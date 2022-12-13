Read full article on original website
Child's body found buried in Lee County home, second child found injured
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Special agents of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division were called to a Lee County home Friday night at approximately 10:45 p.m. after the body of a 6-year-old boy was discovered buried below a hallway floor. Agents are also investigating alleged scalp burns sustained...
Police looking for 13-year-old runaway from Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department is seeking help from the public in locating a runaway juvenile. 13-year-old Akeres Hamilton was last seen in Little Rock on December 14. She is described as being 5-foot-6 and 160 pounds. Anyone who may have information regarding her whereabouts...
Little Rock woman reflects on killing of her 3-year-old grandson on his 6th death anniversary
On December 17, 2016, at the intersection of Mabelvale and Chicot in Little Rock, Kim King-Macon heard horns honking at her, which was followed by a gunshot.
Death of Jonesboro officer ruled an accident
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to the letter written on Thursday by Pulaski County Prosecutor Larry Jegley, the Medical Examiner's autopsy report revealed that the death of Jonesboro officer Vincent Parks was an "accident" caused by "Sickle Cell trait-related sickling crises during physical exertion and heat stress." The autopsy...
Pulaski County Sherriff's search for runaway 16-year-old female
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office has asked for the help of the public in locating a runaway juvenile. 16-year-old Mariyah Mitchel was last seen on December 11 leaving her parent's home on Harper Road in Little Rock. She is described as being about 5'2" in...
Arkansas State Police arrest suspect in I-430 shooting incident
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Special agents with Arkansas State Police arrested 32-year-old Christian M. Torrence in connection to a shooting incident that happened in March. According to reports, a North Little Rock woman reported that as she was traveling south on I-430, the driver of a car, later identified as Torrence, fired a gun and the round struck her vehicle near the David O. Dodd overpass.
Faulkner County Sheriff's Office: Suspect arrested in Lawrence Landing shooting
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Faulkner County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday that an arrest was made in connection to the Lawrence Landing shooting on Monday. No names have been released at this time. Police originally said that the shooting to place around 4:42 p.m. Police said that no additional...
Greenbrier man sentenced to life in prison for the grisly murder of his ex-girlfriend
BOONEVILLE, Ark. — During the trial, it was found that Morgan unlawfully broke a window to enter the home of his ex-girlfriend in September 2019. With intent, he murdered the woman with her children present before leaving the scene by stealing a vehicle. After a four-day jury trial in...
Newport man gets 10-year federal sentence for pipe bombs
A Newport man received a 10-year prison sentence in federal court Thursday after officers found an unregistered gun and pipe bombs in his home.
Benton police are searching for a man who walked out of Home Depot without paying
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Benton Police Department announced they are searching for the identity of a man who stole from Home Depot. According to the police, this incident occurred on Nov. 19 and they have yet to locate the man. Police said he walked out of the store...
Wife of 2020 Hot Springs fallen officer sends love to family of 2022 Stuttgart fallen officer
When a law enforcement officer is killed it sends shockwaves through the community, they serve but also their law enforcement family.
North Little Rock Police search for missing 27-year-old woman
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The North Little Rock Police Department has asked for the public's help in locating a missing woman. 27-year-old Kennedy Forrester was last seen and heard from on November 27. According to reports, she could possibly be driving a gray Ford Escape. Anyone with information...
Stuttgart officer killed in attempt to arrest Stone County man
A Stuttgart police officer is dead and an Arkansas State Trooper has been wounded during an attempt to arrest a Stone County man south of Stuttgart. According the to the Arkansas State Police, a vehicle pursuit began Wednesday night around 11 ended south of the city near Rieger Road when the suspect, 31-year-old Jacob Cole Barnes of Mountain View, abandoned his vehicle and fled on foot.
Police make arrest in connection to Friday hit-and-run in Sherwood
Sherwood Police said an arrest was made on Tuesday in connection to a Friday hit-and-run on Kiehl Avenue
Little Rock police investigating a Tuesday night homicide
LITTLE ROCK, Ark – The Little Rock Police Department has opened an investigation for a Tuesday night homicide, according to a LRPD release. At 8:24 p.m. on December 13, Little Rock officers responded to a call on the 4800 block of South University. The release explained that when officers got there, a man suffering from […]
Newport man sentenced to ten years in prison for possession of pipe bombs
LITTLE ROCK—A Newport man has been sentenced to ten years in prison for possession of an unregistered firearm after attempting to sell pipe bombs. Darius Balentine, 28, was sentenced yesterday afternoon by United States District Judge Lee P. Rudofsky. His codefendant, Wayne Riley, 27, of Pleasant Plains, was sentenced in November and also received the statutory maximum sentence of ten years.
One left dead after a shooting on South University in Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A shooting that took place Tuesday night on South University Avenue in Little Rock left one dead. The city of Little Rock posted an update on Wednesday and said that the Southwest Patrol Officers with the Little Rock Police Department responded at 8:24 p.m. to the 4800 block of South University.
Tuesday night shooting leaves one dead in Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A Tuesday night shooting on South University Avenue in Little Rock has left one person dead, authorities said. According to the Little Rock Police Department, an adult black male was pronounced dead in the 4800 block of South University Avenue. Police said they responded to...
Sherwood police need the public to assist in identifying Academy Sports thieves
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Sherwood Police Department announced Thursday they need the public to help them with identifying individuals who stole from Academy Sports. According to police, the individuals entered the store on multiple occasions and stole clothing. If you have information or know someone that can provide...
Little Rock family home hit with bullets in Saturday night shooting
A mother and her children were left traumatized after bullets pierced through their Little Rock home on Saturday night.
