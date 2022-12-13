QUESTIONABLE Hayward (Shoulder) Hawks: OUT Clint Capela (Calf strain), Dejounte Murray (Ankle) QUESTIONABLE John Collins (Ankle) The Hornets, losers of six straight take on the Hawks, losers of back-to-back games. This one is the classic tale of the stoppable force meets the moveable object. Both teams have been dealt a tough hand when it comes to injuries, but the Hornets are finally getting some of their guys back. All-Star guard LaMelo Ball returned on Wednesday and his wizardry was on full display. Tonight, Charlotte expects to get Gordon Hayward back from a long injury absence. The Hawks and the Hornets have developed a solid rivalry over the past few years, and tonight should be a fun, high-scoring matchup. While neither team has an overly efficient offense, they both support below average defenses and points won't be hard to come by.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO