Stuart Margolin, Emmy Award-Winning Rockford Files Actor, Dead at 82

By Andy Swift
 4 days ago
Stuart Margolin , best known for his Emmy Award-winning portrayal of Evelyn “Angel” Martin on The Rockford Files , has died. He was 82.

The actor’s passing was announced on social media earlier today by his stepson, actor Max Martini, who paid tribute to Margolin with an emotional Instagram post.

“The two most profound moments in my life… the birth of my kids and being bedside as my step-father passed this morning,” Martini wrote. “My mother, brother and I holding his hands. All the time in between birth and death, life, is up to us to fill with equally profound moments. Anyway, it made me realize how much time I’ve wasted on things that were never going to amount to anything. Just a profound realization I thought I’d share. Love you Stuart Margolin. A great actor/writer/producer/director. But more importantly, a profoundly gifted step-father that was always there with love and support for his family. RIP Pappy. Keep ‘em cold.”

Margolin won two Primetime Emmys for Outstanding Supporting Actor (in 1979 and 1980) for playing Rockford ‘s Angel, a role he later reprised in a series of made-for-TV movies. His lengthy TV resumé includes roles on countless iconic TV shows, including The Fugitive , The Monkees , Bewitched , That Girl , The Partridge Family , The Mary Tyler Moore Show , Gunsmoke , M*A*S*H , Rhoda , Magnum P.I. , NCIS and The X-Files .

Margolin died of natural causes, according to The Hollywood Reporter .

How will you remember Margolin? Drop a comment with your memories of his work below.

Theodor Hollis
4d ago

it wasn't me, I swear. his name is Jim Rockford, that's who your looking for!!!! yeah, I remember Stuart margolin as a good actor. I'm sure James garner was good friends with him too in real life.

CAROL Small
4d ago

RIP. I used to watch Stuart Margolin on The Rockford Files all the time. I loved the way he would get Jim Rockford in all kinds of trouble.He would make me laugh all the time. May God Bless Stuart Margolins family.

Howard Parker
4d ago

I've enjoyed his work since "Love, American Style" back in the late 60's. He was in 29 episodes of that show, plus many others. Very Versatile, he could do comedy and be the bad guy.

