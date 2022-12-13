ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victoria County, TX

Pet of the Week: Nadia

VICTORIA, Texas – Today is Fri-yay, which means it's time for Pet of the Week. She's an eight-year-old chihuahua at the Dorothy O'Connor Pet Adoption Center.
VICTORIA, TX
Four vehicle crash on the causeway bridge into Port Lavaca

PORT LAVACA, Texas – A four-vehicle crash was reported on Wednesday night. It occurred on the causeway bridge going into Port Lavaca. No injuries were reported; however, State Highway 59 was shut down in Calhoun County. This caused traffic to back up into Jackson County. The road is now open, but traffic is slow moving.
PORT LAVACA, TX
Border Patrol take several undocumented people in custody

VICTORIA, Texas – Victoria County Sheriff's Office and U.S. Border Patrol arrested undocumented people near Perimeter Rd. in Victoria. Two Ford Explorers sped down U.S. 59 starting at Hanselman Rd. until the cars crashed near Perimeter Rd. The passengers ran into the fields near the road. U.S. Border Patrol took 6 of the people into custody at Corpus Christi.
VICTORIA COUNTY, TX
Victoria County Sheriff’s Office warns of new scam involving personal information and jury duty

VICTORIA, Texas – The Victoria County Sheriff’s Office (VCSO) has issued a warning about a new phone scam targeting residents claiming they missed jury duty. The VCSO has received many reports of phone scams regarding missing jury duty where the caller threatens the person they called of severe consequences and arrest if they don’t pay up immediately.
VICTORIA COUNTY, TX
Outgoing Nueces Co. judge holds final commissioner court meeting Wednesday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Outgoing Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales held her final meeting before incoming county judge Connie Scott takes over. "Its the culmination of four years, that have been incredible for me personally," Canales said. "Not just from a perspective of history, and personal growth and enlightenment. But I feel like I did when I graduated from law school. That I now have so much knowledge, just on all the inner workings of all the agencies."
NUECES COUNTY, TX
Victoria Police investigating an accidental shooting

VICTORIA, Texas – On Wednesday, at 4:30 p.m., Victoria police confirmed one person was injured in an accidental shooting. As a result, the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The shooting took place on the 1500 block of Navidad Street and is currently under investigation.
VICTORIA, TX
Victoria man charged with felony marijuana possession

VICTORIA, Texas – The Victoria County Sheriff's Office has arrested Tyler Charles Painter, 21 of Victoria. Painter is charged with felony marijuana possession. Deputies arrested him early Tuesday morning at the intersection of Salem Road and Dairy Road. He was pulled over for a vehicle equipment violation. The deputy smelled marijuana and reported Painter admitted he had just smoked marijuana
VICTORIA, TX
Record meth bust recorded in county￼

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office and the Hays. County SWAT conducted an operation on Thursday, Dec. 8 in cooperation with Texas Department of Public Safety and the Bastrop County Sheriff’s office, at a residence in rural Caldwell County where the sole occupant of the dwelling was arrested after the largest seizure of methamphetamine in the history of Caldwell County was discovered.
CALDWELL COUNTY, TX

