DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — A deadly wreck claimed the life of a teen as she headed to school earlier this month, according to King's Way Christian School. The Douglasville school said it happened Dec. 7; two of their seniors were in the car at the time of the crash. The two were taken to Douglas WellStar Hospital, where one of them, 17-year-old Juliette (Julie) Grace Howell, died, according to the Georgia Department of Public Safety.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, GA ・ 23 HOURS AGO