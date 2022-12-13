ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Faulkner County, AR

Police looking for 13-year-old runaway from Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department is seeking help from the public in locating a runaway juvenile. 13-year-old Akeres Hamilton was last seen in Little Rock on December 14. She is described as being 5-foot-6 and 160 pounds. Anyone who may have information regarding her whereabouts...
Death of Jonesboro officer ruled an accident

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to the letter written on Thursday by Pulaski County Prosecutor Larry Jegley, the Medical Examiner's autopsy report revealed that the death of Jonesboro officer Vincent Parks was an "accident" caused by "Sickle Cell trait-related sickling crises during physical exertion and heat stress." The autopsy...
Arkansas State Police arrest suspect in I-430 shooting incident

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Special agents with Arkansas State Police arrested 32-year-old Christian M. Torrence in connection to a shooting incident that happened in March. According to reports, a North Little Rock woman reported that as she was traveling south on I-430, the driver of a car, later identified as Torrence, fired a gun and the round struck her vehicle near the David O. Dodd overpass.
Stuttgart officer killed in attempt to arrest Stone County man

A Stuttgart police officer is dead and an Arkansas State Trooper has been wounded during an attempt to arrest a Stone County man south of Stuttgart. According the to the Arkansas State Police, a vehicle pursuit began Wednesday night around 11 ended south of the city near Rieger Road when the suspect, 31-year-old Jacob Cole Barnes of Mountain View, abandoned his vehicle and fled on foot.
Little Rock police investigating a Tuesday night homicide

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – The Little Rock Police Department has opened an investigation for a Tuesday night homicide, according to a LRPD release. At 8:24 p.m. on December 13, Little Rock officers responded to a call on the 4800 block of South University. The release explained that when officers got there, a man suffering from […]
Newport man sentenced to ten years in prison for possession of pipe bombs

LITTLE ROCK—A Newport man has been sentenced to ten years in prison for possession of an unregistered firearm after attempting to sell pipe bombs. Darius Balentine, 28, was sentenced yesterday afternoon by United States District Judge Lee P. Rudofsky. His codefendant, Wayne Riley, 27, of Pleasant Plains, was sentenced in November and also received the statutory maximum sentence of ten years.
One left dead after a shooting on South University in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A shooting that took place Tuesday night on South University Avenue in Little Rock left one dead. The city of Little Rock posted an update on Wednesday and said that the Southwest Patrol Officers with the Little Rock Police Department responded at 8:24 p.m. to the 4800 block of South University.
Tuesday night shooting leaves one dead in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A Tuesday night shooting on South University Avenue in Little Rock has left one person dead, authorities said. According to the Little Rock Police Department, an adult black male was pronounced dead in the 4800 block of South University Avenue. Police said they responded to...
