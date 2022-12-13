ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Storm advisory extended into Wednesday as more snow expected

By Melanie Porter
FOX 13 News
 4 days ago
A Winter Storm Advisory has been extended for most of northern Utah as more snow is expected after nearly 2-day storm has hit the area.

The National Weather Service extended the advisory until noon Wednesday for the Salt Lake Valley and Northern Wasatch Front, which includes Salt Lake, Davis and Weber counties.

Forecast models are showing light snow falling throughout the overnight and morning hours, meaning drivers should continue to be cautious through Wednesday's commute.

Snow has already made for some slick roads and tough visibility as many cities were covered in a blanket of white. While the heavy snowfall Monday slowed, it picked up overnight and continued throughout the day Tuesday across most of northern Utah.

The National Weather Service reported Alta - Collins received 29 inches of snow in the last 48 hours, while Bryce Canyon Headquarters got 9.4 inches.

The storm system moved east of Utah and while the south is dried out, moisture wrapped around the storm kept snow going.

Patchy fog contributed to tough visibility on the roads, especially near the Great Salt Lake.

Utah Highway Patrol reported they responded to 136 crashes from midnight to 3 p.m. Tuesday and made several traffic stops. Of those stops, some drivers were going too fast, UHP explained, with vehicles pulled over at speeds of 102, 96, 93, 91, and 90 miles per hour.

"Poor decisions result in bad consequences, make the choice to drive slower," UHP said.

Officials with the Salt Lake City International Airport said 21 flights were delayed and seven were cancelled on Tuesday.

