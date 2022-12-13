Read full article on original website
Pet of the Week: Nadia
VICTORIA, Texas – Today is Fri-yay, which means it's time for Pet of the Week. She's an eight-year-old chihuahua at the Dorothy O'Connor Pet Adoption Center.
Volunteers search El Campo after animal rescue van involved in crash
During a routine trip to take rescue animals to their new homes across the country, the transport van was hit by tractor trailer.
Four vehicle crash on the causeway bridge into Port Lavaca
PORT LAVACA, Texas – A four-vehicle crash was reported on Wednesday night. It occurred on the causeway bridge going into Port Lavaca. No injuries were reported; however, State Highway 59 was shut down in Calhoun County. This caused traffic to back up into Jackson County. The road is now open, but traffic is slow moving.
San Antonio's 'shit-sandwich cop' now fired from police department in nearby Floresville
Floresville's city manager said the department confirmed the officer's state licenses, but he said he's unsure how much online scrutiny it conducted.
Border Patrol take several undocumented people in custody
VICTORIA, Texas – Victoria County Sheriff's Office and U.S. Border Patrol arrested undocumented people near Perimeter Rd. in Victoria. Two Ford Explorers sped down U.S. 59 starting at Hanselman Rd. until the cars crashed near Perimeter Rd. The passengers ran into the fields near the road. U.S. Border Patrol took 6 of the people into custody at Corpus Christi.
Former SAPD officer fired for feces sandwich ‘released from employment’ in Floresville, mayor says
SAN ANTONIO – The controversy surrounding an officer fired from the San Antonio Police Department for giving a homeless person a feces sandwich has caught up with him at another police department in Floresville. KSAT Investigates has followed the case surrounding Matthew Luckhurst for years.
Victoria County Sheriff’s Office warns of new scam involving personal information and jury duty
VICTORIA, Texas – The Victoria County Sheriff’s Office (VCSO) has issued a warning about a new phone scam targeting residents claiming they missed jury duty. The VCSO has received many reports of phone scams regarding missing jury duty where the caller threatens the person they called of severe consequences and arrest if they don’t pay up immediately.
Outgoing Nueces Co. judge holds final commissioner court meeting Wednesday
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Outgoing Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales held her final meeting before incoming county judge Connie Scott takes over. "Its the culmination of four years, that have been incredible for me personally," Canales said. "Not just from a perspective of history, and personal growth and enlightenment. But I feel like I did when I graduated from law school. That I now have so much knowledge, just on all the inner workings of all the agencies."
Victoria Police investigating an accidental shooting
VICTORIA, Texas – On Wednesday, at 4:30 p.m., Victoria police confirmed one person was injured in an accidental shooting. As a result, the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The shooting took place on the 1500 block of Navidad Street and is currently under investigation.
San Antonio's 'shit sandwich cop' working as a police officer again, this time in Floresville
Officer Matthew Luckhurst's rehiring was the centerpiece of an investigation into Texas' lax and fragmented oversight of police licensing.
Man dies after his tractor-trailer flips on road shoulder in Refugio County
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man died after his tractor-trailer flipped on Farm-to-Market 774 in Refugio County. Mark Anthony Martin was driving westbound at about 8:06 p.m. Monday, when his truck wheel hit the grassy shoulder of the road and flipped. Trailer also disconnected from his blue Mack truck.
Name of woman who died in house fire on Kingwood Forest Drive released
VICTORIA, Texas – The Victoria County Fire Marshal's Office has released the name of the woman who died in a house fire Dec. 2, 2022. Sherry Hohensee, 61, died of asphyxiation from smoke. It happened in the 200 block of Kingwood Forest Drive around 9 a.m. that Friday morning. A neighbor who saw the fire called 911. No one else...
Victoria man charged with felony marijuana possession
VICTORIA, Texas – The Victoria County Sheriff's Office has arrested Tyler Charles Painter, 21 of Victoria. Painter is charged with felony marijuana possession. Deputies arrested him early Tuesday morning at the intersection of Salem Road and Dairy Road. He was pulled over for a vehicle equipment violation. The deputy smelled marijuana and reported Painter admitted he had just smoked marijuana...
#TwoYearsIsTooLong | Retired FBI agents find evidence Jason Landry may have been a crime victim
Landry is the Texas State student who disappeared near Luling on Dec. 13, 2020, on his way home to Missouri City for Christmas break. The reward is now $20,000. It was the night of Dec. 13, 2020, when Texas State student Jason Landry loaded up his car and headed home to the Houston area to spend time with his family for the holidays.
Man found in middle of road with multiple gunshot wounds, officials say
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police opened an investigation Wednesday morning after a man was found lying in the road at I37 and Buddy Lawrence Dr. with multiple gunshot wounds, officials with the police department said. Officers were dispatched to the scene just after 4:30 a.m. and found...
Man dies after being shot on Tripoli Drive on Thursday
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man died after being shot in the 4100 block of Tripoli Drive on Thursday. Corpus Christi Police Department officers that the incident happened at about 5:30 p.m. Thursday, resulting in a 36-year-old man being taken to the hospital. He and later died. Officers arrested...
Record meth bust recorded in county￼
The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office and the Hays. County SWAT conducted an operation on Thursday, Dec. 8 in cooperation with Texas Department of Public Safety and the Bastrop County Sheriff’s office, at a residence in rural Caldwell County where the sole occupant of the dwelling was arrested after the largest seizure of methamphetamine in the history of Caldwell County was discovered.
Aransas Pass resident sentenced to prison for firearm possession
Aransas Pass resident Kenny Don Jones was sentenced to federal prison on Wednesday for possessing a firearm.
Mary Carroll High school building considered for new educational opportunity
CCISD Board of Trustees voted on Monday to enter into a contract with Turner Ramirez Architects, starting the project’s design phase.
