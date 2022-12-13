ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Louisville, December 13 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 4 days ago

There are 15 high school 🏀 games in Louisville.

The Christian Academy Of Indiana basketball team will have a game with Highlands Latin School on December 12, 2022, 20:30:01.

Christian Academy Of Indiana
Highlands Latin School
December 12, 2022
20:30:01
Sophomore Boys Basketball

The Pleasure Ridge Park High School basketball team will have a game with Highlands Latin School on December 12, 2022, 21:45:01.

Pleasure Ridge Park High School
Highlands Latin School
December 12, 2022
21:45:01
Sophomore Boys Basketball

The Fern Creek High School basketball team will have a game with Male High School on December 13, 2022, 13:00:00.

Fern Creek High School
Male High School
December 13, 2022
13:00:00
Freshman Boys Basketball

The Central High School basketball team will have a game with Assumption High School on December 13, 2022, 13:30:00.

Central High School
Assumption High School
December 13, 2022
13:30:00
Freshman Girls Basketball

The Ballard High School basketball team will have a game with Butler Traditional High School on December 13, 2022, 14:00:00.

Ballard High School
Butler Traditional High School
December 13, 2022
14:00:00
Freshman Boys Basketball

The Western High School basketball team will have a game with Doss High School on December 13, 2022, 14:30:00.

Western High School
Doss High School
December 13, 2022
14:30:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The Fern Creek High School basketball team will have a game with Male High School on December 13, 2022, 14:30:00.

Fern Creek High School
Male High School
December 13, 2022
14:30:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The Louisville Collegiate School basketball team will have a game with Kentucky Country Day School on December 13, 2022, 14:30:01.

Louisville Collegiate School
Kentucky Country Day School
December 13, 2022
14:30:01
Middle School Girls Basketball

The Jeffersontown High School basketball team will have a game with Seneca High School on December 13, 2022, 15:00:00.

Jeffersontown High School
Seneca High School
December 13, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The Ballard High School basketball team will have a game with Butler Traditional High School on December 13, 2022, 15:00:00.

Ballard High School
Butler Traditional High School
December 13, 2022
15:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

The Fairdale High School basketball team will have a game with Holy Cross High School on December 13, 2022, 15:00:00.

Fairdale High School
Holy Cross High School
December 13, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The Whitefield Academy basketball team will have a game with Kentucky Country Day School on December 13, 2022, 15:30:01.

Whitefield Academy
Kentucky Country Day School
December 13, 2022
15:30:01
Middle School Boys Basketball

The Breckinridge County High School basketball team will have a game with Assumption High School on December 13, 2022, 15:00:00.

Breckinridge County High School
Assumption High School
December 13, 2022
15:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball

