15 year old male juvenile was apprehended Thursday afternoon by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office in connection with an investigation into an alleged threat to commit a school shooting at Fremont High School. Sheriff Rodney Robinson said in a statement released by the...
wfft.com
Fort Wayne man gets 63 months in prison for drug charges
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A Fort Wayne man has been sentenced to 63 months in prison for drug charges. Officials say Jordan Patterson, 29, pleaded guilty to distribution and aiding in the distribution of methamphetamine. In September 2020, law enforcement bought over 50 grams of methamphetamine from Patterson, according...
wfft.com
Community advocates, neighbors unhappy with Allen County Jail federal hearing proposal
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - When Sunnymede Neighborhood President Emily Watkins attended an Allen County Board of Commissioners meeting after they proposed a new jail next to her neighborhood, she says she told them:. "Quite frankly, it’s offensive and oppressive with how they’ve completely left everyone out." She...
WOWO News
Barricaded subject taken into custody in northwest Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A man barricaded in a home was taken into custody Monday in northwest Fort Wayne, west of Lima and Carroll Roads. Fort Wayne police responded to the 2600 block of Lavender Drive shortly after 8:30 a.m. Monday morning on the report of a suicidal subject. A caller advised that an adult male was threatening to kill himself and his girlfriend and that the man possibly had a gun.
WSAW
‘Bob & Tom’ comedian ‘Donnie Baker’ target of shooting in Indiana
(WSAW) - Police in Indiana are investigating a shooting involving a comedian best known for his Donnie Baker persona on “The Bob & Tom Show” radio show. WXIN-TV reports the comedian, whose legal name is Ronald Sexton, reported the shooting early Sunday morning. Sexton had performed Saturday night...
wfft.com
Striking musicians speak out against Fort Wayne Philharmonic wages and hours
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Fort Wayne Philharmonic musician strike hit its eighth day Thursday. Strikers say they want to return to work, but not under the current conditions. Vivianne Belenger has been a musician with the Fort Wayne Philharmonic for 10 years. Over those years, she’s seen the...
wfft.com
Several Black men file civil rights complaints against Fort Wayne bar
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- “Why were we kicked out with no explanation,” Rodrick Walker asked. That’s the question Walker wants answered. He says he was at Mitchell’s Sports Bar and Grill November 23, celebrating his friend’s 22nd birthday. Walker says at around 11:30 p.m.,...
wfft.com
Barricaded suicidal man taken to hospital for evaluation
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A suicidal man who barricaded himself in a home on Lavender Drive Monday morning was taken to a hospital for psychological evaluation after he surrendered to police. Police say they responded to a call at 8:40 a.m. about a man that made threats to kill...
