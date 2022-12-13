ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Defensive Dookie
I am.glad he survived. I wonder if he will be able.to sue or.get the shooter? The guy obviously.wanst doing nothing according to the only footage we have he was just kinda looking confused and gets shot by some white cop

doniphanherald.com

Man linked to Omaha woman's disappearance ordered held on $10M bail

OMAHA — Cari Allen had broken up with Aldrick Scott about two weeks before she was reported missing last month. But Scott, who lived in Topeka, Kansas, kept texting her and showing up unannounced, a prosecutor said Friday. He went to the southwest Omaha bar she was at Nov....
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha woman charged after allegedly leaving 5 cats abandoned in apartment

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A woman faces up to four years in prison and $20,000 in fines for animal neglect charges. Natea Kent, 26, of Omaha, appeared in Douglas County Court Friday morning and was formally charged with two felony counts of abandon/cruelty animal neglect resulting in death. Each charge can result in up to two years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Omaha fire investigators make arrest in apartment arson investigation

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha fire responded to an apartment fire around 6:30 p.m. Thursday night, near 108th and Fort streets. Officials said the fire at a 24-unit apartment was started by an occupant's boyfriend. Fire investigators said they located the suspect, who's facing multiple charges: first-degree arson, theft, domestic...
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Bond set at $10 million for kidnapping suspect Aldrick Scott

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Douglas County Court judge allowed bond for kidnapping suspect Aldrick Scott at his court appearance on Friday afternoon. Scott, 47, was transported back to Nebraska after fleeing to Central America; he was spotted in Belize earlier this month, then transported to Houston before being brought back to Omaha.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Reward offered in Omaha police search for beauty shop bandit

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are on the search for a beauty shop bandit. It happened at a beauty store near 72nd and Jones streets Monday night. Investigators said the thief rushed in with a handgun already pointed at the clerk, demanding that she give him the money from the register.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Minor traffic offenders in Fremont get Christmas cash surprise from police

FREMONT, Neb. — Minor traffic offenders found a pleasant surprise from Fremont police. Instead of issuing tickets, officers handed out Christmas cards filled with cash. For the past nine holiday seasons, the Fremont Police Department has traded in its traffic tickets for cash cards. "It's a great interaction between...
FREMONT, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Drug-related charge sends Omaha man to prison for over 12 years

OMAHA, Neb. -- An Omaha man was sentenced to 12 1/2 years in prison for a drug-related charge. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven A. Russell said 33-year-old Anthony Schlotfeld, of Omaha, was sentenced to 151 months in prison on Dec. 9. Schlotfeld pled guilty to possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine and will serve a five-year term of supervised release after his initial sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.
OMAHA, NE
doniphanherald.com

Lincoln Police officer who was subject of protection orders resigns

More than two months after three people sought civil protection orders against him, a Lincoln Police officer has resigned from the department. Wayne "Jarvis" Wallage, who was removed from service Sept. 14 after a Lancaster County District Court judge issued protection orders against the 51-year-old, resigned in late November, according to a change-in-status form filed by LPD officials with the Nebraska Law Enforcement Training Center.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Victim in fatal crash on Highway 6 identified

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office identified an 18-year-old who died following a head-on crash Friday morning. It happened near 162nd Street and Highway 6, just east of Waverly, shortly before 11 a.m. According to LSO, the investigation indicates that a westbound 2017 Volkswagen Jetta crossed...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
KETV.com

Omaha police seeking suspect who allegedly robbed laundromat Wednesday

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are looking for a suspect who allegedly robbed a laundromat Wednesday morning. Around 10:17 a.m., officers responded to a call from Anytime Laundry, located near South 96th Street and Park Drive, according to authorities. An employee told officers that a Black man in his...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha man indicted after laser pointer aimed at OPD helicopter

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha man has been indicted in federal court to face charges for aiming a laser pointer at the police helicopter. Richard Detty, 33, has been charged with aiming a laser pointer at an aircraft at some point around the date of Oct. 24, 2021, according to court documents filed Tuesday.
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

