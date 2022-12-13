ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

WANE-TV

Fort Wayne man sentenced in 2021 Pufferbelly Trail death

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Friday, a judge sentenced a Fort Wayne man who was found guilty of reckless homicide after hitting and killing Leisa Elser-Patrick while she walked on Pufferbelly Trail in September 2021. Jermaine Freeman, 24, received a sentence of three years in prison and also...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Fort Wayne police welcomes three new K-9 dogs

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Fort Wayne Police welcomed three new members to the force this afternoon, but these officers take their payment in treats. Crash, Rock and Parys are the newest members of Fort Wayne’s K-9 unit. The three dogs and their handlers completed a training course, culminating...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Mayor Henry releasing OWI arrest video: "I am embarrassed"

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Mayor Tom Henry has ordered the city to release the officer bodycam video of his OWI arrest in October. Henry said in a press conference that he decided to release the video of his October DUI arrest to the public after Indiana's Public Access Counselor said the city was violating public records laws by withholding it. #takeover.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

VIDEO: Mayor Henry arrest footage

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry announced Friday morning that police bodycam video of his October 2022 arrest for OWI would be released after previously refusing to do so. The mayor made that announcement during a Friday morning press conference. “I am not better than...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WNDU

One person dead in crash in Elkhart County

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Deputies are investigating a crash in Elkhart County that killed one person early Friday morning. According to the Sheriff’s office, they responded to the scene near County Road 31 and 46 to a car that had crashed into a tree. The department says the car was traveling north on 31, when the car started heading left of center before leaving the roadway, driving down an embankment and hitting the tree.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
95.3 MNC

Child arrested in connection to commit a school shooting at the Fremont High School

In Steuben County a 15 year old male juvenile was arrested Thursday in connection with an investigation into an alleged threat to commit a school shooting at the Fremont High School. At around 1:30 P.M. the Sheriff’s School Recourse Officer at the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County received information from a concerned citizen warning that a threat to shoot up a Steuben County school had been sent through an online social media app.
STEUBEN COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Docs: Eaton couple left 3 dogs outside without food, water for 4 days

EATON, Ind. — An Eaton couple is accused of leaving multiple dogs without food or water for several days after one of them went to jail, and the other went to a temporary home. According to a booking card, Devin Townsend was admitted into the Delaware County Jail on October 17, 2022 for domestic battery […]
EATON, IN
wfft.com

Fort Wayne man gets 63 months in prison for drug charges

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A Fort Wayne man has been sentenced to 63 months in prison for drug charges. Officials say Jordan Patterson, 29, pleaded guilty to distribution and aiding in the distribution of methamphetamine. In September 2020, law enforcement bought over 50 grams of methamphetamine from Patterson, according...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

Barricaded subject taken into custody in northwest Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A man barricaded in a home was taken into custody Monday in northwest Fort Wayne, west of Lima and Carroll Roads. Fort Wayne police responded to the 2600 block of Lavender Drive shortly after 8:30 a.m. Monday morning on the report of a suicidal subject. A caller advised that an adult male was threatening to kill himself and his girlfriend and that the man possibly had a gun.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Barricaded suicidal man taken to hospital for evaluation

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A suicidal man who barricaded himself in a home on Lavender Drive Monday morning was taken to a hospital for psychological evaluation after he surrendered to police. Police say they responded to a call at 8:40 a.m. about a man that made threats to kill...
FORT WAYNE, IN

