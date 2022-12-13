ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

bigcountryhomepage.com

Hawley dominates Refugio for first state championship in school history

Smothering defense and an explosive offense led Hawley to the school first state championship over Refugio, 54-28. The Bearcats did anything they wanted in the first half of their game with Refugio and built a 34-13 lead. When they wanted to run the ball, Austin Cumpton had no problems. He...
HAWLEY, TX
wtaw.com

Texas High School Football Championships Kick-off on Wednesday

ARLINGTON, Texas – The UIL State Football championships kicked off Wednesday in Arlington. Benjamine defeated Lorain, 68-20 in the 6-Man Division II title game, while Westbrook got the better of Abbott, 69-24 in Division I. Albany stunned top-ranked Mart in the 2A Division II championship, 41-21. Franklin highlights things...
ARLINGTON, TX
BigCountryHomepage

‘Once a bearcat, always a bearcat’: Hawley football team returns home after state championship win

HAWLEY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Hawley Football team returned home after winning their state championship and making school history. Local residents showed their support for the team by wearing maroon and white and showing off some school pride. Abbi Siller, running back and outside linebacker, said when the team returned from Arlington, They were welcomed […]
HAWLEY, TX
WacoTrib.com

Central Texas football state champions

1945: Waco High (tied Highland Park 7-7 in title game) 1951: Moore (PVIL 2A) (tied Houston Yates 6-6 in title game) 1955: Rockdale Aycock (PVIL 1A) 1959: West Dunbar (PVIL 1A) 1960: Moore (PVIL 4A) (tied Houston Washington 6-6 in title game) 1962: Reicher (TCIL) 1963: Reicher (TCIL) 1964: Moore...
WACO, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texans react to winter weather

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – These past few weeks East Texas has seen its fair share of up and down temperatures. On Friday, Mineola saw a trickle of snowfall and Tyler experienced sleet. East Texans are not looking forward to the freezing weather that’s heading this way. John Tompkins from Tyler is not enjoying the temperature […]
TYLER, TX
thecomeback.com

Texas HS football team wins state title after mercy-ruling opponent

Texas high school football is among the most competitive in the country. Wednesday’s State Championship Game was anything but, however. The Abbott Panthers and the Westbrook Wildcats did battle at JerryWorld in the UIL Texas Football State Championship Final. Abbott was 14-0 going into the game while Westbrook sat at 13-1 according to MaxPreps. So, this looked prime to be a strong matchup between two of the best football teams in their conference.
TEXAS STATE
The Spun

College Football Analysts Predict Michigan vs. TCU Score

Prior to Championship Weekend, Michigan and TCU were a combined 24-0 with multiple wins over ranked opponents. But with TCU losing the Big 12 Championship to Kansas State, analysts are less confident in the Horned Frogs' chances in the College Football Playoff. For 247Sports college football analysts Brad Crawford and...
FORT WORTH, TX
easttexasradio.com

Texas Drought Conditions

Texas is currently experiencing the worst drought in 11 years. The Texas Comptrollers’ office reports the lack of rain had cost the state’s economy about $7.62 billion in direct agricultural losses and nearly $17 billion in total losses.
TEXAS STATE
98.7 The Bomb

The Area Of Texas That Sees The Most Snowfall

When it comes to winter, snow is a part of it. At least in certain places in Texas, it is a normal occurrence. At some point in time, each area in Texas has experienced snowfall. Do you remember 2021, when Winter Storm Uri shut down Texas? People were without power, heat, water, and more. ERCOT became a phrase everyone in Texas knew about and used it as a cuss word.
TEXAS STATE
BigCountryHomepage

BREAKING: Pedestrian struck near Abilene High School

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in the area of Mockingbird Lane and North 6th Street. Around 4:45 this evening, a pedestrian was stuck while in the crosswalk on Mockingbird Lane and did not sustain any fatal injuries. The Abilene Police Department were not able to make a comment on […]
ABILENE, TX
LoneStar 92

12 East Texas Ghost Towns to Take Day Trips to

Incorporated as a town in 1837, Nacogdoches lays claim to being the oldest town in Texas. This East Texas small town is still going strong today and has become a major city in the state. However, that can't be said for other small towns throughout the piney woods. Quite a few small towns used to populate the East Texas landscape but for various reasons, no longer exist. Although the town may be gone there are buildings still standing where the town once stood and there are street names that bear the former city names. Looking through the Texas Escapes site online, here are a few of those towns that once called Smith and Gregg County home, but no longer exist.
TEXAS STATE
Mix 97.9 FM

Texas’ Only Lighthouse Shined for the First Time in 100 Years

Here's a fun fact about Texas, our state only has one lighthouse. So when you picture a lighthouse, I picture someplace in Maine. Waves crashing off of a coast, letting captains know. Hey, you're almost into port. I don't really think of Texas as a lighthouse state. For the obvious reason, not a lot of water surrounding our state. Except at the southern tip. That is where the only lighthouse in Texas stands today.
TEXAS STATE
easttexasradio.com

Coldest Christmas In Years!

That push of bitterly cold air in February 2021 stressed energy grids in the South, most notably in Texas, where there was a deadly, multiday power grid failure. In addition, the coming round of cold will undoubtedly increase the energy demand across a wide swath of the nation due to the increased demand for heating. This time around, Texans will likely find themselves shivering again. Low temperatures later next week are forecast to settle near records just below zero in Amarillo and the teens around Dallas. Near-freezing temperatures could also threaten crops in far southern Texas around Christmas.
TEXAS STATE

