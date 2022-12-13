Read full article on original website
Facing respiratory virus surge, Bay Area communities weigh mask mandates
ALAMEDA -- Beth Kenny frequently finds herself taking walks through parks in Alameda. It's a way for her to check out and get out."The beautiful trees, the wonderful playground for my child, it just feels very peaceful," she said.A sense of peace. Important during a turbulent few years."We're limited to outdoor places," she said. "So, I'm very thankful for the beautiful parks here in Alameda."Kenny is immunocompromised and at high risk for severe outcomes from COVID-19 and she's concerned as well about long COVID.While most people have resumed life as it was pre-pandemic, she hasn't. She still gets groceries delivered...
KTVU FOX 2
Respiratory illnesses hitting the Bay Area
SAN FRANCISCO - Health officials are issuing a warning as families prepare to gather this holiday season, especially with the Bay Area in the midst of a triple epidemic. Health experts said at this point how this season develops is in everyone's hands. There is good news and bad news....
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Health Officials Urge Protection Against COVID, Flu and RSV
Health officials in all 11 counties in the greater Bay Area urged the region's residents Thursday to protect themselves from COVID-19, flu and other respiratory viruses during the winter holidays. In a joint statement, the health officials from all 11 counties and the city of Berkeley -- which operates as...
KQED
'This Is Chaos': Hospitalizations Surge Amid Mounting Winter 'Tripledemic'
A “tripledemic” is straining hospitals across the region, from San Francisco to Santa Cruz and Sacramento, with some at — or well above — capacity. Influenza is spreading (PDF), case rates for RSV are still high, and COVID is on the rise, with wastewater data showing a surge as high as last winter’s omicron spike. There's also a shortage of fever-reducing medicine for kids, and doctors and nurses are frantically trying to keep up with crushing patient loads.
NBC Bay Area
Some Bay Area Restaurants Add Lettuce Surcharge Due to Rising Costs
The rising cost of lettuce is hitting Bay Area restaurants hard, forcing some to add a lettuce surcharge to help make up for the sky-high costs. "Lettuce has been impacted by a disease in the Salinas Valley that has progressively gotten worse over the last three years and has now infected over 1,000 different lettuce fields this year, causing a shortage on the market," said Norm Groot, executive director of the Monterey County Farm Bureau.
NBC Bay Area
San Francisco Restaurant Reaches COVID Insurance Settlement
One of San Francisco's best known restaurants is celebrating a rare settlement against an insurance company. The owners of John's Grill say Hartford Insurance has agreed to pay them for the losses related to the pandemic closure and their legal team says this could also become an important win for other thousands of small businesses who had their pandemic claims dismissed.
As cases rise in Bay Area, when is masking important?
As cases of COVID-19, RSV, and flu rise in the Bay Area, a UC Berkeley professor warns that residents should mask-up in public places to protect the ones they love.
SF restaurant reaches rare settlement with insurance company over COVID-related losses
It's the first victory of its kind against an insurance company that refused to pay a COVID claim in California. The payout is said to be in the millions.
KTVU FOX 2
Cold snap partially blamed for 6 South Bay homeless deaths
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Officials and advocates in Santa Clara County said the current cold snap is costing the lives of some of the most vulnerable people. "In the cold winter snaps, like this one, people can die in collective numbers. You know, five, 10, 20 people," said Scott Wagers, a homeless advocate and pastor of CHAM Deliverance Ministry.
KTVU FOX 2
3.6 earthquake jolts the East Bay
Parts of the Bay Area received a surprise early morning wake-up call Saturday morning. USGS reported a magnitude 3.6 earthquake hit about a half-mile northeast of El Cerrito at 3:39 a.m. Saturday. People living as far north as Vallejo, and as south as the Mountain View-area reported feeling the quake.
3.6 magnitude earthquake jolts the East Bay awake
EL CERRITO -- A magnitude 3.6 earthquake rumbled through the Berkeley hills along the Hayward fault early Saturday, jolting East Bay residents awake.According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake struck at 3:39 a.m. and had an epicenter in the Hillside Natural Area in El Cerrito.There were no immediate reports of damage.Initially, the USGS measured the quake at 4.0, but it was quickly downgraded. Still the temblor was felt throughout the Bay Area, but it was particularly strong in Berkeley."Yup. Wide awake now here in Berkeley after that earthquake and wake up. And hard to go back to sleep," eveblossom...
NBC Bay Area
2 Unhoused People Die Due to Cold Exposure in San Jose
Cold weather is turning deadly in the South Bay. Two people died while unhoused in Downtown San Jose, officials confirmed. The Santa Clara County Medical Examiner did not release more details to protect the two victims' privacy. Outreach teams were making sure people know about shelters, warming centers and handing...
Rarest clouds in the world appear over the San Francisco Bay Area
Noctilucent clouds - the rarest clouds in the world - glowed like shimmering cobwebs in the sky over the San Francisco Bay Area early Friday morning.
Paradise Post
$11 for a head of California lettuce? Here’s what’s behind the shortage causing ‘outrageous’ prices
Don’t look now — the price of lettuce is soaring across the Bay Area. It’s $5.99 for a head of romaine at Country Sun Natural Foods in Palo Alto. Nearly $10 for little gem lettuce at Draeger’s Market in Los Altos. And a whopping $10.99 for iceberg at Piedmont Grocery in Oakland.
NBC Bay Area
SF's Mission Residents, Businesses Call for Neighborhood Safety
Residents and businesses in San Francisco’s Mission District say they are fed up. They want the city to step in to stop the violence, open air drug use and homelessness in the area. Ayman Farahat talked to NBC Bay Area Friday and shared some of his stories in the...
ksro.com
Mask Mandates Coming Back in Select Places in the Bay Area
The Bay Area, like other regions across the state, is experiencing a tripledemic. That includes a rise in flu, COVID-19, and RSV cases. Masking requirements are coming back, but UCSF infectious disease expert Monica Gandhi tells NBC Bay Area it’s not necessary. “We have a lot of good evidence...
Where to see the best holiday lights in the Bay Area
A Santa Rosa winner from "The Great Christmas Light Fight" is going dark after this holiday season.
Preliminary 3.6 magnitude earthquake strikes near El Cerrito, USGS says
DID YOU FEEL IT? A preliminary 3.6 magnitude earthquake struck near El Cerrito Saturday morning, according to USGS. It was felt in parts of the Bay Area.
Paradise Post
Two more Bay Area deaths linked to cold weather
Two people died in San Jose of suspected exposure, increasing the recent cold-weather-related death toll in the Bay Area to at least four amid plunging temperatures that have prompted a freeze warning for Wednesday morning. The two latest victims were found in the 95112 zip code, which includes downtown San...
Proposed Highway 239 would improve travel in eastern Contra Costa; public can comment
Public comments are being accepted for a proposed new state highway that would connect state Highway 4 in eastern Contra Costa County to either Interstate 580 in Alameda County or a location further east at Interstate 205 in San Joaquin County. State Highway 239 would connect from Highway 4 at...
