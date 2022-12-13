Read full article on original website
Related
marktechpost.com
Meet SinFusion: An Artificial Intelligence (AI) Model That Generates Realistic Images And Videos Using A Single Input
Diffusion models became the de-facto solution for image generation tasks. They have outperformed generative adversarial networks (GANs) in multiple tasks. It is now possible to generate realistic-looking images with absurd prompts. This realistic generation capability does not come for free, though. Diffusion models are extremely costly to train as they...
marktechpost.com
Meta AI Releases Data2vec 2.0: An Efficient Self-Supervised Learning For Machine Learning Tasks
Self-supervised learning is a form of unsupervised learning in which the supervised learning task is constructed from raw, unlabeled data. Supervised learning is effective but usually requires a large amount of labeled data. Getting high-quality labeled data is time-consuming and resource-intensive, especially for sophisticated tasks like object detection and instance segmentation, where more in-depth annotations are sought.
marktechpost.com
Top ChatGPT Alternatives That You Can Use in 2023
Artificial intelligence research company Open AI has unveiled its most recent chatbot. This chatbot with AI capabilities, called ChatGPT, has been made available for testing by the public by the corporation. According to Open AI, researchers have taught ChatGPT to converse with users in a “conversational fashion,” making it approachable to a larger audience. ChatGPT can also assist in quickly creating programs for websites and applications. Numerous customers attest that ChatGPT provides free, straightforward code issue-solving. On the official OpenAI website, you may try ChatGPT for free. It can resolve complicated coding-related problems in a matter of seconds. A transformer-based model is trained using a huge corpus of conversational data in ChatGPT. The development of human-like replies to user input using this paradigm enables genuine interactions with a virtual assistant. Users are continuously looking for ChatGPT alternatives to boost their creativity since the need for AI writing tools like ChatGPT is continually increasing. As a result, we have developed a list of the best ChatGPT substitutes that may simplify our lives. When managing digital information, AI writing tools like ChatGPT and numerous ChatGPT alternatives may help us save time and effort. The best ChatGPT options for 2023 will be examined in this post.
marktechpost.com
Meet ‘Stack,’ A 3TB of Permissively Licensed Source Code for LLMs (Large Language Models)
About a year ago, generating code from a Large Language model (LLM) was like an unachievable task. With the advancement in Artificial Intelligence, LLMs are now successfully being used to generate software codes. The automatic generation of code has streamlined a lot of real-world programming tasks. However, along with the ample usage of code LLMs by the techies, there has been a buzz about the source code that is used as the training data for developing the model. The model learns from the training examples, which might include open-source codes constrained by restrictive licenses. This has cast doubts and raised questions among developers who would not have intended to have their codes used in training the language models.
marktechpost.com
Adobe Researchers Introduce An AI Framework That Enables Training A Neural Network To Learn A Data-Driven Prior For Distortion-Aware Mesh Segmentation
Extraction of a sizable surface patch surrounding a point that can be accurately mapped to the 2D plane is necessary for many interactive workflows like decaling, texturing, or painting on a 3D model. Because they are intrinsically user-interactive, may achieve lower distortion than their global equivalents, and are computationally more effective, local parameterizations are desirable in some modeling contexts. But until now, methods for finding surface patches that can be parameterized locally have mostly depended on algorithms that strike a balance between compactness, patch size, and developability priors. This study focuses on segmenting a small sub-region around a point of interest on a mesh for parameterization instead of global parameterization techniques that map the whole mesh to 2D while introducing as few cuts as feasible.
marktechpost.com
A Memristor Crossbar-Based Learning Method For Activity Difference Training of Deep Learning Models
Deep learning is being widely used to solve data-analysis-related problems. These models require intensive training in physical data centers before they can be deployed in software and devices like cell phones. This is a time-consuming and energy-intensive process. New analog technology, like memristor arrays, may be more energy efficient. However, due to discrepancies between the analytically computed training information and the imprecision of actual analog devices, the popular backpropagation training methods are typically incompatible with such hardware.
marktechpost.com
Latest AI Research at UC Berkeley developed a tracking algorithm for tracking the Dynamics of the Tear Film Lipid Layer
The tear film must spread quickly and uniformly throughout the ocular surface for clear vision and good ocular health. One of the ocular morbidities that are most commonly observed is DED. The TFOS DEWS II defines dry eye (DE) as a multifactorial illness of the ocular surface with visual symptoms and a loss of tear film homeostasis, with tear film instability and hyperosmolarity, ocular surface inflammation and injury, and neurosensory abnormalities playing etiological roles. A variety of variables influences the genesis of DED.
Comments / 0