Delivering on a dream: A look back on SU men's soccer's biggest win in program history
Syracuse, N.Y. — It's been a full three-and-a-half days and I still can't help but get giddy at the fact that the Syracuse men's soccer program won their first ever national championship. The way they won it was even more impressive. 2-2 after 90 minutes, 2-2 after 20 minutes of extra time, and then 7-6 after a back-and-forth penalty kick shootout that featured anything and everything you could want.
Bouncing back: Inside the numbers of SU men's basketball's four-game win streak
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse basketball is on a winning streak. Which team you ask? Both of them. The women's basketball program has been nothing but impressive. At 8-2 their two losses have both come on the road to opponents in the Big Ten, a conference known for fielding multiple competitive teams, and their three-game winning streak has them flying high ahead of their ACC opener and a season-long string of tests.
Alzheimer's Awareness game on Sunday will be an emotional one for Coach Legette-Jack
Syracuse Women's Basketball Head Coach Felisha Legette-Jack knows Sunday's game will bring attention to an issue she knows all too well about. The Alzheimer's Association of Central New York is partnering with the women's program for an awareness day game. Fans are asked to wear purple and orange to support both the team and raise awareness for a disease that has impacted the coach's family.
Tributes pour in for Syracuse basketball great Louis Orr upon news of his death
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Syracuse University men's basketball great Louis Orr has died. The University posted about his passing Friday, saying, "We mourn the loss of an Orange legend - a player, a coach, and most importantly a great person who made everyone around him better. Louis Orr's memory will live in our hearts forever, and especially whenever we look up and see his No. 55 in the Dome rafters."
Boilermaker Race in Utica releases their 2023 plans
Utica, NY — Officials from the Boilermaker Road Race have unveiled a new race logo and announced that next year’s races will be run on Sunday, July 9, 2023. Priority registration will open at 10 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 9 via the race’s website www.boilermaker.com. Runners who...
Lake Effect Snow Warnings for the North Country this weekend
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Heavy lake effect snow is developing across the North Country! It will continue through the weekend and into Monday. (Go to the PHOTO GALLERY to see the images in this web story) There are Lake Effect Snow Warnings in effect now for Oswego, Jefferson, and Lewis Counties...
One-on-one with the Cazenovia College President, days after closure announcement
CAZENOVIA , N.Y. — Most of the students are gone for holiday break before what will be the last semester ever at Cazenovia College. But president David Bergh and faculty and staff had a holiday gathering on campus just before our interview today. He says he emphasized everyone is in this together facing an uncertain future. A board of trustees vote last Wednesday led to the announcement Cazenovia College President David Bergh says he never wanted to make. He only took over as president in February. The college was just shy of celebrating its bicentennial.
Anthony Davis will stay on as next superintendent of the Syracuse City School District
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Syracuse City School District is choosing to stick with Anthony Davis as the superintendent of the district moving forward. Davis was appointed interim superintendent upon the retirement of Jaime Alicea at the end of the 2021-2022 school year. He has served in that position since July first.
Cazenovia College President: We were "cautiously optimistic" up until week of closing vote
CAZENOVIA, N.Y. — In February, David Bergh took on the role of president at Cazenovia College. He says he went into it with eyes wide open along with the board of trustees, all in agreement that the college was in trouble. "We were very hopeful. I mean, I would...
The weight of snow & potential threats
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - A snowy system is on the way to CNY for late Thursday through Friday. This snow will be wet and heavy, the type of snow that is tough to shovel and clean off. It's actually quite dangerous in some circumstances because of its weight. There are different...
Local businesses stay open despite winter storm
Syracuse, N.Y. — It's one of the first major snowfalls of the season across Central New York, just in time for the holiday season. Despite the snowfall local businesses are staying open and are still hoping customers will come through their door. Shoppers are rushing from store to store...
Ralph's Shoe Repair donates nearly 35,000 pairs of shoes across CNY
Syracuse, N.Y. — For a dozen years, Ralph's Shoe Repair holds a shoe drive in downtown Syracuse where he donates thousands of pairs of shoes each holiday season to those in need. Ralph Rotella, the owner of Ralph's Shoe Repair hoped to collect 25,000 shoes this holiday season. He...
Syracuse company hired to do third-party investigation at Vera House
We've confirmed with company Mace Security Services LLC that they've been hired by Vera House to conduct an internal investigation. The Syracuse company is led by Michael Buck, a retired 30-year veteran of the New York State Police. The company's website lists expertise in internal investigations in a workplace. We first reported back in November that Vera House, which provides resources for victims and survivors or domestic and sexual abuse, would be doing a third-party investigation into policies and procedures within the organization.
Central New York Schools are closing Friday in some areas
We're starting to see early dismissals and cancellations for Thursday evening. The Weather Authority team has been tracking a system moving in Thursday afternoon that will drop snow through Friday evening in Onondaga County and surrounding areas.
Local towns are stepping up to help the Village of Camden after massive fire
Local towns are stepping up to help the Village of Camden after massive fire. Florence, N.Y. — The massive fire that destroyed the Village of Camden's Department of Public Works office is now causing other nearby town leaders to step up and help out. Especially with the potential for quite a bit of snow in the near future.
City of Utica declares "Snow Emergency" effective Thursday night
Utica, N.Y. — The City of Utica has declared a Snow Emergency due to an anticipated forecast of snow Thursday night. A release from the city's mayor, Robert Palmieri, says the declaration goes into effect at 10:00 pm on Thursday night. The release also saying in part, "To facilitate...
Ithaca Police investigating armed home invasion
Ithaca, N.Y. — Ithaca Police are investigating an armed home invasion that saw two juveniles held at gun point and another victim hospitalized. According to an initial release, Ithaca Police say they responded to an apartment building on the 400 block of Spencer Road in Ithaca for calls of a home invasion at 11:19 on Friday night. Police say the caller reported that a group of four to five men entered the apartment building wearing Halloween style masks and armed with guns. Police say witnesses to the crime say the group of suspects had at least two handguns among them as well as a long gun and that they entered through an unlocked door.
Baldwinsville mom celebrates new law in daughter's name to protect pregnant women, babies
BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. — A Baldwinsville mother is turning her difficult journey into a call to action. She has spent years advocating for new laws to protect pregnant women and their babies, using her own painful past to push for change. For Lisa Saunders, it is a story she has...
City of Syracuse officials say illegally parked cars biggest problem for plow crews
The City of Syracuse faced its first winter test on Friday, sending out DPW crews to handle the wet and heavy snow that started coming down Thursday afternoon. The City’s Chief Operating Officer said they passed with flying colors, facing one major snag: dozens of illegally parked cars. “The...
Oswego County votes unanimously to increase pay for DSS workers
Oswego County votes unanimously to increase pay for DSS workers. Oswego, N.Y. — Representatives from Oswego county’s Department of Social Services spoke during the county legislature's special meeting on Dec. 15, to let their leaders know what they need moving forward in order to continue doing their jobs.
