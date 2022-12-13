Cardinals Lead Patriots at Halftime 13-10

GLENDALE -- The Arizona Cardinals have solidified a 13-10 lead after two quarters of play on Monday Night Football against the New England Patriots.

After the Patriots had won the coin toss, they deferred and handed the ball to Kyler Murray and co. to begin the game.

Moving the ball well on their first two plays, the air in State Farm Stadium was quickly sucked out when Murray went down with a knee injury. He was later ruled out with Colt McCoy taking his place.

Arizona would eventually put themselves in scoring position by setting up kicker Matt Prater for a 50-yard field goal, although the try would be unsuccessful.

New England would fail to take advantage of their opportunity, as a series of punts would follow for both teams before the first turnover of the game after Isaiah Simmons brought down a Cameron Thomas-tipped pass.

The Cardinals would find the scoreboard first after Prater nailed a 33-yard field goal to put Arizona ahead 3-0.

On the ensuing drive, New England would cross the end zone for the first time on the night after backup running back Kevin Harris found paydirt from 14 yards out, giving the Patriots a 7-3 lead.

A 39-yard pass interference call would benefit the Cardinals and push them deep into Patriots territory on the following drive. However, New England would tighten up defensively and force another Prater field goal, this time from 32 yards out to draw Arizona to a 7-6 one-point deficit.

After another Patriots punt, Arizona would move down the field and regain the lead on a 10-yard James Conner rushing touchdown.

The Patriots would squeeze in a last second 51-yard field goal to enter the locker room down 13-10.

New England will receive the ball to begin the second half.

