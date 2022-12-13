ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS San Francisco

Facing respiratory virus surge, Bay Area communities weigh mask mandates

ALAMEDA -- Beth Kenny frequently finds herself taking walks through parks in Alameda. It's a way for her to check out and get out."The beautiful trees, the wonderful playground for my child, it just feels very peaceful," she said.A sense of peace. Important during a turbulent few years."We're limited to outdoor places," she said. "So, I'm very thankful for the beautiful parks here in Alameda."Kenny is immunocompromised and at high risk for severe outcomes from COVID-19 and she's concerned as well about long COVID.While most people have resumed life as it was pre-pandemic, she hasn't. She still gets groceries delivered...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Respiratory illnesses hitting the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO - Health officials are issuing a warning as families prepare to gather this holiday season, especially with the Bay Area in the midst of a triple epidemic. Health experts said at this point how this season develops is in everyone's hands. There is good news and bad news....
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Health Officials Urge Protection Against COVID, Flu and RSV

Health officials in all 11 counties in the greater Bay Area urged the region's residents Thursday to protect themselves from COVID-19, flu and other respiratory viruses during the winter holidays. In a joint statement, the health officials from all 11 counties and the city of Berkeley -- which operates as...
BERKELEY, CA
KQED

'This Is Chaos': Hospitalizations Surge Amid Mounting Winter 'Tripledemic'

A “tripledemic” is straining hospitals across the region, from San Francisco to Santa Cruz and Sacramento, with some at — or well above — capacity. Influenza is spreading (PDF), case rates for RSV are still high, and COVID is on the rise, with wastewater data showing a surge as high as last winter’s omicron spike. There's also a shortage of fever-reducing medicine for kids, and doctors and nurses are frantically trying to keep up with crushing patient loads.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
NBC Bay Area

Some Bay Area Restaurants Add Lettuce Surcharge Due to Rising Costs

The rising cost of lettuce is hitting Bay Area restaurants hard, forcing some to add a lettuce surcharge to help make up for the sky-high costs. "Lettuce has been impacted by a disease in the Salinas Valley that has progressively gotten worse over the last three years and has now infected over 1,000 different lettuce fields this year, causing a shortage on the market," said Norm Groot, executive director of the Monterey County Farm Bureau.
WALNUT CREEK, CA
NBC Bay Area

San Francisco Restaurant Reaches COVID Insurance Settlement

One of San Francisco's best known restaurants is celebrating a rare settlement against an insurance company. The owners of John's Grill say Hartford Insurance has agreed to pay them for the losses related to the pandemic closure and their legal team says this could also become an important win for other thousands of small businesses who had their pandemic claims dismissed.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Cold snap partially blamed for 6 South Bay homeless deaths

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Officials and advocates in Santa Clara County said the current cold snap is costing the lives of some of the most vulnerable people. "In the cold winter snaps, like this one, people can die in collective numbers. You know, five, 10, 20 people," said Scott Wagers, a homeless advocate and pastor of CHAM Deliverance Ministry.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

3.6 earthquake jolts the East Bay

Parts of the Bay Area received a surprise early morning wake-up call Saturday morning. USGS reported a magnitude 3.6 earthquake hit about a half-mile northeast of El Cerrito at 3:39 a.m. Saturday. People living as far north as Vallejo, and as south as the Mountain View-area reported feeling the quake.
EL CERRITO, CA
CBS San Francisco

3.6 magnitude earthquake jolts the East Bay awake

EL CERRITO -- A magnitude 3.6 earthquake rumbled through the Berkeley hills along the Hayward fault early Saturday, jolting East Bay residents awake.According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake struck at 3:39 a.m. and had an epicenter in the Hillside Natural Area in El Cerrito.There were no immediate reports of damage.Initially, the USGS measured the quake at 4.0, but it was quickly downgraded. Still the temblor was felt throughout the Bay Area, but it was particularly strong in Berkeley."Yup. Wide awake now here in Berkeley after that earthquake and wake up. And hard to go back to sleep," eveblossom...
BERKELEY, CA
NBC Bay Area

2 Unhoused People Die Due to Cold Exposure in San Jose

Cold weather is turning deadly in the South Bay. Two people died while unhoused in Downtown San Jose, officials confirmed. The Santa Clara County Medical Examiner did not release more details to protect the two victims' privacy. Outreach teams were making sure people know about shelters, warming centers and handing...
SAN JOSE, CA
ksro.com

Mask Mandates Coming Back in Select Places in the Bay Area

The Bay Area, like other regions across the state, is experiencing a tripledemic. That includes a rise in flu, COVID-19, and RSV cases. Masking requirements are coming back, but UCSF infectious disease expert Monica Gandhi tells NBC Bay Area it’s not necessary. “We have a lot of good evidence...
BERKELEY, CA
Paradise Post

Two more Bay Area deaths linked to cold weather

Two people died in San Jose of suspected exposure, increasing the recent cold-weather-related death toll in the Bay Area to at least four amid plunging temperatures that have prompted a freeze warning for Wednesday morning. The two latest victims were found in the 95112 zip code, which includes downtown San...
SAN JOSE, CA

