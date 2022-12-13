Read full article on original website
Joplin Fostering Hope shops for over 600 area foster children
JOPLIN, Mo. — On Thursday morning, Joplin’s 15th Street Walmart sold thousands of dollars worth of toys. The shopping was done by officials with the local nonprofit “Fostering Hope”—which helps hundreds of area foster children. They had plenty of help from a whole lot of...
Families pick out Christmas toys from Joplin Area Firefighters
JOPLIN, Mo. — 341 area families, more than 1,000 kids, are benefiting from the generosity of others. They’re part of this year’s annual Christmas party put on by the Joplin Area Firefighters Charitable Foundation through its “Christmas For Kids” program. The party was Friday night at Celebration Church in Joplin.
Wyandotte Nation donates $100k to NEO simulation lab
MIAMI, Okla.— Today is the final day of the fall semester at NEO A&M in Miami. The nursing program is going into the winter break on a high note. That’s thanks to a recent donation from the Wyandotte Nation of $100,000. The money will be used to update...
Webb City students are sprucin’ doors up with holiday spirit
WEBB CITY, Mo. — Some Webb City students are showing off their holiday spirit. Teams are putting together Christmas themes on doors throughout the Junior High School. There are plenty of Christmas trees and Santas but also Snowmen, The Grinch, Christmas-themed movies, and a reimagining of Santa’s domain as a goat farm. The ideas are both colorful and creative.
Carthage students participate in canned food drive
CARTHAGE, Mo. — Non-perishables have been part of the lesson plans this week for all five elementary schools in Carthage. They’re taking part in a week-long canned food drive. Kids in eight classes at Pleasant Valley have been making donations. This is sponsored by the high school’s “FFA”...
Annual Joplin tradition puts wreaths on veteran headstones
JOPLIN, Mo. — The 2nd oldest cemetery in Jasper County received an annual holiday and honorable touch. Wreaths were placed on each of the veterans’ headstones inside Peace Church Cemetery. It’s something done every year by members of the American Legion and the Peace Church Cemetery Association. The...
Carthage employees sport ugly Christmas sweaters
CARTHAGE, Mo. — Today (12/16) is “National Ugly Sweater Day,” and what better way to celebrate than putting on your tackiest Christmas sweater and wear it to work? That’s exactly what employees of 15 different Carthage businesses did today. Employees sporting the ugly, yet festive attire,...
Door decorating contest at Joplin South Middle School
JOPLIN, Mo. — Some local students are trying to cram as much of the holidays as possible into an eight-by-three space. It’s the annual door decorating contest at Joplin’s South Middle School. Groups of students collaborated to create everything from the Grinch and the movie “Home Alone”,...
Parson’s PD is under Elf on the Shelf’s supervision
PARSONS, Kans. — That pesky “Elf on the Shelf” is getting into trouble at a much higher level in southeast Kansas. “Oh, she’s been into all kinds of mischief,” said Lt. Detective Sherri McGuire, Parsons Police Department. “Copper the Elf” is capturing the hearts of...
Ducommun delivers hundreds of toys, Joplin Fire distributes to area kids in need
JOPLIN, Mo. — Employees from Ducommun in Joplin dropped off hundreds of toys at the KSN and KODE studios today. They’re for the annual Joplin Area Firefighters’ “Christmas For Kids” campaign. This is the 3rd year company employees have done this. It’s all part of...
Nearly 2,000 coats collected in KSN/KODE coat drive
JOPLIN, Mo. — For the past several weeks, members of our team here at KSN/KODE have been collecting coats for those in need in the Four States. Today, many of the nearly 2,000 coats collected were delivered to help keep area residents warm. It’s year five of the KSN/KODE coat drive.
The last week for two schools, in more ways than one
JOPLIN, Mo. — The countdown is almost up for a couple of Joplin elementary schools. This week is the last week ever for both. “‘Because our brothers both went here, and it’s kind of like, I want to follow after them,” said Nelly Baird, Columbia Student.
City employees show off their photography skills
PITTSBURG, Kan. — A downtown Pittsburg business is showing off the photography skills of city employees. An exhibit inside “Root Coffeehouse” is called, “City Photogs” and features the works of 24 city employees. A reception was held there this evening (12/15), where each person had...
Former Webb City teacher and coach to serve as new Royal Heights Principal
JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin Schools announced Royal Heights’ newest Principal Thursday. Bre Faircloth, a graduate of Webb City High School, will step into the role with extensive education experience from teaching to coaching. Faircloth began as a first grade teacher at Webb City Schools where she worked for...
Recent change leaves Joplin residents in need of public transit
JOPLIN, Mo. - After Sunshine Lamp Trolley's services were suspended in November, some residents have struggled with getting around town. Watered Gardens Outreach Center Director Doug Gamble says residents at Watered Gardens set goals in life, such as recovery or getting a job. However, the suspension of the Trolley system makes it hard to meet these goals. Gamble says he can see a 'snowball' effect happening as people may be losing jobs because they are not able to get to work.
Carthage Humane Society new addition will help struggling pet owners
CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Carthage Humane Society has a new addition. Officials say a local couple, who are longtime supporters of the Humane Society, purchased and donated this shed. It will now house food items for pets. “We have been getting numerous calls and walk-ins from people who are...
Freeman offers application help with Affordable Care Act
JOPLIN, Mo. — Freeman Health System is providing assistance for those searching for affordable health insurance for 2023. More specifically, it’s a group called the “Freeman Eligibility Partners.”. It’s a group of six people, trained specifically in how to navigate the Affordable Care Act application process. They...
Bourbon County Schools Face Illnesses as The Semester Winds Down
Bourbon County schools are experiencing school and staff illness in the last few weeks before school is out for Christmas break. “We have had a large number of students and staff out the last several weeks with the flu, RSV and COVID 19; mostly the Influenza A,” USD 234 Superintendent Destry Brown said.
Heartland Concert Band: Christmas Concert
The Heartland Concert Band is celebrating Christmas in the right way spreading cheer this Saturday at Northpark Mall in Joplin. All the details you need to know here:
Joplin homeowner sets up vintage Christmas light display
JOPLIN, Mo. — One Joplin resident who happens to be a big fan of the Christmas season, took a different approach when it came to decorating for the holiday. In Dustin Molinaro’s front yard, you’ll find plenty of Christmas decorations, but they’re slightly older than what you might be use to seeing. Walking up to his home, you’ll find more than 200 “blow mold” style Christmas yard decorations.
